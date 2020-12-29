Alpine Linux 3.13 Released with Official Cloud Images, Linux 5.10 LTS, and PHP 8.0
Coming about eight months after the Alpine Linux 3.12 series, Alpine Linux 3.13 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series and introduces ifupdown-ng network device manager as a replacement for BusyBox’s ifupdown and provide users with a flexible ifup/ifdown implementation.
This release also improves Wi-Fi support in the setup scripts, introduces support for the latest and greatest PHP 8.0 general-purpose scripting language, as well as initial support for the cloud-init industry standard multi-distribution method for cross-platform cloud instance initialization.
This article explains the reasons and process to switch from Windows 10 to the latest Linux Mint version, which is Linux Mint 20 Ulyana. I was using Microsoft Windows for almost 10 years. As of January 2020, Microsoft has terminated the support for windows. I had the option to use windows 7 by paying for Windows 7 Extended Security Updates or upgrade to Windows 10 for free. But I was not interested to upgrade from Windows 7 to 10. Now, I have decided to move to the Linux based operating systems rather than Microsoft Windows. The first question that arose in my mind is which Linux Distro will fulfill my needs in terms of professional and personal use. Some of the Linux distros are fine for professional use, but not meant for personal use like Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Therefore, I was keen on finding the best distro that can be used for professional, as well as personal use, and great community support. Community support is an important aspect to consider when you are selecting any distro. The reason is that if you face any problem while installing any software applications or doing some configuration, then you can post your problem on the community website, and anyone can give the solution.
