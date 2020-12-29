Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of January 2021 11:21:03 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Learn IP Command to Manage Networking on Linux

    IP (Internet Protocol) command is used to manage, view network configuration on a Linux system. The command ‘IP’ and its uses are same in all the Linux family – Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu,Red Hat, CentOS and Arch Linux etc. It is the command-line utility that is part of iproute2 package installed in kernel.

    This article is going to demonstrate usage of IP command and how IP command is used to manage networking on Linux system

  • How to get Battery status notification when a battery is full or low

    Linux laptops are good for Nix users, but it often drains the battery.

    I tried many Linux operating systems, but did not have a long battery life like Windows.

    Charging a battery for a longer duration will damage your battery, so unplug the power cable when it is 100% charged.

    There is no default application to notify when the battery charged or discharged, and you need to install a third-party application to notify you.

    For this, I usually install the Battery Monitor app, but it was deprecated, so I created a shell script to get the notification.

    Laptop battery charging and discharging status can be identified using the following two commands.

  • How To Find Currently Logged In Users In Linux - OSTechNix

    A Linux system admin should keep an eye on who is currently logged into the Linux system and what are they up to. We already knew how to find the last logged in users in Linux. How would you identify who is logged on your Linux system at the moment and what they are doing? Easy! This tutorial lists various methods to find currently logged in users in Linux.

  • How to install Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Linux Mint 20.1.

  • Rescue Your PC With Linux Live CD

    Most Linux distros provide an ISO file you can use to create a Live CD/USB. With this Linux Live CD, you can boot to the OS from your USB drive, test it out and install it if you like. However, do you know that the Live CD can also be used to rescue your PC when it is down? In fact, it is such a useful tool that I would advise you to keep a copy on hand at all times.

  • Setup a Local Web Server on Windows, Mac, and Linux

    When developing a website, a web designer needs to be able to see his webpages in the same way the end user would. Sometimes simply clicking on and viewing your HTML files in the web browser is enough, but if you want to test dynamic content, you will need to set up a local web server. Doing this is quite simple and can easily be accomplished on Windows, macOS, and Linux. There are many types of web servers available, but we use Apache in this tutorial, as it is the most common server around, very easy to set up, and compatible with all major operating systems.

  • How to Install Different PHP (5.6, 7.0 and 7.1) Versions in Ubuntu

    PHP (recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is an open-source, popular general-purpose scripting language that is widely-used and best suited for developing websites and web-based applications. It is a server-side scripting language that can be embedded in HTML.

    Currently, there are three supported versions of PHP, i.e PHP 5.6, 7.0, and 8.0. Meaning PHP 5.3, 5.4, and 5.5 have all reached the end of life; they are no longer supported with security updates.

  • How to Manage Internet provider Company with Odoo

    In this article we are going to see how to manage your internet provider company with Odoo. Why choose Odoo ERP for your internet provider business? Odoo is a web-based business management software. Enterprise Resource Planning, prominently called ERP is considered as the backbone of any business organization for successful business management.

    Internet the world which changes the functioning history of the world. It’s the modernization tool which has provided us with connectivity, communication, information sharing and gathering. People can’t imagine a day without the internet in this era as they have paved the way for online conversions, Wikipedia, banking and many more. Moreover, there is no industry or institution which does not have access to internet facilities.

  • How To Install Wireshark 3.4.2 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX

    Wireshark an open-source protocol analyzer software mainly used to monitor the traffic in a network, analysis, and development.

    Wireshark got its new interface in the version 2.0 series and it is written in QT5 and the latest version of Wireshark is 3.4.2 with new and updated features with no new protocols in this release.

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Wireshark 3.4.2 on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.1

  • How To Encrypt Partition on Linux – devconnected

    In one of our previous articles, we learnt how you can encrypt your entire root filesystem on Linux easily.

    However, in some cases, you may want to encrypt one simple partition that may store some of your important files.

    As you already know, encrypting your disks is crucial. If your laptop were to be stolen, you would probably lose all your personal information.

    However, there are some ways for you to cope with this problem : by encrypting your disk partitions.

    In this tutorial, you will learn about all the steps necessary to encrypt an entire disk partition, secure it with a passphrase or with a keyfile.

    For the example, the article will be illustrated on a RHEL 8 operating system, but there should not be any differences if you use another one.

  • How To Install Nmap on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nmap “Network Mapper” is a utility for network exploration or security auditing. It is one of the essential tools used by network administrators to troubleshooting network connectivity issues and port scanning. Most Unix and Windows platforms are supported in both GUI and command line modes.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of the Nmap security scanner on CentOS 8.

  • How to Install gThumb 3.11.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    Gnome photo manager and image viewer gThumb 3.11.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20, Pop!_OS 20.04 via PPA.

  • How to record your Linux terminal using asciinema | Enable Sysadmin

    Asciinema might be the application you've been looking for to demonstrate a skill or process that you want your colleagues or students to learn on-demand.

  • 5 advanced rsync tips for Linux sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    In a previous article entitled Sysadmin tools: Using rsync to manage backup, restore, and file synchronization, I discussed cp and sftp, and looked at the basics of rsync for moving files around. There are also a couple of other great articles here on Enable Sysadmin on tar and SSH you should take a look at. Copying files to and from remote systems and having an easy way to run a backup of something you're working on (or, for that matter, critical company data) are basic, useful tools in the sysadmin toolbox that I use again and again. Sometimes, however, you may want to do something a little more sophisticated, like move data across a less trusted or slower link. Rsync can provide encryption to protect it in transit, compression to make it flow better, and checksums to ensure you get what you were expecting.

  • How to Create a file in Ubuntu Linux using command & GUI - Linux Shout

    Creating files on Linux is not a cumbersome task, however those who are new to it or just shifting from Windows to Ubuntu like systems, they may face some problem to create files using command line especially.

    Well, even on Linux anybody can create files and folders using a graphical user interface that works just like a charm. Simply right-click and select the New folder or New Document for text files. However, this is not true with every Linux system. For example on Ubuntu right-clicking will give you the only option to create a new folder, thus when it comes to creating a text using GUI you will get stuck.

  • How to Install Arduino IDE on Linux Mint 20

    The Arduino IDE software is an integrated development environment for Arduino that includes a text editor for writing code and a compiler for compiling the code for uploading to your Arduino. The Arduino IDE is supported on many operating systems, and the Linux system is no exception. Many Linux users worldwide can use this tutorial to use the Arduino IDE environment for their embedded experiments. It is available for 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. In this tutorial, we will use Linux Mint 20 to install Arduino. Even if you do not have this latest version of Linux Mint, you can still apply these steps to your systems.

  • How to Install the latest PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 /18.04

    PHP stands for Hypertext Preprocessor. It is one of the oldest server-side programming languages used to create Dynamic and Responsive Web-App.

    The most popular CMS and frameworks like WordPress, Magento, Joomla, Drupal, and Laravel are written in PHP Language.

  • How to install Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 for a cPanel/CentOS-like web hosting control panel - TechRepublic

    For many, Red Hat pulling support from the standard CentOS releases had some serious side effects. One of the biggest dominoes to fall was cPanel--for many web hosting companies, cPanel is the de facto standard control panel. It offers absolutely everything necessary to manage the hosting of your every client's needs.

    Once Red Hat pulled the plug on CentOS 8, cPanel announced they wouldn't be supporting CentOS Stream. The good news is that the company is accelerating their efforts to support Ubuntu Server LTS, and should have that ready to ship by late 2021.

    For those looking to either migrate away from CentOS or are looking for something that can be used on the Ubuntu platform for now (or for good), there's always Virtualmin.

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • 15 favorite programming tutorials and insights

    Happy new year! 2020 was one heck of an unusual year with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing us to stay at home and dramatically transforming our lifestyles. However, a time like this is also the best time to start picking up a new programming language or to level up your existing programming skillset. We begin with some light reading: What is your first programming language? and Why developers like to code at night. Next, we have articles about some specific programming languages like C, D, and Awk.

  • Raspberry Pi 400 for working and learning at home
  • Software is drowning the world

    One of the many upsides I’ve had from working at lots of organisations is that you get to see what’s common. Are things like this everywhere? Frequently, the answer is yes!

    An example of this is tech debt.

    I see organisations which are running to stand still, and I’m not sure they realised they’re doing that.

    What do I mean by this?

    Every time you decide to solve a problem with code, you are committing part of your future capacity to maintaining and operating that code. Software is never done.

    Here’s a few examples of demonstrating what I mean: [...]

  • Extracting the list of O'Reilly Animals

    Now I want to grab the entire list of O’Reilly cover animals, and Mojolicious is going to help me do that. O’Reilly Media, who publishes most of my books, is distinctively known by the animals it chooses for their covers. Edie Freedman explains how she came up with the well-known design in A short history of the O’Reilly animals. I think I first saw this design on the cover of sed & awk; those Slender Lorises (Lori?) are a bit creepy, but not creepy enough to keep me away from the command line.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: BH 1.75.0-0: New upstream release, added Beast

    Boost is a very large and comprehensive set of (peer-reviewed) libraries for the C++ programming language, containing well over 100 individual libraries. The BH package provides a sizeable subset of header-only libraries for use by R. Version 1.75.0 of Boost was released in December, right on schedule with their April, August and December releases. I now try to follow these releases at a lower (annual) cadence and prepared BH 1.75.0-0 in mid-December. Extensive reverse-depends checks revealed a need for changes in a handful of packages whose maintainers I contacted then. With one exception, everybody responded in kind and brought updated packages to CRAN which permitted us to upload the package there two days ago. And thanks to this planned and coordinated upload, the package is now available on CRAN a mere two days later. My thanks to the maintainers of these packages for helping it along; this prompt responses really are appreciated. The version on CRAN is the same as the one the drat announced in this tweet asking for testing help. If you installed that version, you are still current as no changes were required since December and CRAN now contains same file.

  • Improve your software product delivery process performance using metrics (I)

    As many other graduates in physics, I have passion for Faymann. His explanations of complex concepts made them seem reachable for students like me up to a point where you develop a taste for simplicity. Producing software at scale is complex, but if you have some basic and often simple concepts clear and you keep passionate about simplicity, you not just be able to better understand the management challenges ahead of you but also to communicate them more effectively, as well as the potential solutions. [...] We have justified the relevance to start simple when evaluating the performance of our delivery process. We have created the simplest possible model to start our analysis from. We described such model as well as a mathematical construct to characterize it. Some considerations were provided about how to perform the measurements and plot the results as part of a quantitative analysis. We learned how to move from a quantitative to a qualitative analysis and why. Once the qualitative analysis done, we defined a data driven improve­ment kata to improve the performance of our delivery process iteratively. Such kata is summarized in a simple board. In essence, this is a process any organization can follow in order to improve de performance of the delivery process effectively. If you are not able to say out loud what has been your Throughput and Stability the past quarter, last month, yesterday, today… your delivery process is not under control. In such case, it is hard to imagine that you will be able to improve it in a meaningful way.

  • Clang LTO Support Looks Like It Could Land For Linux 5.12 - Phoronix

    The support for Clang LTO of the Linux kernel for link-time optimizations when using that GCC alternative compiler looks like it will land with Linux 5.12. For a number of months the Clang LTO wiring to the Linux kernel has been undergoing rounds of review and of interest from multiple parties. Vendors like Google already make use of Clang link-time optimizations as part of their kernel builds on mobile devices. There's been much interest and it looks like for Linux 5.12 that work will likely land -- it's been queued into a "-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window in February.

  • 2021.01/02 So. Much. New. Stuff. – Rakudo Weekly News

    The past two weeks, while yours truly was taking a little break, have turned out so many new projects that one can only say this is an excellent beginning of 2021 for the Raku Programming Language. Which will hopefully turn out to be better for everybody than 2020 turned out to be. [...] JJ Atria and James Raspass have unveiled another online Raku ecosystem browser called Raku.land. Still a little rough around the edges, and not complete yet, but good to see something like this being developed in the Raku Programming Language itself (see source on Gitlab and /r/rakulang comments).

  • [Older] Big Data Manipulation for Fun and Profit Part 1 - LinuxConfig.org

    These days everyone seems to be speaking about Big Data - but what does it really mean? The term is used quite ambiguously in a variety of situations. For the purposes of this article, and the series, we will refer to big data whenever we mean ‘a large amount of textual data, in any format (for example plain ASCII text, XML, HTML, or any other human-readable or semi-human-readable format). Some techniques shown may work well for binary data also, when used with care and knowledge.

Security Leftovers

  • Guest Blog Post: Leaking silhouettes of cross-origin images – Attack & Defense

    This is a writeup of a vulnerability I found in Chromium and Firefox that could allow a malicious page to read some parts of an image located on an origin it is not supposed to be able to access. Although technically interesting, it is quite limited in scope—I am not aware of any major websites it could’ve been used against. As of November 17th, 2020, the vulnerability has been fixed in the most recent versions of both browsers. [....] I reported this bug to Mozilla on May 29th, 2020 through the Mozilla Security Bug Bounty program and to Google through the Chrome Vulnerability Reward the next day. It took some time to figure out which graphics backend is used in Firefox by default these days. With the help of a Google engineer and some profiling tools, we identified that the same piece of Skia code was responsible for this behavior in both browsers. Google updated Skia to remove branching on alpha value in blit_row_s32a_opaque completely on August 29th, 2020 and merged that change into Chromium on the same day. Mozilla merged the change on October 6th, 2020. Google has issued CVE-2020-16012 to notify users about this bug. Both vendors offered very generous bounties for my reports. It’s been a pleasure working with Mozilla and Google to get this fixed, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike Klein from Google and Lee Salzman from Mozilla for their work on diagnosing and fixing the bug. I would also like to thank Tom Ritter and Lee Salzman from Mozilla for their helpful feedback on drafts of this blog post.

  • Kaspersky: old malware and SolarWinds attack code similar, but don't leap to conclusions

    Russian security firm Kaspersky says it has found some similarities in the methods used by the SUNBURST malware, that was used in a supply chain attack on a number of US firms disclosed in December, and long-time attacker, the Turla Group.

  • Why The Latest Cyberattack Was Different

    What sets the SolarWinds attack apart from previous incidents is its sheer scale. The company has over 300,000 customers worldwide, according to filings made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Throughout 2020, SolarWinds sent out software updates to roughly 18,000 of them. To date, at least 250 networks have reportedly been affected by the booby-trapped file. Shortly after being downloaded, the virus executes commands that create a backdoor in the network to transfer files, disable services, and reboot machines. Targeted institutions include the U.S. departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State, Energy, and the Treasury; all five branches of the U.S. military; the National Nuclear Security Administration, and 425 of the Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco, Equifax, MasterCard, and Microsoft. There have been other major cyberattacks in the past, but none has achieved this kind of penetration. By compromising powerful governments and businesses, including some of the most successful technology companies, the SolarWinds exploit shatters the illusion of information security. The [attack] has also spooked the financial services sector.

  • Russia, Reuters and postcards make for a very silly red scare

    The kind of silly claims made by Western news media when it comes to cyber security attacks can be gauged from the latest "exclusive" put out by the British news agency Reuters: a claim that the FBI is investigating a postcard sent to security firm FireEye after it began looking closely at an attack on its own infrastructure.

  • Ransomware Surge Drives 45% Increase in Healthcare Cyber-Attacks [iophk: Windows kills]

    he security vendor’s latest data covers the period from the beginning of November to the end of 2020, and compares it with the previous two months (September-October), a spokesperson confirmed to Infosecurity.

    It revealed a 45% increase in attacks on the healthcare sector, versus less than half this figure (22%) for all other verticals. November was particularly bad, with HCOs suffering 626 weekly attacks on average per organization, compared with 430 in the previous two months.

    Although the attacks span a variety of categories — including ransomware, botnets, remote code execution and DDoS — perhaps unsurprisingly, it is ransomware that displayed the largest increase overall and poses the biggest threat to HCOs, according to Check Point.

    Ryuk and Sodinokibi (REvil) were highlighted as the main culprits.

  • New Year, New Ransomware: Babuk Locker Targets Large Corporations [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The ransomware, which comes in the form of a 32-bit .EXE file, notably lacks obfuscation. It’s also not yet clear how the ransomware is initially spread to victims.

    “So far, we don’t know how the ransomware got into the company, but it’s most likely phishing similar to other ransomware groups’ approaches,” Dong told Threatpost.

  • Ransomware attack forces three-week shutdown of NT Government IT system [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The NT Department of Corporate and Digital Development has told the ABC that an undisclosed perpetrator targeted the unnamed supplier of its web-based corporate software system last year.

  • Staffing firm target of cyber attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The [attackers] did not demand a ransom, though Ehrnrooth speculated that such a request would likely have followed if the company had messaged the addresses specified by the [attackers].

    The attack may have put at risk the personal details of tens of thousands of people whose information was on file with the staffing company.

  • Ubiquiti: Change Your Password, Enable 2FA

    Ubiquiti, a major vendor of cloud-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as routers, network video recorders, security cameras and access control systems, is urging customers to change their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication. The company says an incident at a third-party cloud provider may have exposed customer account information and credentials used to remotely manage Ubiquiti gear.

  • State Department Website Briefly Altered to Say Trump’s Presidency Ends Jan. 11

    On Monday, an update to the U.S. State Department site said President Trump’s time in office was ending on Jan. 11, before the page was removed.

    [...]

    BuzzFeed News reported that a “disgruntled employee” had made the changes. Reps for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Microsoft fixes Windows 10 bug forcing restarts

    Microsoft has finally fixed a troublesome bug in Windows 10 that caused forced reboots on some systems running the October 2020 Update.

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • Make CapsLock useful (again) on Linux and Windows

    Once upon a time a post by Nikitonsky has inspired me to organize the hand movement on a keyboard by utilizing a CapsLock key. The idea is to use arrow keys without moving your hands from a default position, remapping the arrows to CapsLock + j/l/i/k. It’s been more than a year since I’ve tried that, and while I didn’t completely internalize this new layout (it’s hard to break habits!), it definitely has improved my typing experience.

    Nikita provides an excellent motivation for this endeavor in his blog post, so I won’t repeat it here. I’ll just describe a few additional changes made to this layout since I started using it: [...]

  • How To Build A Jekyll Site Using Simple.css

    As Bugs Bunny once said - that’s all, folks! We have come to the end of this rather long guide on how to build a Jekyll site using Simple.css and Netlify. This is by far the longest post I have ever written - at nearly 7,000 words, but I wanted to be as verbose as possible so that the barrier for entry is low. Some technical knowledge is always required when working with static site generators, like Jekyll. So please bear that in mind if you decide to give this a go.

  • usbkill the OpenBSD way

    So what is hotplugd, and how can it be useful? The man page does a good job of explaining it. Simply put: when any device is attached to or detached from your machine hotplugd will execute a script.

    To see how simple it is to write a hotplug script we can start by simply logging device attach events. First, start by enabling and starting hotplugd (as root): [...]

  • Decrypting TLS Streams With Wireshark: Part 3

    To make life easier for the recipients of your capture file with secrets file, you can also merge both files together: embedding the secrets into the pcapng file. This way, they don’t have to configure secrets files in Wireshark, just opening the pcapng file is sufficient for the TLS traffic to be decrypted.

  • Download and install CentOS 7 Server Minimal ISO on PC or virtualbox

    If you don’t want to install around 4GB or 9.5GB ISO file of CentOS 7 then, use the 900 MB ISO image to install the minimal version with only the base package on your server. On one hand, where CentOS 8 Linux will stop getting further updates in December of this year, CentOS 7 Linux still has a long time to reach the end of its life that is stipulated in 2024. Thus, if you want to start with this server Linux distro then still you have enough time, and here will let you know how to install CentOS 7 minimal version on Server, PC, or VirtualBox.

  • Moving from Lubuntu 18.04 to 20.10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog

    The Lubuntu developers will no longer be supporting Lubuntu 18.04, the final release of Lubuntu to use LXDE, after April this year. I therefore decided to replace it with Lubuntu 20.10 on the family desktop machine (a single-seat, multi-user installation).

  • How to Install NGINX on Ubuntu 20.04 and Host Website

    NGINX is an open-source web server software. You can deploy NGINX as a standalone web server, or as a proxy in front of other web servers (in essence, reverse proxy). Nginx is one of the best web servers to host a high traffic website. In this tutorial, we will focus on installing NGINX as a standalone web server on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Automating responses to scripts on Linux using expect and autoexpect

    The Linux expect command takes script writing to an entirely new level. Instead of automating processes, it automates running and responding to other scripts. In other words, you can write a script that asks how you are and then create an expect script that both runs it and tells it that you're ok.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6