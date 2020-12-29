today's howtos
-
Allow Or Deny SSH Access To A Particular User Or Group In Linux
This brief guide will walk you though the steps to allow or deny SSH access to a particular user or a group in Linux. A while ago, we discussed how to limit a user's access to Linux system using Restricted shell. Once we have put the users in restricted mode, they can't do anything except what they are allowed to do. It will be helpful when you want to allow a particular user to execute only a specific set of commands. Here in this article, we are going to enable or disable SSH access for an user or group by making a few changes in SSH default configuration file.
-
LHB #21.01: Docker Notify, Ansible e-book and Planned Improvements for 2021
2021 is here, and I hope it is not as dreadful as 2020 was. You probably have made your new year resolution. So have I, for Linux Handbook. Before I share the improvements planned for 2021, let me share the good news with you first. Ahmed worked hard to prepare
-
[Older] Bash Background Process Management
There are many times when a Bash developer or user will want to run a process in the background, either from the command line or from inside a bash script, and then handle that same process again later. There are various command line tools which allow one to do so. Being able to start, manage and destroy background processes is a requirement for many more advanced level tasks, especially in the areas of advanced scripting and process control.
-
Installing Signal for Desktop on your Chromebook (2021 Edition)
Well, it seems that 2021 is shaping up to be the year of “mass exodus” to and from various tech platforms. I’ll save the politics for other websites but we are here to help users get the most out of Chromebooks and that has spurred this latest how-to. Thanks in part to a simple, two-word tweet from Elon Musk, the Signal messaging platform has seen a massive influx of new users. This migration was initially spurred by an upcoming change in Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s terms of service. I won’t get into the gory details but it has a lot to do with what and how WhatsApp shares its data with Facebook.
-
Normalizing audio and video files - Lukáš Zapletal
To normalize audio or video files without reencoding video stream, use ffmpeg-normalize script. In Fedora, it is available in the python3-ffmpeg-normalize package.
-
Kafka destination improved with template support in syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
The C implementation of the Kafka destination in syslog-ng has been improved in version 3.30. Support for templates in topic names was added as a result of a Google Summer of Code (GSoC) project. The advantage of the new template support feature is that you no longer have to use a static topic name. For example, you can include the name of your host or the application sending the log in the topic name.
From this blog you can learn about a minimal Kafka setup, configuring syslog-ng and testing syslog-ng with Kafka.
-
Turn your Raspberry Pi into a HiFi music system | Opensource.com
For the past 10 years, I've worked remotely most of the time, but when I go into the office, I sit in a room full of fellow introverts who are easily disturbed by ambient noise and talking. We discovered that listening to music can suppress office noise, make voices less distracting, and provide a pleasant working environment with enjoyable music.
Initially, one of our colleagues brought in some old powered computer speakers, connected them to his desktop, and asked us what we wanted to listen to. It did its job, but the sound quality wasn't great, and it only worked when he was in the office. Next, we bought a pair of Altec Lansing speakers. The sound quality improved, but flexibility did not.
Not much later, we got a generic Arm single-board computer (SBC). This meant anyone could control the playlist and the speakers over the network using a web interface. But a random Arm developer board meant we could not use popular music appliance software. Updating the operating system was a pain due to a non-standard kernel, and the web interface broke frequently.
When the team grew and moved into a larger room, we started dreaming about better speakers and an easier way to handle the software and hardware combo.
-
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat News
Open Hardware: Librem 5 Update and SQFMI
YunoHost 4.1 Release Makes DIY Self-Hosting Even More Simple
If you don’t know what YunoHost is, it is a Debian-based operating system that aims to make self-hosting easy by simplifying the administration of the server and letting you easily deploy apps/services. Initially, it was developed by “Kload” but when interest around YunoHost and self-hosting started growing, more people joined in as volunteers and since then, they have been developing and maintaining the operating system.
Season of KDE 2021
