Daniel Pocock: Packaging Domoticz for Debian, Ubuntu, Raspbian and Fedora
Today I published fresh packages for Domoticz and the Domoticz-Zigate. As the instructions have changed for setting up the Domoticz-Zigate, this is an updated blog, verified with v4.12.102 of the Domoticz-Zigate plugin.
Getting started in home automation has never been easier, cheaper and more important
Many countries are now talking about longer lockdowns to restrict new strains of the Coronavirus. When the new US President takes office, many suspect he will introduce more stringent restrictions than his predecessor. Smart lighting can make life more enjoyable when spending time at home.
At the same time, more and more companies are bringing out low-cost Zigbee solutions. A previous blog covered Lidl's new products in December. Ikea's products are also incredibly cheap, they include a wide range of bulbs, buttons, motion sensors, smart sockets and other accessories that work with free solutions like Domoticz.
Linux at Home: Creative Writing with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives. In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.
Twake – A Modern Open-Source Collaboration Platform
Twake is a modern open-source collaborative workspace that allows you to keep all of your data in one centralized location and to manage your projects using a single UI that features integrated support for all your favourite collaborative tools. Its beautiful user interface offers a rich user experience that is easy to get accustomed to whether you use it for chatting with your team, managing tasks, managing events using its calendar, or storing files. There is modern-styled online documentation to assist developers and users in having the best possible experience, and an external collaborator feature that allows for specialized discussion channels where Twake members and non-members can collaborate on projects simultaneously. Best of all, you can use it for free, subscribe to its paid plan, or host it yourself just like you would OwnCloud and NextCloud.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.7, 5.4.89, 4.19.167, 4.14.215, 4.9.251 , and 4.4.251
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.7 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.89 Linux 4.19.167 Linux 4.14.215 Linux 4.9.251 Linux 4.4.251
DIGITAL HOARDING: UBUNTU MIRROR
I have a bunch of Ubuntu machines on my local network at home. They all periodically need to check for updates then download & install them. Rather than have them all reach out to the official mirrors externally to my network, I decided to run my own mirror internally. This post is just a set of notes for anyone else who might be looking to do something similar. I also do a lot of software building, and re-building, which pulls all kinds of random libraries, compilers and other packages from the archive. Having it local saves me repeatedly downloading from the ‘net while the kids are on Netflix School Zoom classes. Don’t do this if you’re on a super slow connection because the mirror will probably never finish building. Also probably don’t do it if you have a per-byte billing arrangement with your provider. This will chew quite a bit of bandwidth, especially the first run. But even subsequent runs can do too, depending on how much chrurn in the Ubuntu Archive there’s been since it was last executed.
