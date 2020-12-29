today's howtos
-
Make CapsLock useful (again) on Linux and Windows
Once upon a time a post by Nikitonsky has inspired me to organize the hand movement on a keyboard by utilizing a CapsLock key. The idea is to use arrow keys without moving your hands from a default position, remapping the arrows to CapsLock + j/l/i/k. It’s been more than a year since I’ve tried that, and while I didn’t completely internalize this new layout (it’s hard to break habits!), it definitely has improved my typing experience.
Nikita provides an excellent motivation for this endeavor in his blog post, so I won’t repeat it here. I’ll just describe a few additional changes made to this layout since I started using it: [...]
-
How To Build A Jekyll Site Using Simple.css
As Bugs Bunny once said - that’s all, folks! We have come to the end of this rather long guide on how to build a Jekyll site using Simple.css and Netlify. This is by far the longest post I have ever written - at nearly 7,000 words, but I wanted to be as verbose as possible so that the barrier for entry is low. Some technical knowledge is always required when working with static site generators, like Jekyll. So please bear that in mind if you decide to give this a go.
-
usbkill the OpenBSD way
So what is hotplugd, and how can it be useful? The man page does a good job of explaining it. Simply put: when any device is attached to or detached from your machine hotplugd will execute a script.
To see how simple it is to write a hotplug script we can start by simply logging device attach events. First, start by enabling and starting hotplugd (as root): [...]
-
Decrypting TLS Streams With Wireshark: Part 3
To make life easier for the recipients of your capture file with secrets file, you can also merge both files together: embedding the secrets into the pcapng file. This way, they don’t have to configure secrets files in Wireshark, just opening the pcapng file is sufficient for the TLS traffic to be decrypted.
-
Download and install CentOS 7 Server Minimal ISO on PC or virtualbox
If you don’t want to install around 4GB or 9.5GB ISO file of CentOS 7 then, use the 900 MB ISO image to install the minimal version with only the base package on your server.
On one hand, where CentOS 8 Linux will stop getting further updates in December of this year, CentOS 7 Linux still has a long time to reach the end of its life that is stipulated in 2024. Thus, if you want to start with this server Linux distro then still you have enough time, and here will let you know how to install CentOS 7 minimal version on Server, PC, or VirtualBox.
-
Moving from Lubuntu 18.04 to 20.10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
The Lubuntu developers will no longer be supporting Lubuntu 18.04, the final release of Lubuntu to use LXDE, after April this year. I therefore decided to replace it with Lubuntu 20.10 on the family desktop machine (a single-seat, multi-user installation).
-
How to Install NGINX on Ubuntu 20.04 and Host Website
NGINX is an open-source web server software. You can deploy NGINX as a standalone web server, or as a proxy in front of other web servers (in essence, reverse proxy). Nginx is one of the best web servers to host a high traffic website.
In this tutorial, we will focus on installing NGINX as a standalone web server on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Automating responses to scripts on Linux using expect and autoexpect
The Linux expect command takes script writing to an entirely new level. Instead of automating processes, it automates running and responding to other scripts. In other words, you can write a script that asks how you are and then create an expect script that both runs it and tells it that you're ok.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 447 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
8 tips for the Linux command line
The Linux command line provides a great deal of flexibility. Whether you are managing a server or launching a terminal window on a desktop system, the command line brings with it an extensive toolkit to update files, tweak system performance, and manage processes. The command line is where it's at. Testifying to the command line's popularity, Opensource.com publishes many excellent articles about how to get the most out of your system. The following were some of Opensource.com's most-read articles about Linux commands in 2020...
1Password For Linux Beta 0.9.8 Released, Inching Closer To Stable
As you might already know, last year, the development preview of 1Password, a cross-platform password manager app, and later its first beta version was unveiled for all Linux-based operating systems. Now with the advent of the new year 2021, the 1Password team has announced the release of new feature-packed beta version 0.9.8. The latest 1Password for Linux Beta 0.9.8 is another one step closer to its official stable release with long-term support for Linux platforms as it’s stable version is already available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. However, if you want a stable version of 1Password for Linux, you can also use 1Password X in your browser.
Kdenlive 20.12 First Point Release Brings More Stability
The Kdenlive team announced the availability of the first point release (Kdenlive 20.12.1) with 50+ changes. Take a look at what's changed.
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi 4
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago