5 of the Best Linux Distros for Windows Users in 2021 If you’re new to Linux or are switching to Linux from Windows, you’ll want an OS that is GUI-focused like Windows. There are many different distributions of Linux, and some aim to replicate the look and feel of Windows. This helps during the transition from Windows, since you don’t have to fight with an unfamiliar interface. With Linux boasting improved hardware support, long term stability, and a more comprehensive range of software applications, there is no better time to try it! In this roundup, we introduce you to the best Linux distributions for Windows users looking to switch to Linux. Also: Choosing a Desktop Environment (Linux for Noobs 3)

Security: Bugfixes, Short-Sighted Outsourcing, and SolarWinds Microsoft Delivers Fixes for 83 Vulnerabilities in January Security Patch Bundle Microsoft released its January security patch bundle on Tuesday, delivering fixes for 83 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). Of that number, 10 CVEs were described as "Critical" by security researchers, while 73 are deemed "Important." One vulnerability (CVE-2021-1647) is known to have been exploited (Microsoft's first "zero day" of the new year), while another (CVE-2021-1648) was described as being publicly known before Tuesday's patch release. A list describing all of the January patches can be found in this Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative post by Justin Childs.

Security updates for Wednesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (coturn, imagemagick, and spice-vdagent), Fedora (roundcubemail and sympa), Gentoo (asterisk and virtualbox), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (dotnet3.1, dotnet5.0, and thunderbird), SUSE (crmsh, firefox, hawk2, ImageMagick, kernel, libzypp, zypper, nodejs10, nodejs14, openstack-dashboard, release-notes-suse-openstack-cloud, and tcmu-runner), and Ubuntu (coturn).

Alan Pope: null [Ed: Canonical has outsourced its control to Microsoft already. Outsourcing GNU/Linux to Microsoft is a big no-no but part of Microsoft's plan.] The Snap Store has a delightful open source web frontend, the source code for which is on GitHub.

David A. Wheeler: Preventing Supply Chain Attacks like SolarWinds In late 2020, it was revealed that the SolarWinds Orion software, which is in use by numerous US Government agencies and many private organizations, was severely compromised. This was an incredibly dangerous set of supply chain compromises that the information technology community (including the Open Source community) needs to learn from and take action on. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an alert noting that the SolarWinds Orion software included malicious functionality in March 2020, but it was not detected until December 2020. CISA’s Emergency Directive 21-01 stated that it was being exploited, had a high potential of compromise, and a grave impact on entire organizations when compromised. Indeed, because Orion deployments typically control networks of whole organizations, this is a grave problem. The more people look, the worse it gets. As I write this, it appears that a second and third malware have been identified in Orion.