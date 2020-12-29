Fedora and IBM/Red Hat News Better together: Community Blog and Discussion – Fedora Community Blog Yesterday, taking advantage of the post-New Year enthusiasm of our dear Fedora Project Leader, I enabled a WordPress plugin that connects this blog with the Discourse forum at discussion.fedoraproject.org. If everything works correctly, Community Blog posts will start a new thread in the Community Blog category on Discussion. Discussion will function as the comments mechanism for the post instead of the native WordPress comments.

Restarting regular Fedora India meetings - ankursinha.in/blog The Fedora India community has always been quite an active group of people working in various Fedora teams and Special Interest Groups (SIGs). At some point in recent years, people got busy with projects as we tend to do, and we stopped having regular community meetings. This is unfortunate, since these meetings keep the community ticking, and provide a platform for new members to join in.

The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 18 January 1500 UTC Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 18 January at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Freenode). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.

Red Hat and Intel blaze a more flexible path to 5G services, from hybrid cloud networking to edge computing Communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises looking to unleash the power of 5G are faced with a new set of operational challenges. They include how to architect and deploy a common infrastructure strategy across the network that can deliver cloud flexibility and automation, lower operational cost and allow for solution choice from a multi-vendor ecosystem. Building on a decades-long collaboration, Intel and Red Hat are announcing the evolution of their strategic relationship to accelerate the delivery of automated, cloud-native infrastructure for new 5G services. Together, Red Hat and Intel will align R&D efforts to help move 5G, networking innovation and related features more quickly into upstream open source projects (e.g. Kubernetes) while also bringing these new technologies to customers as commercialized, supported offerings for production deployment more swiftly. Our customers stand to benefit from more complete solutions as they transform their networks from cloud to network to edge for a range of new use cases and services.

New year, new features in Red Hat Runtimes It has been a busy, productive year for Red Hat Runtimes, and we are excited to kick off 2021 with new features. Red Hat Runtimes, part of the Application Services portfolio, is a set of products, tools and components designed to develop and maintain cloud-native applications. It offers lightweight runtimes and frameworks that allow developers to build highly-distributed cloud architectures, like microservices. With Red Hat Runtimes, developers have options to choose the right tool for the job - they are not locked in to only one runtime or service. Here’s a rundown of what’s new.

Transitioning Red Hat’s global sales and services leadership As we start the new year, we wanted to share a leadership update within our sales and services organization. Later this year, Arun Oberoi, executive vice president of Global Sales and Services, has decided to retire after nine years with Red Hat. Larry Stack, most recently senior vice president of commercial sales for Red Hat in North America, will transition into the global sales and services leadership role beginning in April. Until his retirement in Q3, Arun will work with Larry to ensure a smooth transition. When Arun joined Red Hat in May 2012 to lead sales and services globally (spanning commercial, public sector, and channel sales, Red Hat’s strategic alliances; professional services; and consulting and training services), Red Hat had just reached an industry milestone as the first open source software company to achieve more than $1 billion in annual revenue. By the time IBM’s landmark acquisition of Red Hat closed, Red Hat’s revenue had more than tripled.

Introduction to OpenStack's Distributed Compute Nodes As customers continue to expect customized, real time experiences, the applications that power those experiences require lower latency and near real time processing. Edge computing brings the application infrastructure from centralized data centers out to the network edge - as close to the consumer as possible. This use case stretches beyond just telecommunications to include healthcare, energy, retail, remote offices and more. Both the applications and their underlying infrastructures need to adapt themselves to this new edge model. One of Red Hat’s answers to that edge challenge was the introduction of an architecture called Distributed Compute Nodes (DCN) back in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13. This architecture allows operators to deploy the computing resources (compute nodes) hosting the workloads, close to the consumers’ devices (at edge sites, for example) while centralising the control plane in a more traditional datacenter such as a national or regional site.

System administration is dead, long live system administration! | Enable Sysadmin Comparing the skillsets of sysadmins from the "Gilded Age" of administration to those of the "Industrial Age."

Kafka Monthly Digest – December 2020 and 2020 in review In this 35th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in December 2020 as well as some of the milestones that the project and community reached in 2020.

Open Hardware: Librem 5 Update and SQFMI Librem 5 Update: Shipping Estimates and CPU Supply Chain It’s been a busy holiday and New Year’s season at Purism as we continue to ship out Librem 5s to backers each week. We know for those who haven’t received their Librem 5 yet, what they most want to know is when their Librem 5 will arrive. In summary, we will be providing shipping estimates within the next week to the backers within the original crowdfunding campaign (orders through October 2017), but not all backers yet, based on our confidence in the estimates. The rest of this post will explain what is going into our shipping estimates, and why we can’t yet provide shipping estimates to every backer.

Purism and Linux 5.9 and Linux 5.10 Following up on our report for Linux 5.8 this summarizes the progress on mainline support for the Librem 5 phone and its development kit during the 5.9 and 5.10 development cycles. Librem 5 updates One of the most notable additions is a first devicetree description for the phone. This is important to have upstream since it describes how the hardware is wired up. Without that, it’s impossible to boot a mainline kernel. We added descriptions for the various phone revisions themselves (up to the Dogwood board) and also for the MIPI DSI controller of the imx8mq SoC. From this point on, we’ll incrementally add the missing pieces, for example from the display stack, just like we’ve done for the devkit back in Linux 5.2.

Hack together your own e-paper smartwatch with this $50 open-source kit The battery life SQFMI estimates depends on your use case — it says if you’re just keeping time you should get five to seven days, but if you’re fetching data frequently you may only see two to three. Its open-source nature, however, means that you could always fit a larger battery into it, or try and make some software optimizations if there are features you’re willing to cut.