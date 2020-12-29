Linux: Not all users are developers
"Not all Linux users are developers." It's a statement I've been having to make quite a lot lately. This comes from prospective clients, who find out I've been using and writing about Linux since the late 1990s, and then approach me to ask if I'd be willing to either take on a development project or to write about development through the eyes of an actual developer.
When I tell these possible clients that I'm not a developer, without fail, their response is shock. "You use Linux. Doesn't that, by design, make you a developer?" My response to that is (at least internally), "Why would you assume I'm a developer?" Or maybe "You're a Windows user. Does that make you a gamer?" Or "You're a macOS user. Does that make you a musician?"
[...]
I probably should have prefaced this by saying I'm not the average user Linux should be targeting. Because of my various jobs, I wind up doing much more with Linux than what an everyday user would, which clearly defines me as a Linux admin and not just a user. However, I wear multiple hats, and one of those hats is user. Sometimes I don the admin hat and sometimes I doff the admin hat in favor of the user hat.
However, a developer hat never sits atop my head--no matter how many times people assume it of me because of the platform I use.
I'm good with that. What I'm not so good with is the assumption that every Linux user is a developer. Not only is it bad marketing, it almost always ends with me having to remind clients that I'm not a developer and they knew that going into our agreement.
To every Linux user out there, I say to you: Be the user you want to be, not the user everyone assumes you are. To those who are interested in Linux, rest assured, it's not a developer-specific platform.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 471 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat News
Open Hardware: Librem 5 Update and SQFMI
YunoHost 4.1 Release Makes DIY Self-Hosting Even More Simple
If you don’t know what YunoHost is, it is a Debian-based operating system that aims to make self-hosting easy by simplifying the administration of the server and letting you easily deploy apps/services. Initially, it was developed by “Kload” but when interest around YunoHost and self-hosting started growing, more people joined in as volunteers and since then, they have been developing and maintaining the operating system.
Season of KDE 2021
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago