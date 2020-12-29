today's leftovers
-
Blast off with Linux in 2021!
2021 is the year everyone can blast off with Linux! There’s the ageing meme – it’s the year of the Linux desktop! – that’s supposedly a call to arms for mainstream consumer Linux adoption. The irony, of course, is that it hasn’t happened, even though Linux is now running pretty much everything else in the world: from your Android phone and tablets, to the fastest supercomputers and large chunks of the internet. The last holdout is the consumer desktop.
There are very good reasons why Linux hasn’t had a look-in here. The Microsoft Windows monopoly ensures consumers only ever get to see Windows pre-installed on systems they buy and, of course, there’s human laziness to factor in. You might not like it but Windows works well, and has all the software and games people need. So why would the average punter or even business exert any effort to switch?
-
The 10 Best Linux Laptops (Updated 2021)
-
[Older] Best Linux distros for power users in 2021
The Linux power user is a celebrated breed, and one that does not simply burst fully-formed from the earth. All newbies must toil long and hard with their Linux installations before they can describe themselves as one.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Hold Em
As the merge window for the upcoming Mesa release looms, Erik and I have decided on a new strategy for development: we’re just going to stop merging patches.
At this point in time, we have no regressions as compared to the last release, so we’re just doing a full stop until after the branch point in order to save ourselves time potentially tracking down any issues in further feature additions.
-
A journey begins: Kofi Oghenerukevwe, FSF Tech Team Intern — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software
It has been a while since I had to write anything about myself. And I do not like starting articles with my name in the first sentence. It’s my not-so-subtle way of rebelling against many English essays I had to write in primary school that began with “My Name Is.” So here we are. My name is Kofi Oghenerukevwe, but everyone I know calls me Rukky. I am a software developer living and working in Delta State, Nigeria, and I am excited about spending the next twelve weeks as an intern with the FSF tech team.
[...]
I have used proprietary software for most of my life, and never thought to question it. While I am sure I have used a ton of other free software in some way or another without knowing it, as a user, my conscious experience with free software is restricted to my preference for Mozilla’s Firefox browser and my use of Wordpress blogs for some purpose or the other in the past. As a developer though, a lot of the tools I love to use -- and a lot of times have to use -- are the free ones. GNU/Linux and MySQL come easily to my mind.
About a year ago, I began thinking about becoming a contributor to the Firefox project because I really love Firefox. For that, I needed to learn C++, and it did not take long for me to realize that C++ is difficult and I maybe did not want to learn C++… yet. I will eventually have to get into it, seeing as I still hope to make games at some point in the future. Firefox was way over my head, but I still wanted to get started contributing something, and so I kept searching for projects to contribute to and somehow, I got to learn about Outreachy. I had done some volunteer work with PHP in the past, so I applied to intern with the FSF through Outreachy because they had a PHP project for the December 2020 through March 2021 cohort of the internship.
-
Arduino Blog » Arduino-powered puzzle boxes help pop the question
As a creative way to “pop the question,” Redditor lmjd14 proposed to his girlfriend using a sequence of Arduino-based puzzle boxes.
As seen here, the first box opens when one inputs a series of codes on a keypad, which relate to important relationship dates, while the second responds to holding down the correct buttons. The third involves a set of colored coins, and the fourth is activated with some RFID-enabled statues from the other boxes.
The final box was unlocked with lmjd14’s now-fiance’s thumbprint, using a GPS module that allows it to be opened only in the correct location. As she said yes, it’s a hack that they will both certainly cherish, and something that will be a great story to tell others in the future!
-
These Furby-‘controlled’ Raspberry Pi-powered eyes follow you
-
Molly de Blanc: 1028 Words on Free Software
-
Excellent Free Books to Learn PureScript - LinuxLinks
PureScript is a small strongly, statically typed programming language with expressive types, written in and inspired by Haskell, and compiling to JavaScript. It can be used to develop web applications, server side apps, and also desktop applications with use of Electron.
-
Help test the v3 onion service patch if you like
We have an experimental fix for making v3 onion services work, both client-side and service-side, even while the network is in a degraded state.
-
New release candidate: Tor 0.4.5.3-rc
There's a new release candidate available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.5.4-rc from the download page on the website. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release in 3-4 days.
We're getting closer and closer to stable here, so I hope that people will try this one out and report any bugs they find.
-
GitHub Fires Jewish Employee For Warning That "Nazis" Were Among the US Capitol Rioters
Microsoft-owned GitHub is facing an employee backlash after it reportedly terminated a Jewish worker for warning in a corporate Slack channel that there were “nazis” present at the U.S. Capitol riot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 465 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Oracle and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
47 min 8 sec ago
48 min 28 sec ago
5 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago