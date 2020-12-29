1Password For Linux Beta 0.9.8 Released, Inching Closer To Stable
As you might already know, last year, the development preview of 1Password, a cross-platform password manager app, and later its first beta version was unveiled for all Linux-based operating systems.
Now with the advent of the new year 2021, the 1Password team has announced the release of new feature-packed beta version 0.9.8.
The latest 1Password for Linux Beta 0.9.8 is another one step closer to its official stable release with long-term support for Linux platforms as it’s stable version is already available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.
However, if you want a stable version of 1Password for Linux, you can also use 1Password X in your browser.
