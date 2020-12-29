today's howtos
-
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Adding packaging and refactoring known sample of Java CRUD Application for Tomcat 9.0.41 ( Mysql 8.0.22)
Why packaging is important ? That is pretty straight forward Java coding which looks and works pretty good . However , all compiled classes appear to be placed in one folder WEB-INF/classes/ and in some way this minor design issue hides a business logic of apps see https://www.javatpoint.com/crud-in-servlet . Once again Connection to mariadb-Server on F33 is encapsulated in separate class end matches the most recent requirements (8.0.22)
-
How to Create a KVM Virtual Machine Template
A virtual machine template is essentially a copy of the installed virtual machine that comes in handy when you want to deploy multiple instances of virtual machines. Creating a template is a 3 step process that involves creating a virtual machine, installing all the requisites packages that you want to be installed, and finally cleaning up the template.
-
How to Use Vim: A Guide to the Basics
Vim is the most powerful and versatile code editor available for Unix-like systems. It is an extension of the Vi editor developed by Bill Joy. Vim is available by default on most Linux and BSD systems.
Thus, you can use the same editor on all of your systems and remote machines. Vim's rigorous vocabulary also makes it extremely efficient and expressive.
-
How to install Steam on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Steam on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Sadly not all Steam games work in Linux, here is a list of games that should work if you have enough space and computer power to run them. Also if any of these games are interesting for you, then you can play them via GeForce Now, a cloud gaming platform by Nvidia, with either a free or paid account. The games just have to be in your Steam, Epic Games, etc, libraries.
-
How to install Zoom on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Zoom on Linux Mint 20.1.
-
How to install the newest version of Firefox on your Chromebook (2021)
Consumers love options. It's just a fact and it's what makes our buying decisions as unique and diverse as we are. For Chromebook users, the Google ecosystem is likely the first stop when it comes to finding and using applications on Chrome OS. That said, a little variety is nice and there are some that would like to use platforms outside of Google's offerings. One area in which that rings very true is web browsers. When you log into your Chromebook, you're inherently going to use the Chrome browser. It is, after all, Chrome OS. That does not mean that you have to be married to Google's browser. You have options and we have covered a few of them in the past.
-
Deploying a virtual TripleO standalone OpenStack system | Enable Sysadmin
A walk-through on how to deploy a virtualized TripleO standalone system, including creating the components need to launch and connect to a VM. Also included is how to cleanup the deployment.
-
Centos 7 Linux Forgot Password Solution- How to Change it - Linux Shout
Here is the proper step by step guide to reset the forgotten password of CentOS 7 or 8 Linux systems. You can use the same for RedHat 7/8 as well.
If it is not stored in a certain file, it is easy to forget the login password for operations that are rarely used several times a week like logging in to the server.
-
Getting started with Tekton and Pipelines
Tekton is a powerful, Kubernetes-native framework for creating continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) systems. In this article, we’ll use real-world examples to show you how to install Tekton, create Tasks, and eventually create our own pipeline.
What’s a pipeline?
Great question! In software development, pipelines are automated processes that drive software through a process of building, testing, and deploying code. Such an efficient process can help minimize human error, as well as maintain consistency in deployment. Since Tekton is cloud-native, its pipelines are containerized and don’t have dependencies on other projects, mitigating potential issues and saving you time.
-
Prevent WordPress From Converting Double Hyphen (‐‐) Into Dash (–) - ByteXD
This short post covers how to stop WordPress from converting double hyphens (--) to single dash (–)
First, the solutions I use. They are, most likely, not the optimal ones, but have worked for me and I think and are user friendly, as they don’t require you to create a plugin yourself or edit WordPress core files. I consider them as a temporary solution to be able to get on with your work instead of spending time finding the ideal fix.
-
5 methods to open the Command Terminal in Ubuntu Linux - Linux Shout
Best possible different ways to open and run command terminal on Ubuntu Linux distros using variosu keyboard and GUI shortcuts
-
Forward and Reverse Proxy Differences Explained | FOSS Linux
Proxies are placed between various connections online. Because of the variations in the dimensions of the different connections, different types of proxies exist. While some proxies indicate a direct relationship between the proxy server and the client, some tell you which of the gadgets the proxy server is. In some cases, it can even show data management or how to deal with privacy in such a scenario. Depending on the proxy position, it can either be a forward proxy or a reverse proxy.
A point to note is that a forward proxy is different from a reverse proxy. As a result, this makes direct comparison complicated.
-
How to Install Signal on Ubuntu & Other Linux Distributions
It’s been more than a year since we covered Signal as an ideal choice for instant messaging. While privacy-aware and tech-savvy people were already aware of the existence of this awesome application, Signal got the much deserved fame after the latest WhatsApp privacy policy updates.
Whatever maybe the reason if you are new to Signal and you are wondering if you can use Signal on desktop, the answer is yes. You can install Signal on Linux, Windows and macOS systems along with your smartphone.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 466 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat News
Open Hardware: Librem 5 Update and SQFMI
YunoHost 4.1 Release Makes DIY Self-Hosting Even More Simple
If you don’t know what YunoHost is, it is a Debian-based operating system that aims to make self-hosting easy by simplifying the administration of the server and letting you easily deploy apps/services. Initially, it was developed by “Kload” but when interest around YunoHost and self-hosting started growing, more people joined in as volunteers and since then, they have been developing and maintaining the operating system.
Season of KDE 2021
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago