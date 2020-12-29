today's howtos
-
Learn IP Command to Manage Networking on Linux
IP (Internet Protocol) command is used to manage, view network configuration on a Linux system. The command ‘IP’ and its uses are same in all the Linux family – Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu,Red Hat, CentOS and Arch Linux etc. It is the command-line utility that is part of iproute2 package installed in kernel.
This article is going to demonstrate usage of IP command and how IP command is used to manage networking on Linux system
-
How to get Battery status notification when a battery is full or low
Linux laptops are good for Nix users, but it often drains the battery.
I tried many Linux operating systems, but did not have a long battery life like Windows.
Charging a battery for a longer duration will damage your battery, so unplug the power cable when it is 100% charged.
There is no default application to notify when the battery charged or discharged, and you need to install a third-party application to notify you.
For this, I usually install the Battery Monitor app, but it was deprecated, so I created a shell script to get the notification.
Laptop battery charging and discharging status can be identified using the following two commands.
-
How To Find Currently Logged In Users In Linux - OSTechNix
A Linux system admin should keep an eye on who is currently logged into the Linux system and what are they up to. We already knew how to find the last logged in users in Linux. How would you identify who is logged on your Linux system at the moment and what they are doing? Easy! This tutorial lists various methods to find currently logged in users in Linux.
-
How to install Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install Linux Mint 20.1.
-
Rescue Your PC With Linux Live CD
Most Linux distros provide an ISO file you can use to create a Live CD/USB. With this Linux Live CD, you can boot to the OS from your USB drive, test it out and install it if you like. However, do you know that the Live CD can also be used to rescue your PC when it is down? In fact, it is such a useful tool that I would advise you to keep a copy on hand at all times.
-
Setup a Local Web Server on Windows, Mac, and Linux
When developing a website, a web designer needs to be able to see his webpages in the same way the end user would. Sometimes simply clicking on and viewing your HTML files in the web browser is enough, but if you want to test dynamic content, you will need to set up a local web server. Doing this is quite simple and can easily be accomplished on Windows, macOS, and Linux. There are many types of web servers available, but we use Apache in this tutorial, as it is the most common server around, very easy to set up, and compatible with all major operating systems.
-
How to Install Different PHP (5.6, 7.0 and 7.1) Versions in Ubuntu
PHP (recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is an open-source, popular general-purpose scripting language that is widely-used and best suited for developing websites and web-based applications. It is a server-side scripting language that can be embedded in HTML.
Currently, there are three supported versions of PHP, i.e PHP 5.6, 7.0, and 8.0. Meaning PHP 5.3, 5.4, and 5.5 have all reached the end of life; they are no longer supported with security updates.
-
How to Manage Internet provider Company with Odoo
In this article we are going to see how to manage your internet provider company with Odoo. Why choose Odoo ERP for your internet provider business? Odoo is a web-based business management software. Enterprise Resource Planning, prominently called ERP is considered as the backbone of any business organization for successful business management.
Internet the world which changes the functioning history of the world. It’s the modernization tool which has provided us with connectivity, communication, information sharing and gathering. People can’t imagine a day without the internet in this era as they have paved the way for online conversions, Wikipedia, banking and many more. Moreover, there is no industry or institution which does not have access to internet facilities.
-
How To Install Wireshark 3.4.2 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX
Wireshark an open-source protocol analyzer software mainly used to monitor the traffic in a network, analysis, and development.
Wireshark got its new interface in the version 2.0 series and it is written in QT5 and the latest version of Wireshark is 3.4.2 with new and updated features with no new protocols in this release.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Wireshark 3.4.2 on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.1
-
How To Encrypt Partition on Linux – devconnected
In one of our previous articles, we learnt how you can encrypt your entire root filesystem on Linux easily.
However, in some cases, you may want to encrypt one simple partition that may store some of your important files.
As you already know, encrypting your disks is crucial. If your laptop were to be stolen, you would probably lose all your personal information.
However, there are some ways for you to cope with this problem : by encrypting your disk partitions.
In this tutorial, you will learn about all the steps necessary to encrypt an entire disk partition, secure it with a passphrase or with a keyfile.
For the example, the article will be illustrated on a RHEL 8 operating system, but there should not be any differences if you use another one.
-
How To Install Nmap on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nmap “Network Mapper” is a utility for network exploration or security auditing. It is one of the essential tools used by network administrators to troubleshooting network connectivity issues and port scanning. Most Unix and Windows platforms are supported in both GUI and command line modes.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of the Nmap security scanner on CentOS 8.
-
How to Install gThumb 3.11.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Gnome photo manager and image viewer gThumb 3.11.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20, Pop!_OS 20.04 via PPA.
-
How to record your Linux terminal using asciinema | Enable Sysadmin
Asciinema might be the application you've been looking for to demonstrate a skill or process that you want your colleagues or students to learn on-demand.
-
5 advanced rsync tips for Linux sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
In a previous article entitled Sysadmin tools: Using rsync to manage backup, restore, and file synchronization, I discussed cp and sftp, and looked at the basics of rsync for moving files around. There are also a couple of other great articles here on Enable Sysadmin on tar and SSH you should take a look at. Copying files to and from remote systems and having an easy way to run a backup of something you're working on (or, for that matter, critical company data) are basic, useful tools in the sysadmin toolbox that I use again and again. Sometimes, however, you may want to do something a little more sophisticated, like move data across a less trusted or slower link. Rsync can provide encryption to protect it in transit, compression to make it flow better, and checksums to ensure you get what you were expecting.
-
How to Create a file in Ubuntu Linux using command & GUI - Linux Shout
Creating files on Linux is not a cumbersome task, however those who are new to it or just shifting from Windows to Ubuntu like systems, they may face some problem to create files using command line especially.
Well, even on Linux anybody can create files and folders using a graphical user interface that works just like a charm. Simply right-click and select the New folder or New Document for text files. However, this is not true with every Linux system. For example on Ubuntu right-clicking will give you the only option to create a new folder, thus when it comes to creating a text using GUI you will get stuck.
-
How to Install Arduino IDE on Linux Mint 20
The Arduino IDE software is an integrated development environment for Arduino that includes a text editor for writing code and a compiler for compiling the code for uploading to your Arduino. The Arduino IDE is supported on many operating systems, and the Linux system is no exception. Many Linux users worldwide can use this tutorial to use the Arduino IDE environment for their embedded experiments. It is available for 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. In this tutorial, we will use Linux Mint 20 to install Arduino. Even if you do not have this latest version of Linux Mint, you can still apply these steps to your systems.
-
How to Install the latest PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 /18.04
PHP stands for Hypertext Preprocessor. It is one of the oldest server-side programming languages used to create Dynamic and Responsive Web-App.
The most popular CMS and frameworks like WordPress, Magento, Joomla, Drupal, and Laravel are written in PHP Language.
-
How to install Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 for a cPanel/CentOS-like web hosting control panel - TechRepublic
For many, Red Hat pulling support from the standard CentOS releases had some serious side effects. One of the biggest dominoes to fall was cPanel--for many web hosting companies, cPanel is the de facto standard control panel. It offers absolutely everything necessary to manage the hosting of your every client's needs.
Once Red Hat pulled the plug on CentOS 8, cPanel announced they wouldn't be supporting CentOS Stream. The good news is that the company is accelerating their efforts to support Ubuntu Server LTS, and should have that ready to ship by late 2021.
For those looking to either migrate away from CentOS or are looking for something that can be used on the Ubuntu platform for now (or for good), there's always Virtualmin.
-
