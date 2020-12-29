Language Selection

Tuesday 12th of January 2021
Android
8 tips for the Linux command line

The Linux command line provides a great deal of flexibility. Whether you are managing a server or launching a terminal window on a desktop system, the command line brings with it an extensive toolkit to update files, tweak system performance, and manage processes. The command line is where it's at. Testifying to the command line's popularity, Opensource.com publishes many excellent articles about how to get the most out of your system. The following were some of Opensource.com's most-read articles about Linux commands in 2020... Read more

1Password For Linux Beta 0.9.8 Released, Inching Closer To Stable

As you might already know, last year, the development preview of 1Password, a cross-platform password manager app, and later its first beta version was unveiled for all Linux-based operating systems. Now with the advent of the new year 2021, the 1Password team has announced the release of new feature-packed beta version 0.9.8. The latest 1Password for Linux Beta 0.9.8 is another one step closer to its official stable release with long-term support for Linux platforms as it’s stable version is already available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. However, if you want a stable version of 1Password for Linux, you can also use 1Password X in your browser. Read more

Kdenlive 20.12 First Point Release Brings More Stability

The Kdenlive team announced the availability of the first point release (Kdenlive 20.12.1) with 50+ changes. Take a look at what's changed. Read more

Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi 4

  • Russell Coker: RISC-V and Qemu

    RISC-V is the latest RISC architecture that’s become popular. It is the 5th RISC architecture from the University of California Berkeley. It seems to be a competitor to ARM due to not having license fees or restrictions on alterations to the architecture (something you have to pay extra for when using ARM). RISC-V seems the most popular architecture to implement in FPGA. When I first tried to run RISC-V under QEMU it didn’t work, which was probably due to running Debian/Unstable on my QEMU/KVM system and there being QEMU bugs in Unstable at the time. I have just tried it again and got it working. The Debian Wiki page about RISC-V is pretty good [1]. The instructions there got it going for me. One thing I wasted some time on before reading that page was trying to get a netinst CD image, which is what I usually do for setting up a VM. Apparently there isn’t RISC-V hardware that boots from a CD/DVD so there isn’t a Debian netinst CD image. But debootstrap can install directly from the Debian web server (something I’ve never wanted to do in the past) and that gave me a successful installation.

  • Arduino Blog » This 3D-printed UFO lamp will leave you amoosed!

    As we all know, when aliens descend from outer space, they often beam bovine up for testing and observation. While you might not have the privilege of seeing this process in action, “OneldMONstr” has created the next best thing: a miniature model of a cow being beamed up, complete with smoke and lighting effects.

  • Passive heatsink for Pi4

    As reported recently, I bought a plastic case with fan for my new Pi4: https://bkhome.org/news/202101/raspberry-pi-4-first-impressions.html Which is fine, it runs very cool, but I would rather not have the noise. Right now. the Pi4 is compiling SeaMonkey, with "make -J2", and the tray temperature applet is showing 45 degC. Even though it is mid-summer here, ambient temperature today is very low, I would guess about 20 degC.

