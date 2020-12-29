Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of January 2021 03:17:32 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Fedora 34 Looking To Tweak Default zRAM Configuration

    ast year with Fedora 33 zRAM was switched on by default. The setup was that using a compressed zRAM drive for swap space leads to better performance and in turn a better user experience. Some spins of Fedora have been using swap-on-zRAM by default going back many releases while since F33 it's been used for all spins. Now with Fedora 34 the configuration is being further refined.

    With Fedora 33, the zRAM configuration was limited to a 0.5 fraction of RAM or 4GB, whichever is smaller, while for Fedora 34 the zram-fraction will be 1.0 and the maximum zRAM size set to 8GiB.

    [...]

    This in particular should help the Fedora 34 experience for systems with minimal amounts of RAM.

  • A Zoological guide to kernel data structures

    Recently I was working on a BPF feature which aimed to provide a mechanism to display any kernel data structure for debugging purposes. As part of that effort, I wondered what the limits are. How big is the biggest kernel data structure? What's the typical kernel data structure size?

    [...]

    A lot of the articles we read about the Linux kernel talk about size, but in the context of numbers of lines of code, files, commits and so on. These are interesting metrics, but here we're going to focus on data structures, and we're going to use two fantastic tools in our investigation...

    [...]

    Zooming out again, what's interesting about the pattern of structure size frequency is that it seems to reflect the inherent cost of large data structures; they pay a tax in terms of memory utilization, so while we see many small data structures, and the falloff as we approach larger sizes is considerable.

    This pattern is observed elsewhere, bringing us back to the zoological title of this post. If we look at the frequency of animal species grouped by their size, we see a similar pattern of exponential decay as we move from smaller to larger species sizes. For more info see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_size_and_species_richness. If metabolic cost is a factor in determining this pattern in nature, we can observe a similar "metabolic cost" in memory utilization for larger data structures in the Linux kernel also. A related observation - that smaller species (such as insects) exist in much larger numbers than larger species in nature - would be interesting to investigate for the Linux kernel, but that would require observing data structure utilization in running systems, which is a job for another day!

  • Destination Linux 208: Mythbusting Linux Misconceptions

    This week on Destination Linux, we’re going to bust some myths as we talk about some Linux Misconceptions. Then we’re going to review some information on openSUSE and review the interesting facts revealed in it’s most recent community poll. We’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.

  • Software Is Eating Every Layer Of The Datacenter

    Software may be eating the world, as Marc Andreessen correctly asserted nearly a decade ago, but some parts of the world are crunchier than others and take some time for the hardware to be smashed open and for software to flow in and out of it.

    We have been watching with great interest since around 2008 or so as merchant silicon came to switching and routing and how control of hardware was broken free from control of software, much as the X86 platform emerged as a common computing substrate a decade earlier. Initial attempts at creating portable and compatible operating systems for switching and routing had their issues, but a second wave network operating systems are emerging and, we think, will eventually become the way that networking is done in the datacenter, breaking the hegemony of proprietary operating systems as happened in compute in the past. A decade of open systems Unix platforms on dozens of chip architectures really just helped create the conditions that allowed Linux on X86 to become the dominate platform in the datacenter. And, ironically, now that Linux dominates, now different hardware, now including various kinds of accelerators as well as new CPUs, can now be slipped easily in and out of compute in the datacenter without huge disruption to Linux.

    The same thing is starting to happen with network operating systems, including the SONiC/SAI effort championed by Microsoft, the ArcOS platform from Arrcus, whatever Nvidia ultimately cooks up through the combination of Mellanox Technology and Cumulus Networks. Cisco Systems is now a supplier of merchant silicon with its Silicon One router chips, which debuted in December 2019 and which were augmented with switch chips last October. Every switch ASIC vendor has created some form of programmability for its packet processing engines, with P4 as advanced by Barefoot Networks (now part of Intel) being the darling but by no means the only way to achieve programmability, and now we see the industry rallying behind the concept of the Data Processing Unit, or DPU, which among other things manages network and storage virtualization and increasingly runs the compute hypervisor, offloading these functions from the CPUs in host systems.

  • The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 665

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 665 for the week of January 3 – 9, 2021.

  • The 2020 CC Global Summit Keynotes Are Here!

    In addition to the 170+ sessions hosted at last year’s virtual event, we hosted three keynotes that helped us think through how to connect the events of 2020 with our work—and find a path forward in hope and optimism. We’re excited to share these recordings of the keynotes with you today!

  • Wikipedia’s future lies in poorer countries

    The number of people actively editing Wikipedia articles in English, its most-used language, peaked in 2007 at 53,000, before starting a decade-long decline. That trend spawned fears that the site would atrophy into irrelevance. Fortunately for Wikipedia’s millions of readers, the bleeding has stopped: since 2015 there have been around 32,000 active English-language editors. This stabilising trend is similar for other languages of European origin.

    Meanwhile, as more people in poorer countries gain [Internet] access, Wikipedia is becoming a truly global resource. The encyclopedia’s sub-sites are organised by language, not by nationality. However, you can estimate the typical wealth of speakers of each language by averaging the GDP per head of the countries they live in, weighted by the number of speakers in each country. (For Portuguese, this would be 80% Brazil, 5% Portugal and 15% other countries; for Icelandic, it is almost entirely Iceland.)

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Guest Blog Post: Leaking silhouettes of cross-origin images – Attack & Defense

    This is a writeup of a vulnerability I found in Chromium and Firefox that could allow a malicious page to read some parts of an image located on an origin it is not supposed to be able to access. Although technically interesting, it is quite limited in scope—I am not aware of any major websites it could’ve been used against. As of November 17th, 2020, the vulnerability has been fixed in the most recent versions of both browsers. [....] I reported this bug to Mozilla on May 29th, 2020 through the Mozilla Security Bug Bounty program and to Google through the Chrome Vulnerability Reward the next day. It took some time to figure out which graphics backend is used in Firefox by default these days. With the help of a Google engineer and some profiling tools, we identified that the same piece of Skia code was responsible for this behavior in both browsers. Google updated Skia to remove branching on alpha value in blit_row_s32a_opaque completely on August 29th, 2020 and merged that change into Chromium on the same day. Mozilla merged the change on October 6th, 2020. Google has issued CVE-2020-16012 to notify users about this bug. Both vendors offered very generous bounties for my reports. It’s been a pleasure working with Mozilla and Google to get this fixed, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike Klein from Google and Lee Salzman from Mozilla for their work on diagnosing and fixing the bug. I would also like to thank Tom Ritter and Lee Salzman from Mozilla for their helpful feedback on drafts of this blog post.

  • Kaspersky: old malware and SolarWinds attack code similar, but don't leap to conclusions

    Russian security firm Kaspersky says it has found some similarities in the methods used by the SUNBURST malware, that was used in a supply chain attack on a number of US firms disclosed in December, and long-time attacker, the Turla Group.

  • Why The Latest Cyberattack Was Different

    What sets the SolarWinds attack apart from previous incidents is its sheer scale. The company has over 300,000 customers worldwide, according to filings made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Throughout 2020, SolarWinds sent out software updates to roughly 18,000 of them. To date, at least 250 networks have reportedly been affected by the booby-trapped file. Shortly after being downloaded, the virus executes commands that create a backdoor in the network to transfer files, disable services, and reboot machines. Targeted institutions include the U.S. departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State, Energy, and the Treasury; all five branches of the U.S. military; the National Nuclear Security Administration, and 425 of the Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco, Equifax, MasterCard, and Microsoft. There have been other major cyberattacks in the past, but none has achieved this kind of penetration. By compromising powerful governments and businesses, including some of the most successful technology companies, the SolarWinds exploit shatters the illusion of information security. The [attack] has also spooked the financial services sector.

  • Russia, Reuters and postcards make for a very silly red scare

    The kind of silly claims made by Western news media when it comes to cyber security attacks can be gauged from the latest "exclusive" put out by the British news agency Reuters: a claim that the FBI is investigating a postcard sent to security firm FireEye after it began looking closely at an attack on its own infrastructure.

  • Ransomware Surge Drives 45% Increase in Healthcare Cyber-Attacks [iophk: Windows kills]

    he security vendor’s latest data covers the period from the beginning of November to the end of 2020, and compares it with the previous two months (September-October), a spokesperson confirmed to Infosecurity.

    It revealed a 45% increase in attacks on the healthcare sector, versus less than half this figure (22%) for all other verticals. November was particularly bad, with HCOs suffering 626 weekly attacks on average per organization, compared with 430 in the previous two months.

    Although the attacks span a variety of categories — including ransomware, botnets, remote code execution and DDoS — perhaps unsurprisingly, it is ransomware that displayed the largest increase overall and poses the biggest threat to HCOs, according to Check Point.

    Ryuk and Sodinokibi (REvil) were highlighted as the main culprits.

  • New Year, New Ransomware: Babuk Locker Targets Large Corporations [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The ransomware, which comes in the form of a 32-bit .EXE file, notably lacks obfuscation. It’s also not yet clear how the ransomware is initially spread to victims.

    “So far, we don’t know how the ransomware got into the company, but it’s most likely phishing similar to other ransomware groups’ approaches,” Dong told Threatpost.

  • Ransomware attack forces three-week shutdown of NT Government IT system [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The NT Department of Corporate and Digital Development has told the ABC that an undisclosed perpetrator targeted the unnamed supplier of its web-based corporate software system last year.

  • Staffing firm target of cyber attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The [attackers] did not demand a ransom, though Ehrnrooth speculated that such a request would likely have followed if the company had messaged the addresses specified by the [attackers].

    The attack may have put at risk the personal details of tens of thousands of people whose information was on file with the staffing company.

  • Ubiquiti: Change Your Password, Enable 2FA

    Ubiquiti, a major vendor of cloud-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as routers, network video recorders, security cameras and access control systems, is urging customers to change their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication. The company says an incident at a third-party cloud provider may have exposed customer account information and credentials used to remotely manage Ubiquiti gear.

  • State Department Website Briefly Altered to Say Trump’s Presidency Ends Jan. 11

    On Monday, an update to the U.S. State Department site said President Trump’s time in office was ending on Jan. 11, before the page was removed.

    [...]

    BuzzFeed News reported that a “disgruntled employee” had made the changes. Reps for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Microsoft fixes Windows 10 bug forcing restarts

    Microsoft has finally fixed a troublesome bug in Windows 10 that caused forced reboots on some systems running the October 2020 Update.

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • Make CapsLock useful (again) on Linux and Windows

    Once upon a time a post by Nikitonsky has inspired me to organize the hand movement on a keyboard by utilizing a CapsLock key. The idea is to use arrow keys without moving your hands from a default position, remapping the arrows to CapsLock + j/l/i/k. It’s been more than a year since I’ve tried that, and while I didn’t completely internalize this new layout (it’s hard to break habits!), it definitely has improved my typing experience.

    Nikita provides an excellent motivation for this endeavor in his blog post, so I won’t repeat it here. I’ll just describe a few additional changes made to this layout since I started using it: [...]

  • How To Build A Jekyll Site Using Simple.css

    As Bugs Bunny once said - that’s all, folks! We have come to the end of this rather long guide on how to build a Jekyll site using Simple.css and Netlify. This is by far the longest post I have ever written - at nearly 7,000 words, but I wanted to be as verbose as possible so that the barrier for entry is low. Some technical knowledge is always required when working with static site generators, like Jekyll. So please bear that in mind if you decide to give this a go.

  • usbkill the OpenBSD way

    So what is hotplugd, and how can it be useful? The man page does a good job of explaining it. Simply put: when any device is attached to or detached from your machine hotplugd will execute a script.

    To see how simple it is to write a hotplug script we can start by simply logging device attach events. First, start by enabling and starting hotplugd (as root): [...]

  • Decrypting TLS Streams With Wireshark: Part 3

    To make life easier for the recipients of your capture file with secrets file, you can also merge both files together: embedding the secrets into the pcapng file. This way, they don’t have to configure secrets files in Wireshark, just opening the pcapng file is sufficient for the TLS traffic to be decrypted.

  • Download and install CentOS 7 Server Minimal ISO on PC or virtualbox

    If you don’t want to install around 4GB or 9.5GB ISO file of CentOS 7 then, use the 900 MB ISO image to install the minimal version with only the base package on your server. On one hand, where CentOS 8 Linux will stop getting further updates in December of this year, CentOS 7 Linux still has a long time to reach the end of its life that is stipulated in 2024. Thus, if you want to start with this server Linux distro then still you have enough time, and here will let you know how to install CentOS 7 minimal version on Server, PC, or VirtualBox.

  • Moving from Lubuntu 18.04 to 20.10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog

    The Lubuntu developers will no longer be supporting Lubuntu 18.04, the final release of Lubuntu to use LXDE, after April this year. I therefore decided to replace it with Lubuntu 20.10 on the family desktop machine (a single-seat, multi-user installation).

  • How to Install NGINX on Ubuntu 20.04 and Host Website

    NGINX is an open-source web server software. You can deploy NGINX as a standalone web server, or as a proxy in front of other web servers (in essence, reverse proxy). Nginx is one of the best web servers to host a high traffic website. In this tutorial, we will focus on installing NGINX as a standalone web server on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Automating responses to scripts on Linux using expect and autoexpect

    The Linux expect command takes script writing to an entirely new level. Instead of automating processes, it automates running and responding to other scripts. In other words, you can write a script that asks how you are and then create an expect script that both runs it and tells it that you're ok.

How to Install Signal Desktop in Ubuntu and Other Linux

This quick guide explains the steps required to install Signal desktop in Ubuntu and Other Linux. It is available in .deb, Snap, and Flatpak package format. Take a look at how you can install it. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6