today's leftovers
-
Beware of Qt Module-wide Includes
You know the drill: in C++ you need to #include header files that declare the types and functions from the libraries that you use. Qt is no exception in this regard.
-
A Static Archive of rt.cpan.org
The archive is generally complete, it will be updated one more time before the end of February this year. If you discover any issues then please raise an issue using the github link above. If you need to search the archive then you can do that using the gihub link above also, or git clone it and use the command line.
-
The Linux Foundation offers a suite of open-source management classes
There are many open-source and Linux technology and programming classes. The Linux Foundation offers many such top-notch open-source and Linux classes. But classes on how to manage open-source developers and their projects. That's another matter entirely. They're rare. So, the Linux Foundation's new courses, Open Source Management and Strategy, on best practices on how to manage open-source projects and technical staff within your organization is quite welcome.
-
Free “Device Tree 101” webinar, on February 9, 2021
The Device Tree has been adopted for the ARM 32-bit Linux kernel support almost a decade ago, and since then, its usage has expanded to many other CPU architectures in Linux, as well as bootloaders such as U-Boot or Barebox. Even though Device Tree is no longer a new mechanism, developers coming into the embedded Linux world often struggle to understand what Device Trees are, what is their syntax, how they interact with the Linux kernel device drivers, what Device Tree bindings are, and more. This webinar will offer a deep dive into the Device Tree, to jump start new developers in using this description language that is now ubiquitous in the vast majority of embedded Linux projects. This webinar will be illustrated with numerous examples applicable to the STM32MP1 MPU platforms, which make extensive usage of the Device Tree.
-
Bootlin at FOSDEM 2021: two talks, member of Embedded program committee - Bootlin's blog
Like all conferences in these times, FOSDEM will take place as an online, virtual event. For all the FOSDEM regular attendees, it will certainly be a very different experience, and for sure, we will all miss the chocolate, waffles, beer, mussels as well as the rainy, muddy, snowy, foggy and cold weather that characterize Brussels in early February. But nevertheless, knowledge sharing and discussions must go on, and FOSDEM will take place! As usual, FOSDEM takes place the first week-end of February, on February 6-7, and the event is completely free, with no registration required.
-
Why is Free Software important in home automation?
There are many serious issues to reflect on after the siege at the US Capitol.
One of those is the importance of genuinely Free Software, with full source code for appliances in our homes and our communications platforms. From Trump Tower to the White House, Free Software like Domoticz is your (only) friend.
-
Intel taps VMware's Pat Gelsinger as CEO, to replace Bob Swan | Reuters
Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Wednesday it would replace Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan with VMware Inc CEO Pat Gelsinger beginning Feb. 15.
-
Pat Gelsinger Is Going Back To Intel As New CEO
Beginning mid-February, Pat Gelsinger will serve as the CEO of Intel and join the board of directors. This follows a bumpy few years from Intel's manufacturing woes, security issues coming to light, and increased competition from AMD. Pat Gelsinger has been the CEO of VMware since 2012 while prior to VMware and EMC he was the Chief Technology Officer for Intel and SVP/GM of the Digital Enterprise Group during the 2000's.
-
PostgreSQL security: The PgMiner botnet attacks explained
Assuring the security of PostgreSQL and all open source database systems is critical as many learned with the PgMiner botnet attacks in December 2020. Having an understanding of, and visibility into, how these attacks happen and following standard best practices is the best way to make sure that your data is not at risk.
This blog details the latest security issue with PostgreSQL, how to fix/prevent these attacks and how to ensure security of your PostgreSQL database instances.
-
Telefonica Brazil selects Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack for industry-leading cloud-based online charging system
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, today announced that its Charmed OpenStack has been selected by Telefonica Brazil to – in a first for the region – migrate its online charging system (OCS) to its private cloud, Unica Next. The transformation project will see eight private clouds built on Charmed OpenStack, geographically distributed to service Telefonica’s customers in Brazil.
As the country’s biggest mobile operator with 76 MM mobile subscribers, Telefonica uses its OCS to give B2C & B2B customers real-time control and visibility of their precise usage across voice and data calls.
Instead of selecting a conventional virtualised environment, Telefonica opted for Charmed OpenStack for future scalability on which to build a long term roadmap. With new market trends such as 5G, this migration will give Telefonica the agility to develop new features at scale, staying ahead of customer demand by providing more advanced offerings with a faster time to market.
-
mintCast 352 – Repredictability
First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been playing with Docker, Joe got a 1up, Tony bundles up again, and Josh re-predicts
Then in the news, Linux Mint 20.1 is here, the M1 gets closer, Firefox gets a facelift and Project Lenix makes more progress
In security, what’s going on with Qt6?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 of the Best Linux Distros for Windows Users in 2021
If you’re new to Linux or are switching to Linux from Windows, you’ll want an OS that is GUI-focused like Windows. There are many different distributions of Linux, and some aim to replicate the look and feel of Windows. This helps during the transition from Windows, since you don’t have to fight with an unfamiliar interface. With Linux boasting improved hardware support, long term stability, and a more comprehensive range of software applications, there is no better time to try it! In this roundup, we introduce you to the best Linux distributions for Windows users looking to switch to Linux. Also: Choosing a Desktop Environment (Linux for Noobs 3)
Security: Bugfixes, Short-Sighted Outsourcing, and SolarWinds
today's howtos
KeePassXC 2.6.3 Password Manager Adds Support for Argon2id KDF and XMLv2 Key Files
Two and a half months in development, KeePassXC 2.6.3 is here to introduce support for the Argon2id key derivation function (KDF), which is a hybrid version of Argon2 and Argon2i. A KDF is a cryptographic hash function designed to derive one or multiple secret keys from a secret value like a key, passphrase or password. According to the developers, Argon2id is less vulnerable to side-channel-attacks than Argon2d, and it’s also recommended by IETF. Additionally, this release adds support for XMLv2 key files, improves import and export of CSV files, and automatically hides the key file path and re-selects the previously selected entry when unlocking the password database.
Recent comments
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago