Games: Heroic Games Launcher, cyubeVR and More
The open source Epic Games Store app Heroic Games Launcher has a big overhaul
Work on Heroic Games Launcher, the open source Linux alternative to the Epic Games Store continues rapid improvements with a huge new release out now. Continuing to build upon the work started with another open source tool, Legendary, which hooks into the Epic Games Store but doesn't provide users with a proper GUI.
The recently released 1.0 version (and a few bug fixes after) revamps the entire flow and design of the application, with a much sleeker looking interface and it actually does look pretty good right now. Most of it works how you would expect too, quite useful for all those free games Epic keeps giving out…if you decide to play them on Linux.
Virtual Reality voxel building game cyubeVR will be supporting Linux in a future build | GamingOnLinux
Minecraft in VR that's a bit more hands on? cyubeVR (pronounced Cube VR) looks absolutely delightful, and the developer has confirmed their full intention to support Linux too.
This isn't some basic block-building game that tries to be Minecraft in VR though, it's actually a lot more advanced than that with it being fully designed for VR. That includes proper support of the Valve Index controllers, along with fully tracked fingers and a control scheme built for it. cyubeVR works with a Vive too, so the Index is not specifically required. There's also no traditional UI, instead you build everything you need in the detailed VR world.
Revolutionary Games continue building up their free evolution game Thrive | GamingOnLinux
Starting off as nothing but a tiny little cell in a massive world, Thrive is a free and open source evolution sim backed up by the power of science.
Quite early on in development still overall, it is however very playable already and you can have a little fun exploring and eating away at various resources to evolve your creature. It's like a much more detailed version of EA's Spore (in the early game stage). Now powered by Godot Engine, their progress on it seems to be speeding up.
Thrive 0.5.3 is up now and it brings with it numerous improvements to the flow of things like key rebinds, translation support, a process panel to show running processes in your cell, big improvements to the save game system, you can pan the camera in the editor now, music fade improvements, tips on the loading screen, plus lots of bug fixes to make it a lot smoother.
Get your big-screen Linux gaming on with a new GamerOS release | GamingOnLinux
The SteamOS-like big-screen Linux gaming distribution GamerOS has a fresh release out, with some surprising new features integrated and it's looking slick.
Providing an out of the box couch / sofa gaming experience, thanks to the Steam Big Picture interface along with their own homebrew integrations for using things provided outside of Steam, GamerOS continues to be a fine choice for a dedicated big TV box.
GamerOS 22 went out on January 12 upgrading the main internals like Linux Kernel 5.10.5, Mesa 20.3.2, NVIDIA 460.32.03 and updates to their web-based Steam Buddy tool and the Steam Tweaks tool.
Experimental Nintendo Switch emulator yuzu adds Linux AppImage for easier launching | GamingOnLinux
While still highly experimental and quite a hassle to setup legitimately, the Nintendo Switch emulator yuzu is still another fine example of open source. It's a very capable emulator already too, with it being possible to play through an increasing number of games.
On the Linux side, dependency issues and getting it running hasn't exactly been easy but they've partly solved that now as they've announced they're providing an AppImage for all releases going forwards. So for all you big emulation fans, that's going to make playing with each release a whole lot quicker and easier.
Going by the latest progress report from January work is going well with multiple more games now actually able to boot up including Katana ZERO, DELTARUNE Chapter 1, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.
BROK the InvestiGator is an upcoming amusing sounding 'Punch & Click'
We've seen classic point and click adventures but what about merging one with a beat 'em up? Punch & Click appears to be what you get with BROK the InvestiGator.
Developed by COWCAT, the same team behind Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure, BROK will blend together two very different genres and the result is pretty intriguing. At any time, with the press of a button or mouse wheel scroll, you can switch between adventure and action mode.
Linux at Home: Creative Writing with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives. In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.
Twake – A Modern Open-Source Collaboration Platform
Twake is a modern open-source collaborative workspace that allows you to keep all of your data in one centralized location and to manage your projects using a single UI that features integrated support for all your favourite collaborative tools. Its beautiful user interface offers a rich user experience that is easy to get accustomed to whether you use it for chatting with your team, managing tasks, managing events using its calendar, or storing files. There is modern-styled online documentation to assist developers and users in having the best possible experience, and an external collaborator feature that allows for specialized discussion channels where Twake members and non-members can collaborate on projects simultaneously. Best of all, you can use it for free, subscribe to its paid plan, or host it yourself just like you would OwnCloud and NextCloud.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.7, 5.4.89, 4.19.167, 4.14.215, 4.9.251 , and 4.4.251
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.7 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.89 Linux 4.19.167 Linux 4.14.215 Linux 4.9.251 Linux 4.4.251
DIGITAL HOARDING: UBUNTU MIRROR
I have a bunch of Ubuntu machines on my local network at home. They all periodically need to check for updates then download & install them. Rather than have them all reach out to the official mirrors externally to my network, I decided to run my own mirror internally. This post is just a set of notes for anyone else who might be looking to do something similar. I also do a lot of software building, and re-building, which pulls all kinds of random libraries, compilers and other packages from the archive. Having it local saves me repeatedly downloading from the ‘net while the kids are on Netflix School Zoom classes. Don’t do this if you’re on a super slow connection because the mirror will probably never finish building. Also probably don’t do it if you have a per-byte billing arrangement with your provider. This will chew quite a bit of bandwidth, especially the first run. But even subsequent runs can do too, depending on how much chrurn in the Ubuntu Archive there’s been since it was last executed.
