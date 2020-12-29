Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM: Latest on Fedora 34 and Alternative to CentOS, AlmaLinux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of January 2021 08:49:05 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Fedora 34 To Ship An ISO With The i3 Window Manager - Phoronix

    While the i3 window manager has been around for more than a decade, it's taken until now for an i3 window manager spin of Fedora to be solicited and approved.

    Following the creation of a Fedora i3 special interest group last year, approved this week is providing an official Fedora spin with the i3 window manager in place of other desktop environments / window managers. This is the first Fedora release image to make use of a tiling window manager.

  • Fedora Looks To Overhaul Its Community Outreach - Phoronix

    In addition to pursuing many technical changes for its Linux distribution like systemd-oomd by default, Btrfs Zstd compression, and standalone XWayland releases, the Fedora project is also looking to overhaul its community outreach this year.

    Fedora's "Community Outreach Revamp" is to focus on existing outreach teams within Fedora that are "struggling to function" or need greater support for success.

  • Open Mainframe Tessia Makes It Easy To Run Linux On Mainframe

    Open Mainframe Project recently announced a new project called Tessia that’s designed to automate all the processes involving installation and configuration of Linux on Z systems.

  • CloudLinux Renames Its CentOS Alternative ‘Project Lenix’ To ‘AlmaLinux’

    Last month, the CentOS team’s announcement to replace and shift full focus from CentOS Linux to its future replacement CentOS Stream led to the creation of new alternative distributions such as Rocky Linux by CentOS creator Greg Kurtzer, and Project Lenix by CloudLinux Inc.

    On the one hand, Rocky Linux targeted its first release in 2021 Q2, i.e., after March. On the other, Project Lenix aimed for 2021 Q1, i.e., before March.

    Continuing the latest development on Project Lenix, CloudLinux has now renamed this CentOS alternative as AlmaLinux.

  • Free CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux To Be Available This Quarter

    CloudLinux has named the free CentOS replacement AlmaLinux, previously code-named Project Lenix.

    Following Red Hat’s December 2020 announcement that the CentOS stable release is no longer under development, CloudLinux launched a project to deliver a drop-in replacement. The project was code-named Project Lenix.

    Project Lenix has now crystallized into AlmaLinux, a 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8, with a migration path from CentOS to AlmaLinux. Future RHEL releases will also be forked into a new AlmaLinux release.

    CloudLinux backs AlmaLinux with $1 million annual investment in development, and a commitment to supporting AlmaLinux through 2029.

  • CloudLinux readies CentOS Linux replacement: AlmaLinux | ZDNet

    When Red Hat, CentOS's Linux parent company, announced it was "shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release," the move ticked off many people. So, CloudLinux immediately announced it would create a new CentOS clone, Lenix, and that it would put over a million dollars a year behind the new Linux distribution. Now, it has a new name, AlmaLinux, and a more concrete plan.

»

CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of January 2021 05:31:11 PM.
  • CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS

    Following the surprise announcement last month that CentOS 8 will be discontinued at EOY2021 with CentOS Stream to be the new upstream for RHEL, several different organizations and developers have announced their intentions to create new community-oriented, open-source rebuilds of Red Hat Enterprise Linux that will be free. One of the promising announcements so far has been from CloudLinux and today they have announced it as AlmaLinux.

    CloudLinux, which provides a CentOS-based Linux distribution catering to shared hosting providers, announced in December they would be working on their own replacement to CentOS. They said this drop-in CentOS alternative would be supported by them with $1 million USD annually for development.

CloudLinux Prepares CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of January 2021 05:38:21 PM.
  • CloudLinux Prepares CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux

    Launching a CentOS alternative was an obvious move for the company, said Igor Seletskiy, CEO and founder of CloudLinux Inc., in the announcement. “The Linux community was in need, and the CloudLinux OS is a CentOS clone with significant pedigree—including over 200,000 active server instances. AlmaLinux is built with CloudLinux expertise but will be owned and governed by the community. We intend to deliver this forever-free Linux distribution this quarter,” he said.

AlmaLinux, a CentOS alternative is planned release by March 2021

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of January 2021 12:01:59 PM.
  • AlmaLinux, a CentOS alternative is planned release by March 2021

    CloudLinux is announcing project AlmaLinux formerly known as Lenix by officially publishing its website and stating that the release will be available in the first quarter of this year- 2021.

    CentOS alternative Linux distros are now in quite searches after the announcement of RedHat, which is the life of CentOS 8 Linux going to end soon this year. Thus, it gave other companies and developers a chance to grab the users who will be coerced to adopt the paid licensing of RHEL.

    For example, CentOS’s initial developer and the founder of the CentOS project Gregory Kurtzer stated immediately after the RHEL announcement that they are coming soon with RockyLinux, based on RHEL code. And on the same path CloudLinux that already has its CentOS-based OS for hosting services announced a parallel project Lenix, that is finally now has been named “Alma Linux”. Alma is a Spanish word, means “the soul”.

Some unlikely 2021 predictions

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of January 2021 12:45:53 PM.
  • Some unlikely 2021 predictions

    Support for CentOS 8 will end at the end of the year; users will have to transition to CentOS Stream or find another solution altogether. For all the screaming, CentOS Stream may well turn out to be good enough for many of the deployments that are currently using a stable CentOS build. Others are likely to find that, in this era of cloud computing, a long-term-stable distribution isn't as important as it used to be. If the "machines" running the distribution will not last for years, why does the distribution they run need such a long life? The end of CentOS could have the unintended effect of undermining the demand for ultra-stable "enterprise" distributions in general.

    There will be attempts to recreate CentOS as it was, of course; most or all of them are likely to fail. Maintaining a stable distribution for years takes a lot of work — and tedious, unrewarding work at that. CentOS struggled before Red Hat picked it up; there is no real reason to believe that its successors will have an easier time of it. The fact that the alternative with the most mindshare currently, Rocky Linux, has no publicly archived discussions and only seems to communicate on the proprietary Slack platform is also worrisome.

    For better or for worse, the Fedora project has a well-established relationship with Red Hat. The status of openSUSE is nowhere near as clear, which is one of the causes of the ongoing strife on its mailing lists over the last year. OpenSUSE will need to better define its relationship with SUSE in 2021, even if additional stresses, such as the creation of the independent openSUSE Foundation or the rumored public offering by SUSE, don't happen. Like Fedora, openSUSE is the descendant of one of our earliest and most influential distributions; it will be with us for a long time yet, but exactly how that will happen needs to be worked out.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install and Use Xrdp Server (Remote Desktop) on Linux System

    The Xrdp server is the RDP tool (Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol) for Linux distributions. You can install it on your Linux system to connect your server or desktop over the internet. The Xrdp server allows you to use the multi-channel connection through a graphical user interface (GUI). Besides these, the Xrdp server also allows you to connect and restart sessions if your connection gets lost. If you are a network engineer or a Linux system administrator, you can install the Xrdp server on your Linux system and access your server or desktop from anywhere over the internet. [...] If you are using a Linux server; probably, you might need to get a desktop environment installed on your system to use the Xrdp server on your machine. You can use either the Gnome DE or the Xfce desktop environment on your Linux server. Here, I am using a Gnome desktop environment on my Ubuntu machine. However, run the following command-lines given below to install your desired desktop environment on your server.

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: Latest Jami back in Debian Testing, and scriptable using dbus

    After a lot of hard work by its maintainer Alexandre Viau and others, the decentralized communication platform Jami (earlier known as Ring), managed to get its latest version into Debian Testing. Several of its dependencies has caused build and propagation problems, which all seem to be solved now. In addition to the fact that Jami is decentralized, similar to how bittorrent is decentralized, I first of all like how it is not connected to external IDs like phone numbers. This allow me to set up computers to send me notifications using Jami without having to find get a phone number for each computer. Automatic notification via Jami is also made trivial thanks to the provided client side API (as a DBus service). Here is my bourne shell script demonstrating how to let any system send a message to any Jami address. It will create a new identity before sending the message, if no Jami identity exist already...

  • PSI and Cgroup2

    In the comments on my post about Load Average Monitoring [1] an anonymous person recommended that I investigate PSI. As an aside, why do I get so many great comments anonymously? Don’t people want to get credit for having good ideas and learning about new technology before others? PSI is the Pressure Stall Information subsystem for Linux that is included in kernels 4.20 and above, if you want to use it in Debian then you need a kernel from Testing or Unstable (Bullseye has kernel 4.19). The place to start reading about PSI is the main Facebook page about it, it was originally developed at Facebook [2]. I am a little confused by the actual numbers I get out of PSI, while for the load average I can often see where they come from (EG have 2 processes each taking 100% of a core and the load average will be about 2) it’s difficult to work out where the PSI numbers come from. For my own use I decided to treat them as unscaled numbers that just indicate problems, higher number is worse and not worry too much about what the number really means.

  • How to Create a New Virtual Machine using VMware
  • How To Install phpMyAdmin on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a web interface based database management tool for MySQL. Using phpMyAdmin users can interact with MySQL easily. phpMyAdmin provides the most useful functions to interact with the MySQL database. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of phpMyAdmin on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to install Garuda KDE Dr460nized 210107 - YouTube

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Garuda KDE Dr460nized 210107.

  • How to check NetworkManager version on Ubuntu

    NetworkManager is a standard network configuration daemon for Linux, whose primary goal is to keep network connectivity active at all time. Unlike stationary server environment, typical Linux laptop/desktop can connect to the network via more than one physical (wired/wireless) or virtual (VPN, VLAN, VxLAN) network interfaces, and can switch from one interface to another dynamically, depending on locations and user preferences. That is when NetworkManager really makes your life easy by enabling automatic connection setup and migration.

  • How to Install Discourse Forum with Docker on CentOS 8

    Discourse is a free and open-source platform built for the next decade of the Internet. It is a modern forum software that can be used as a mailing list, discussion forum, long-form chat room, and more. It uses Ruby on Rails for the backend, Ember.js for the front end, PostgreSQL as a data store, and Redis as a caching server. It is simple, efficient, mobile-friendly, customizable, and makes online discussion easy and fun.

  • How to Install ELK stack on Ubuntu 20.04

    The ELK stack is an acronym of three popular open-source projects: Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana. It is an open-source and one of the most popular log management platform that collects, processes,sem and visualizes data from multiple data sources. It is mainly used for log analysis in IT environments. It is very helpful for a system administrator to search and analyze a large volume of data to make real-time decisions-all the time. Elasticsearch: It is a search engine used to store all of the collected data. Kibana: It provides a web-based interface used to search and visualize your data. Logstash: It is a data processing interface used to collect data from several sources concurrently then sends the data to your desired stash.

  • Running Bash Commands in the Background the Right Way

    There’s nothing more annoying than running a command in your terminal and having it run for minutes, sometimes hours, and not be able to use your terminal again. Sure, you can use tabs, but that’s a clunky solution, and it’s not always optimal because you may want to see updates as you’re working. Here we show you a few different ways to run bash commands in the background in Linux.

  • Install Wine 6.0 In Ubuntu 20.04 & Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX

    WineHQ is open-source and capable of installing Windows applications on Linux, BSD, and macOS. The wine team released a new Stable version 6.0 and this release represents a year of development effort and over 8,300 individual changes and it contains a larger number of improvements. This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install wine 6.0 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and LinuxMint 20.1.

  • Time lapse video from Raspberry PI camera - peppe8o

    One of most common Raspberry PI accessories is the Raspberry PI Camera. Beside common usages (like videoconferencing), RPI gives a lot of advanced functions. One of most intrigating is getting a time lapse video from Raspberry PI camera In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to create a time lapse video with a Raspberry PI board and Camera. We’ll use Raspicam commands to get images and ffmpeg library to create new time-lapse video. Before digging in technical commands, a breaf introduction in what time lapse video is.

  • How to Create and Manage Archive Files in Linux - Linux.com

    In a nutshell, an archive is a single file that contains a collection of other files and/or directories. Archive files are typically used for a transfer (locally or over the internet) or make a backup copy of a collection of files and directories which allow you to work with only one file (if compressed, it has a lower size than the sum of all files within it) instead of many. Likewise, archives are used for software application packaging. This single file can be easily compressed for ease of transfer while the files in the archive retain the structure and permissions of the original files.

  • How to Use Crontab to Automate Repetitive Tasks in Linux

    Take advantage of the crontab Linux command to automate various mundane and repetitive tasks, simplifying your life. This excellent and easy to use tool, combined with some scripting, can not only automate all sorts of tasks, but also help avoid simple human errors or forgetfulness.

  • How To Install DokuWiki on CentOS Stream 8 with Apache and PHP 8

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install and configure DokuWiki on CentOS Stream 8 with the Apache webserver and the (currently) latest PHP 8.0. DokuWiki is a popular open-source wiki software that you can extend and customize with lots of plugins and themes. It doesn’t use a database, it’s lightweight, and DokuWiki has great syntax.

Devices/Embedded Products With GNU/Linux

  • H2 Net Card adds four 2.5 GbE ports to ODROID-H2/H2+ SBC

    ODROID-H2+ is already a cool single board computer with an Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processor, up to 32GB RAM, dual 2.5GbE networking, support for SATA and NVMe storage, dual 4K video output, and more. But in recent days, I’ve read people complaining recently announced WiFI 6 or WiFi 6E routers only had one 2.5 Gbps or 5 Gbps Ethernet jack and wanted all/more RJ45 connectors to be 2.5 GbE ports or greater. But if even the two 2.5GbE ports on ODROID-H2+ are not quite enough for your needs, Hardkernel H2 Net Card triples that amount by adding four extra 2.5 GbE to the x86 SBC. It also works on ODROID-H2, meaning you’d get the existing dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, plus the four 2.5GbE ports from the M.2 card.

  • WRT54G History: The Router That Accidentally Went Open Source

    How Linksys’ most famous router, the WRT54G, tripped into legendary status because of an undocumented feature that slipped through during a merger. [...] Intentionally or not, the WRT54G was hiding something fundamental on the router’s firmware: Software based on Linux.

  • Tough little Apollo Lake mini-PCs offer up to triple displays

    The mini-PCs run Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455 or dual-core, up to 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single socket.

  • Apollo Lake maker board with dual GbE and dual SATA starts at $70

    The SBC is pre-installed with “Linux” and supports OpenWrt, LibreELEC, Android, Windows, and the open source pfSense firewall software. The project aspires to be “open,” but it is unclear if that means open source hardware or community support features.

  • USB2IO high-speed interface explorer tool combines Intel Cyclone 10 FPGA and STM32H7 MCU

    USB2IO is seen as a USB HID device (virtual COM port) on the host PC that can transmit data using ASCII or RAW protocols. Both the FPGA and MCU firmware can be upgraded. The tool can be controlled from any computer running Windows. MacOS, or Linux with a GUI application, and DAB Embedded also provides Python and C++ SDKs for developers who need to implement automated testing for instance.

  • Mini-ITX SBC with Tiger Lake UP3 CPU offers dual 2.5GbE, quad display support

PinePhone Mobian Edition Is Coming on January 18, Powered by Debian Linux

I know many of you out there have been waiting on a Debian-powered PinePhone, so here it is. PinePhone Mobian Community Edition is running Mobian Linux, an embedded operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux’s ARM64 (AArch64) port. Mobian offers a pure Debian GNU/Linux experience on mobile devices and uses Purism’s GNOME-based Phosh (Phone Shell) user interface by default. Mobian Linux on the PinePhone has been tweaked to greet users with an installer where they can choose a password and enable full disk encryption. Read more

How to Install Linux Mint’s Cinnamon Desktop in Ubuntu

Linux Mint is known for its cinnamon desktop environment. It is a free and open-source desktop environment designed and developed based on GNOME 3. If you are having Ubuntu on your desktop and get tried of using GNOME 3. Then you can easily switch to the cinnamon desktop in Ubuntu with few lines of command. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6