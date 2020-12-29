Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Games Over WINE CS: GO could be getting a performance boost very soon on Linux using OpenGL Valve's ever-popular competitive first-person shooter - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive aka CS: GO - could be getting a decent performance uplift very soon on Linux when using OpenGL. A few days back an AMD engineer had requested the enablement of OpenGL multi-threading for CS: GO which was accepted today (via Phoronix)﻿. Hence, with the next Mesa 21.0 update onwards, the "mesa_glthread=true" value will be enabled by default using the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

An Overview of Shadow On Linux - Boiling Steam Due to the coronavirus, hardware has been hard to come by, particularly for processors and graphics cards. A lot of the time, they’re outrageously expensive. As it stands right now, getting a full Valve Index kit on eBay costs around $1300 new, and $1,100 for used (how can a used VR kit cost more than getting a new one from Valve directly?) This, and also packages generally take longer than usual to arrive at our doorstep, since online shopping has rocketed. My heart goes out to the delivery drivers; thank you for your hard work. Anyway, there’s a much cheaper and faster alternative to running a computer with high-end hardware. It’s a streaming service called Shadow. With this, you’re given instant access to a Windows 10 computer that you can remotely control with your Linux desktop. If you have a particular game that you want to run but doesn’t do the job well enough on your local machine, or you have a game that won’t work with Proton, Shadow is a great way to go. [...] What’s interesting is that, if you have remote streaming enabled in your Steam settings, your Linux machine will be able to stream games from your Windows machine and vice versa. I don’t recommend streaming games from your Windows machine to your local Steam client however, due to the fact that based on my testing, streaming quality was much worse. With Shadow, you’re not just limited to streaming games. After all, you have full access to a Windows 10 PC. I don’t see any reason why you would, but you can check your email, browse the web, write up a document, run a proprietary program that isn’t available on Linux (think Adobe products), all that other jazz. Maybe even set it up for machine learning. You could probably do some video editing as well, but since the Linux client currently doesn’t support USB flash drives, I wouldn’t know how to transfer your files to the remote PC other than using a cloud storage medium. After contacting Shadow support, one of the staff members informed me that “We are still working on it at the moment, however, it is not yet ready.” In Shadow’s settings menu, you can configure audio quality, prefer UDP or TCP for streaming, set a framerate limit, enable software decoding if your computer doesn’t support hardware encoding, among a few other things. Currently, dual-screen setup is not supported.

10 New Games You Can Play With Proton Since Dec. 2020 Back to normal which a bunch of new titles after a rather quiet November month with very few new titles tested on ProtonDB. As usual, we look at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since December 2020 – the Median rating indicates that games work either out of the box (5) or well enough with tweaks (4)

Proton Glorious Eggroll Proton Glorious Eggroll? Behind such an… original name hides a solution that is at the heart of many Linux gamers who like to tinker a little with Windows games on Steam. As you all know, Proton is Valve’s official compatibility later for Windows games on Steam, a mix of WINE and other technologies like DXVK. Proton is updated on a regular basis by Valve and their partners (CodeWeavers, Philip Rebhole and more folks) to merge improvements, fixes, and new functionalities as well. Yet this is not enough to support all games out there. For example, Resident Evil 2 Remake did not work well with the original Proton build (cutscenes were missing, and there was an infinite loading loop after the petrol station level).

Facebook, Twitter Proposing CentOS Hyperscale SIG With Newer Packages + Other Changes Adding to the changes abound at CentOS beyond CentOS 8 going EOL at year's end to focus instead on CentOS Stream feeding into the future RHEL, the likes of Facebook and Twitter are now proposing a Hyperscale special interest group for this RHEL-based platform. The Hyperscale SIG will be focused on catering the Linux distribution usage to large-scale infrastructures like those used at Facebook, Twitter, and other "hyperscaler" organizations like cloud providers.