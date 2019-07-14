Games: PRIM, Dust: The Abandoned Land and More
PRIM looks like an incredible gothic burtonesque adventure with a demo coming soon
Common Colors are currently creating PRIM, a point and click adventure with traditional frame-by-frame animation and a dark gothic style that's inspired by Tim Burton.
"Strange things are happening in the Land of the Dead. Instead of reaping souls, Thanatos, the Angel of Death, has to deal with his teenage daughter Prim. Every night, Prim has the same dream: An oddly familiar human boy cries out for her help. Needless to say that our heroine tries to answer the call. There's just one tiny problem: The Grim Reaper has strictly forbidden her to enter the Land of the Living – she's not ready for the immense power she‘d develop there, he claims. When Prim finds a way to trick her dad and travel to Earth, it turns out that Thanatos‘s presentiments have been right all along..."
It will be getting a Kickstarter campaign at some point but the developer is doing more of a push before that happens. They've announced a demo is going to be launching February 2 with support for Linux, macOS and Windows (and the same for the full release).
Dust: The Abandoned Land is a surprising free open-world 2D survival game
Dust: The Abandoned Land is an in-development 2D open-world survival game, one that has a surprising amount of features and you can play it online with others. Developed by Mathieu Guillame-Bert, a Google Zurich staffer as a hobby.
Set in a post-apocalyptic randomly generated world, Dust is a real-time survival game with permadeath in an open-world world filled full of strange creatures, robots, bandits, survivors, and remains of military groups. For a free and unfinished game, it's actually quite amusing to play.
Part of what makes it interesting is the AI system, which the developer mentions uses dynamic behaviour trees that they wrote a piece on a few years ago. It actually feels a little like Project Zomboid, with the Zombies being replaced by a lot more variety.
The Ranchers is an upcoming open-world country-life RPG sim
Love your open-world games? How about farming life sims? The Ranchers looks like another great entry into this more casual and laid-back part of the gaming world. Releasing on Steam sometime "early" this year, RedPilzStudio could be onto a hit here. As for Linux support, the developer confirmed it very clearly on Steam.
"After years of living in the metropolis' stressful and hectic life, you finally decide to leave everything behind to buy your first lot of land in the country and start a new life, in the quiet, close to nature. However, your skills as a farmer and manager will be put to the test to make your Ranch a prosperous business and earn the villagers' respect and esteem. And who knows, maybe find love and start a family."
Stadia gets Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and HITMAN 3 this month
For the Stadia users amongst our readership: two more big name games will be heading to the Linux and Vulkan powered game streaming service this month. Interestingly, both of which outside of Stadia will be Epic Games Store exclusives for at least a year and so will not be available on Steam at release.
Shot in the Dark is a clever tough platformer where enemies blend into the background
Shot in the Dark needs you to have good platforming skills, good point and click aiming skills and it's a whole lot of fun if you're up for the challenge. Note: key provided by the developer.
Released with Linux support on January 12 from developer Possum House Games, the idea of it is seriously great. It's an action-platforming that requires precision in more ways than one. Using a very simply and quite limited colour palette that's largely black, white and red - a lot of things blend together. You need to pick out the enemies from the background and take them down.
