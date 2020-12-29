It has been a while since I had to write anything about myself. And I do not like starting articles with my name in the first sentence. It’s my not-so-subtle way of rebelling against many English essays I had to write in primary school that began with “My Name Is.” So here we are. My name is Kofi Oghenerukevwe, but everyone I know calls me Rukky. I am a software developer living and working in Delta State, Nigeria, and I am excited about spending the next twelve weeks as an intern with the FSF tech team. [...] I have used proprietary software for most of my life, and never thought to question it. While I am sure I have used a ton of other free software in some way or another without knowing it, as a user, my conscious experience with free software is restricted to my preference for Mozilla’s Firefox browser and my use of Wordpress blogs for some purpose or the other in the past. As a developer though, a lot of the tools I love to use -- and a lot of times have to use -- are the free ones. GNU/Linux and MySQL come easily to my mind. About a year ago, I began thinking about becoming a contributor to the Firefox project because I really love Firefox. For that, I needed to learn C++, and it did not take long for me to realize that C++ is difficult and I maybe did not want to learn C++… yet. I will eventually have to get into it, seeing as I still hope to make games at some point in the future. Firefox was way over my head, but I still wanted to get started contributing something, and so I kept searching for projects to contribute to and somehow, I got to learn about Outreachy. I had done some volunteer work with PHP in the past, so I applied to intern with the FSF through Outreachy because they had a PHP project for the December 2020 through March 2021 cohort of the internship.