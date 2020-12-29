PHP Leftovers
How to install the Hestia Control Panel for an Apache/NGINX PHP-FPM web-based config tool - TechRepublic
If you're a web admin and you're looking to make your job a bit easier, you probably have your eyes on a control panel. Such tools are generally web-based GUIs that make your job considerably easier. You might have a fine grasp on the command line tools necessary to get the job done, but having a GUI makes your work more efficient.
On top of that, when you assign tasks to lesser admins, you can be sure you find them staring at the screen, wondering what to do next.
Use of usleep() Function in PHP
Two functions are mainly used in PHP to delay the execution of the script for some time. These are usleep() and sleep(). The usleep() function is used to delay the execution of the script for specific microseconds. This function can throw an exception if the negative microseconds value is provided. This function consumes the CPU cycle also when called. How this function can be used in PHP has shown in this tutorial.
Write into a file in PHP using fwrite()
Many built-in functions exist in PHP to write in a new file or into the existing file. fwrite() function one of them to write content into the file. fopen() and fclose() functions are required to write content into the file using fwrite() function. fopen() function is used to open a file for reading, writing, and appending that returns a file handler. fwrite() function uses the file handler to write the content in the file. fclose() function is used to close the file that has opened for reading or writing and release the buffer that is used by the file. How the content can be written into a new or an existing file using the fwrite() function has been explained in this tutorial.
Change the string into uppercase in PHP
PHP has many built-in functions to change the case of the string. The string value can be converted into all uppercase or lowercase; convert the first letter of the string into the uppercase or lowercase, and convert the first character of each word of a string into uppercase. strtoupper(), ucfirst(), and ucwords() functions are used to change the case of a full string or a part of a string into the uppercase letter in different ways. The uses of these functions have been explained in this tutorial by using different examples.
Generate a random number in PHP
Generating a different number every time by executing the script is called the random number. The random number can be used for various purposes in the programming, such as generating a random filename, random password, and a random number that is not predictable to others. PHP has many built-in functions to generate random numbers in different ways. rand(), random_int(), and mt_rand() functions are used in PHP to generate random numbers. How these functions is used to generate the random numbers are explained in this tutorial.
How to install Xdebug and use it in PHP on Ubuntu?
When any programming code generates unexpected output, it requires to find out the reason behind the error of the output to solve the problem. Debugging is the best way to find out the reason for the unexpected output of the code by tracing the code step by step.
Normally, print_r() and var_dump() functions are used to check the output of the variables. Xdebug extension is used in PHP for an advanced level of debugging. This extension is not installed in PHP by default. You have to install it and set up the necessary configurations to use its features. How the Xdebug extension can be installed and configured in PHP and integrated with the Visual Studio Code editor on Ubuntu is shown in this tutorial.
Use of XOR operator in PHP
Different types of operators exist in PHP to perform logical operations. These are AND, OR, NOT, and XOR. These operators are used as a Boolean operator and bitwise operator. This tutorial mainly focuses on the Use of the XOR operator. The full form of XOR is exclusive, OR that works on two conditions. The XOR operator returns true when any condition returns true and returns false when both conditions return true or false. Xor keyword is used between the states to perform Boolean Xor operation, and ‘^’ symbol is used between the operands to perform bitwise xor operation. How the xor operator can be used for Boolean and bitwise operation, have shown in this tutorial.
Use of xpath() in PHP
XML document is used to store a small amount of data, and sometimes it is required to read the particular content of XML document based on the path value using PHP script. xpath() function is used to parse the content of an XML document. This function can be used by using simplexml_load_file() function or by creating the object of SimpleXMLElement class. The xpath() function can be used to read the particular XML node values shown in this tutorial.
Use of ternary operator in PHP
If-else statements are normally used to define conditional statements in any programming language. ternary operator(? can be used as the alternative of any simple if-else statement. It is one of the shorthand comparison operators in PHP and contains three operands: the conditional statement, the statement for true condition, and the statement for the false condition. This operator is better implemented with a simple logical statement with a short code because it is better to maintain and can be defined in a single statement. The uses of this operator are explained in this tutorial.
Use of usort() function in PHP
Many built-in functions exist in PHP to sort the array variables. usort() function is one of them. This function sorts the array by using a user-defined callback function. When the array contains a particular type of data that can’t be sort in a standard way by using other sort functions, then usort() is better to use. For example, if the array contains data values, then the variety can’t be appropriately sorted using other sort functions of PHP. This type of collection can be sort by defining the proper user-defined function called in the second argument of the usort() function how usort() function can sort the specific array values shown in this tutorial.
Games: What Never Was, Dead Cells: Fatal Falls and More
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
How I Switched from Windows 10 to Linux Mint?
This article explains the reasons and process to switch from Windows 10 to the latest Linux Mint version, which is Linux Mint 20 Ulyana. I was using Microsoft Windows for almost 10 years. As of January 2020, Microsoft has terminated the support for windows. I had the option to use windows 7 by paying for Windows 7 Extended Security Updates or upgrade to Windows 10 for free. But I was not interested to upgrade from Windows 7 to 10. Now, I have decided to move to the Linux based operating systems rather than Microsoft Windows. The first question that arose in my mind is which Linux Distro will fulfill my needs in terms of professional and personal use. Some of the Linux distros are fine for professional use, but not meant for personal use like Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Therefore, I was keen on finding the best distro that can be used for professional, as well as personal use, and great community support. Community support is an important aspect to consider when you are selecting any distro. The reason is that if you face any problem while installing any software applications or doing some configuration, then you can post your problem on the community website, and anyone can give the solution.
