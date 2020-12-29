Android Leftovers
Android phones will get faster and bigger in-screen fingerprint scanners in 2021
Google is working on an app hibernation feature for Android
Google: Attacker 'likely' had access to Android zero-day vulnerabilities
MelonDS, a Nintendo DS emulator, is now out on beta for Android
PUBG Mobile announces full release for 1.2 global update iOS and Android
PUBG Mobile releases 1.2 global update over iOS and Android platforms
Android Cloud Storage — The Best Cloud Storage for Photos & Documents
Qualcomm's latest purchase could fix Android's iPhone-chip envy
Android Auto moves closer to wallpaper support w/ collection of car-themed backgrounds
Mobile RAT for Android Offered on Darknet Forums
When will the Android and iPhone Bitlife code merge, and how does it work?
CES 2021: Why this new Android tablet is great news for comic book fans
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now receiving the Android 11 update with One UI 3
Huawei's new Android rival aims to take a huge chunk of marketshare from Google this year
[Update: Live in Japan] Asus 6Z/ZenFone 6 bags Android 11 stable update
Verizon LG V60 ThinQ 5G Android 11 update looks near as kernel source code goes live
5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end Android devices in 2021
Best Android Tablets Of Different Budget And Brands To Invest In
How to download and install Signal on Android and iPhone
AnTuTu: These were the global best performing Android smartphones in December 2020
Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max Rugged Android Tablets for Kids Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Mi Box 3 audio & video playback (freezing) issues after Android TV update
Galaxy reality check: 4 big reasons to avoid Samsung's Android phones
20+ Best Lightweight Linux Operating Systems In 2021
This is the list of lifeline for your old gadget in your home. Yes, you can start playing with your old computers/laptops. There are plenty of Linux based operating system available that can easily run on computers with low specs. Let’s have a quick look into the list of some of the best lightweight Linux operating system for your old computers or laptop in 2021.
Pine64 mailbag – PinePhone postmarketOS Edition, PineCone BL602 board, and Pinecil soldering iron
Pine64 community was pretty busy last year with the launch of several products. Recently I’ve received a couple of packages with some of those products, namely PinePhone Community Edition: PostmarketOS, PineCone WiFi & BLE IoT board based on BL602 RISC-V SoC, and Pinecil soldering iron also based on a RISC-V chip for control, but this time GD32V generic-purpose MCU. I’ll most show what I have received without going into too many details, except for PinePhone which I have already set up and used for one hour or so.
Security: Microsoft, Mozilla, Tor and More
Is Linux POSIX-Compliant?
Software is written by numerous developers with various backgrounds. General algorithms are available under a free license or have been scientifically published, and they might also be available for free for studying purposes. This results in different implementations and software versions that fit a variety of needs. A standardization of interfaces and data formats is necessary to make these different implementations both interchangeable and modular. In short, POSIX [1] does exactly that for UNIX and UNIX-like systems (see Zak H’s article [4] for a more detailed history on this topic). It defines the exchange interfaces, calling mechanisms, and transferred data for the software but leaves the internal implementation to the developer or maintainer of the software. The aim is to unify all the various UNIX forks and UNIX-like systems in such a way that different software implementations can interact with one another. The main advantage of POSIX is to have a binding documentation for these components – interfaces, mechanisms, and data – available in written form.
