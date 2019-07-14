Orbbec has launched a Linux development board for its 3D depth cameras, such as the circa-2015 Astra Pro, which is incorporated on its Linux-based Persee camera computer. The Zora P1 features a high-end, hexa-core Amlogic A311D plus HDMI, GbE with optional PoE, WiFi/BT, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and 5x USB ports.
Compiling SeaMonkey, now that is a challenge. I tried yesterday, and the 'nss' module failed. It was configured to use the internal 'nss' and 'nspr' and not the system libraries, as the latter were too old. So last night I did a complete recompile in OE, with later versions of 'nspr' and 'nss', and today compiled SM to use these system libraries ...and success.
I do come across posts on forums, people asking how to compile SM on an ARM board, so will post some notes here...
I have compiled with EasyOS 64-bit (armv8-a+crc) running on a Raspberry Pi 4, with 8GB RAM. The source is on a 500GB SSD, plugged in via USB3, and using the standard official Raspberry Pi 3A power supply. The SSD has a 32GB swap partition.
EasyOS for the Pi4 is currently under development and not yet released, but expected to be very soon.
Commenting-out that line in 'config.txt' causes Xorg to load the 'fbdev' (frame buffer) driver. This gave quite snappy desktop rendering, however it will fall down when rendering games and video.
The solution was to recompile 'mesa' with the 'vc4_dri.so' driver, which sits at /usr/lib/dri. I mentioned in a previous post that I had recompiled everything in OE for a generic aarch64 target CPU, armv8-a+crc. This compiled mesa without VC4 driver.
However, I had previously compiled in OE for a rpi4 target, and that has the driver. So, have created a PET just with that driver.
The Arduino team created a tool to check Arduino projects for common problems. Arduino Lint runs over 175 checks on your sketches, libraries, and boards platforms which cover specification compliance, Library Manager submission requirements, and best practices.
[...]
Arduino Lint would be a great addition to your continuous integration system. Running the tool after each change to the project can allow you to identify any problems that were introduced.
5 of the Best Linux Distros for Windows Users in 2021
If you’re new to Linux or are switching to Linux from Windows, you’ll want an OS that is GUI-focused like Windows. There are many different distributions of Linux, and some aim to replicate the look and feel of Windows. This helps during the transition from Windows, since you don’t have to fight with an unfamiliar interface. With Linux boasting improved hardware support, long term stability, and a more comprehensive range of software applications, there is no better time to try it!
In this roundup, we introduce you to the best Linux distributions for Windows users looking to switch to Linux.
Also: Choosing a Desktop Environment (Linux for Noobs 3)
Security: Bugfixes, Short-Sighted Outsourcing, and SolarWinds
Microsoft released its January security patch bundle on Tuesday, delivering fixes for 83 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs).
Of that number, 10 CVEs were described as "Critical" by security researchers, while 73 are deemed "Important." One vulnerability (CVE-2021-1647) is known to have been exploited (Microsoft's first "zero day" of the new year), while another (CVE-2021-1648) was described as being publicly known before Tuesday's patch release. A list describing all of the January patches can be found in this Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative post by Justin Childs.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (coturn, imagemagick, and spice-vdagent), Fedora (roundcubemail and sympa), Gentoo (asterisk and virtualbox), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (dotnet3.1, dotnet5.0, and thunderbird), SUSE (crmsh, firefox, hawk2, ImageMagick, kernel, libzypp, zypper, nodejs10, nodejs14, openstack-dashboard, release-notes-suse-openstack-cloud, and tcmu-runner), and Ubuntu (coturn).
In late 2020, it was revealed that the SolarWinds Orion software, which is in use by numerous US Government agencies and many private organizations, was severely compromised. This was an incredibly dangerous set of supply chain compromises that the information technology community (including the Open Source community) needs to learn from and take action on.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an alert noting that the SolarWinds Orion software included malicious functionality in March 2020, but it was not detected until December 2020. CISA’s Emergency Directive 21-01 stated that it was being exploited, had a high potential of compromise, and a grave impact on entire organizations when compromised. Indeed, because Orion deployments typically control networks of whole organizations, this is a grave problem. The more people look, the worse it gets. As I write this, it appears that a second and third malware have been identified in Orion.
Sometimes you need to have two apps open at once. That doesn’t mean you need two devices or two screens. Instead, you can multitask by enabling split screen mode in Chromebook. Actually, you can follow the same process for most Chrome OS devices to split your screen in half to work on two different apps at one time.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mantis Bug Tracker on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mantis is a free and popular open-source bug tracking system. It is written in PHP and supports all types of database servers. It provides a professional dashboard to manage bugs assigned to the user. It supports powerful access control which provides per project base user access. It is very flexible, you can customize the issue fields, notifications, and workflow.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Mantis Bug Tracker on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Terraform is an open source ‘infrastructure as code’ command line tool used to manage infrastructure in the cloud. With terraform you define declarative configuration file called HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) and provision your infrastructure. For instance, you need a Virtual machine, you just define resources like memory, storage, computing in the form of code and push in cloud. You will get the virtual machine or virtual instanace.
Miss Realtek rtlwifi drivers or get ‘No WiFi Adapter Found‘ issue? There’s now an Ubuntu PPA that contains the most recent rtlwifi drivers for Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and derivatives.
Without building from the source code, the “Linux Mint Türkiye” team maintains a PPA that contains the most recent wireless drivers with DKMS support for rtl8723bu, rtl8822bu, rtl8188eu, rtl8188fu, rtl8192cu, rtl8192du, rtl8192ee, rtl8192eu, rtl8192fu, rtl8723au, rtl8723bu, rtl8723de, rtl8723ds, rtl8723du, rtl8812au, rtl8814au, rtl8821ce, rtl8821cu, rtl8822bu devices.
If you have a RealTek USB WiFi Adapter or a laptop / notebook with built-in chipset in the previous list, do following steps may help you install the drivers in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20.
TensorFlow is a free and open-source machine-learning platform developed by Google. It helps developers and data scientists to simplify the process of implementing machine-learning models. Currently, it is used by many companies including, PayPal, Intel, Airbus, Twitter and many more. It has a Python front-end and can be portable between operating systems like Linux and Windows.
A couple of days ago, I showed you how to redact information in Okular, the default PDF viewer in the Plasma desktop. The action is relatively simple to do, but it doesn't effectively destroy the redacted information, merely obscures it from the viewer.
What I want to show you today is the second part of the puzzle - the flattening of PDF documents. Think an image with multiple layers, and then you save it all in a non-layered format. The information is then flattened into a single layer - the values of all the vertically stacked pixels are calculated - added/subtracted/whatever - and then presented as a single definitive computation of this action. The same with PDF, except it's more complicated, given the PDF structure. Let's do it.
Signal is an open-source secure messenger alternative to popular Whatsapp that is also available for Ubuntu and other Linux apart from Windows, Android, and iOS platforms.
Just like Telegram, we can install it on our Ubuntu desktop or laptop to get the benefits of its end to end encryption to send messages. Furthermore, if you are planning to ditch Whatsapp then you won’t miss out on audio and video conversations on your smartphones because that is available on Signal as well. Calls are also encrypted using the signal protocol, encoded with Opus, and transported with RTP. Apart from that, the general functions such as transfer documents and images are also there.
Cloudwatch provides Storage Metrics and Request Metrics for S3 Buckets. Storage Metrics come up with no extra cost and provided once a day whereas Request Metrics are available at 1-minute intervals and incur charges. Also, Cloudwatch provides Replication metrics. In this article, we will see how to create Cloudwatch alarms for S3 Bucket on AWS of type Storage Metric for NumberOfObjects.
KeePassXC 2.6.3 Password Manager Adds Support for Argon2id KDF and XMLv2 Key Files
Two and a half months in development, KeePassXC 2.6.3 is here to introduce support for the Argon2id key derivation function (KDF), which is a hybrid version of Argon2 and Argon2i. A KDF is a cryptographic hash function designed to derive one or multiple secret keys from a secret value like a key, passphrase or password.
According to the developers, Argon2id is less vulnerable to side-channel-attacks than Argon2d, and it’s also recommended by IETF. Additionally, this release adds support for XMLv2 key files, improves import and export of CSV files, and automatically hides the key file path and re-selects the previously selected entry when unlocking the password database.
The archive is generally complete, it will be updated one more time before the end of February this year. If you discover any issues then please raise an issue using the github link above. If you need to search the archive then you can do that using the gihub link above also, or git clone it and use the command line.
There are many open-source and Linux technology and programming classes. The Linux Foundation offers many such top-notch open-source and Linux classes. But classes on how to manage open-source developers and their projects. That's another matter entirely. They're rare. So, the Linux Foundation's new courses, Open Source Management and Strategy, on best practices on how to manage open-source projects and technical staff within your organization is quite welcome.
The Device Tree has been adopted for the ARM 32-bit Linux kernel support almost a decade ago, and since then, its usage has expanded to many other CPU architectures in Linux, as well as bootloaders such as U-Boot or Barebox. Even though Device Tree is no longer a new mechanism, developers coming into the embedded Linux world often struggle to understand what Device Trees are, what is their syntax, how they interact with the Linux kernel device drivers, what Device Tree bindings are, and more. This webinar will offer a deep dive into the Device Tree, to jump start new developers in using this description language that is now ubiquitous in the vast majority of embedded Linux projects. This webinar will be illustrated with numerous examples applicable to the STM32MP1 MPU platforms, which make extensive usage of the Device Tree.
Like all conferences in these times, FOSDEM will take place as an online, virtual event. For all the FOSDEM regular attendees, it will certainly be a very different experience, and for sure, we will all miss the chocolate, waffles, beer, mussels as well as the rainy, muddy, snowy, foggy and cold weather that characterize Brussels in early February. But nevertheless, knowledge sharing and discussions must go on, and FOSDEM will take place! As usual, FOSDEM takes place the first week-end of February, on February 6-7, and the event is completely free, with no registration required.
There are many serious issues to reflect on after the siege at the US Capitol.
One of those is the importance of genuinely Free Software, with full source code for appliances in our homes and our communications platforms. From Trump Tower to the White House, Free Software like Domoticz is your (only) friend.
Beginning mid-February, Pat Gelsinger will serve as the CEO of Intel and join the board of directors. This follows a bumpy few years from Intel's manufacturing woes, security issues coming to light, and increased competition from AMD. Pat Gelsinger has been the CEO of VMware since 2012 while prior to VMware and EMC he was the Chief Technology Officer for Intel and SVP/GM of the Digital Enterprise Group during the 2000's.
Assuring the security of PostgreSQL and all open source database systems is critical as many learned with the PgMiner botnet attacks in December 2020. Having an understanding of, and visibility into, how these attacks happen and following standard best practices is the best way to make sure that your data is not at risk.
This blog details the latest security issue with PostgreSQL, how to fix/prevent these attacks and how to ensure security of your PostgreSQL database instances.
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, today announced that its Charmed OpenStack has been selected by Telefonica Brazil to – in a first for the region – migrate its online charging system (OCS) to its private cloud, Unica Next. The transformation project will see eight private clouds built on Charmed OpenStack, geographically distributed to service Telefonica’s customers in Brazil.
As the country’s biggest mobile operator with 76 MM mobile subscribers, Telefonica uses its OCS to give B2C & B2B customers real-time control and visibility of their precise usage across voice and data calls.
Instead of selecting a conventional virtualised environment, Telefonica opted for Charmed OpenStack for future scalability on which to build a long term roadmap. With new market trends such as 5G, this migration will give Telefonica the agility to develop new features at scale, staying ahead of customer demand by providing more advanced offerings with a faster time to market.
First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been playing with Docker, Joe got a 1up, Tony bundles up again, and Josh re-predicts
Then in the news, Linux Mint 20.1 is here, the M1 gets closer, Firefox gets a facelift and Project Lenix makes more progress
In security, what’s going on with Qt6?
Another New Linux Development Board and Open Hardware
Orbbec has launched a Linux development board for its 3D depth cameras, such as the circa-2015 Astra Pro, which is incorporated on its Linux-based Persee camera computer. The Zora P1 features a high-end, hexa-core Amlogic A311D plus HDMI, GbE with optional PoE, WiFi/BT, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and 5x USB ports.
Compiling SeaMonkey, now that is a challenge. I tried yesterday, and the 'nss' module failed. It was configured to use the internal 'nss' and 'nspr' and not the system libraries, as the latter were too old. So last night I did a complete recompile in OE, with later versions of 'nspr' and 'nss', and today compiled SM to use these system libraries ...and success.
I do come across posts on forums, people asking how to compile SM on an ARM board, so will post some notes here...
I have compiled with EasyOS 64-bit (armv8-a+crc) running on a Raspberry Pi 4, with 8GB RAM. The source is on a 500GB SSD, plugged in via USB3, and using the standard official Raspberry Pi 3A power supply. The SSD has a 32GB swap partition.
EasyOS for the Pi4 is currently under development and not yet released, but expected to be very soon.
Commenting-out that line in 'config.txt' causes Xorg to load the 'fbdev' (frame buffer) driver. This gave quite snappy desktop rendering, however it will fall down when rendering games and video.
The solution was to recompile 'mesa' with the 'vc4_dri.so' driver, which sits at /usr/lib/dri. I mentioned in a previous post that I had recompiled everything in OE for a generic aarch64 target CPU, armv8-a+crc. This compiled mesa without VC4 driver.
However, I had previously compiled in OE for a rpi4 target, and that has the driver. So, have created a PET just with that driver.
The Arduino team created a tool to check Arduino projects for common problems. Arduino Lint runs over 175 checks on your sketches, libraries, and boards platforms which cover specification compliance, Library Manager submission requirements, and best practices.
[...]
Arduino Lint would be a great addition to your continuous integration system. Running the tool after each change to the project can allow you to identify any problems that were introduced.
IBM: Latest on Fedora 34 and Alternative to CentOS, AlmaLinux
While the i3 window manager has been around for more than a decade, it's taken until now for an i3 window manager spin of Fedora to be solicited and approved.
Following the creation of a Fedora i3 special interest group last year, approved this week is providing an official Fedora spin with the i3 window manager in place of other desktop environments / window managers. This is the first Fedora release image to make use of a tiling window manager.
In addition to pursuing many technical changes for its Linux distribution like systemd-oomd by default, Btrfs Zstd compression, and standalone XWayland releases, the Fedora project is also looking to overhaul its community outreach this year.
Fedora's "Community Outreach Revamp" is to focus on existing outreach teams within Fedora that are "struggling to function" or need greater support for success.
Last month, the CentOS team’s announcement to replace and shift full focus from CentOS Linux to its future replacement CentOS Stream led to the creation of new alternative distributions such as Rocky Linux by CentOS creator Greg Kurtzer, and Project Lenix by CloudLinux Inc.
On the one hand, Rocky Linux targeted its first release in 2021 Q2, i.e., after March. On the other, Project Lenix aimed for 2021 Q1, i.e., before March.
Continuing the latest development on Project Lenix, CloudLinux has now renamed this CentOS alternative as AlmaLinux.
CloudLinux has named the free CentOS replacement AlmaLinux, previously code-named Project Lenix.
Following Red Hat’s December 2020 announcement that the CentOS stable release is no longer under development, CloudLinux launched a project to deliver a drop-in replacement. The project was code-named Project Lenix.
Project Lenix has now crystallized into AlmaLinux, a 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8, with a migration path from CentOS to AlmaLinux. Future RHEL releases will also be forked into a new AlmaLinux release.
CloudLinux backs AlmaLinux with $1 million annual investment in development, and a commitment to supporting AlmaLinux through 2029.
When Red Hat, CentOS's Linux parent company, announced it was "shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release," the move ticked off many people. So, CloudLinux immediately announced it would create a new CentOS clone, Lenix, and that it would put over a million dollars a year behind the new Linux distribution. Now, it has a new name, AlmaLinux, and a more concrete plan.
Recent comments
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago