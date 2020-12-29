today's howtos
Sfdisk Tutorials
Partitioning is vital for system administration. This is the reason the partitioning software comes in so many variants. fdisk and cfdisk are made to be interactive. With parted, you can create everything with commands. Those are the most commonly used ones; sfdisk is not very common. It does have many features, but you can use it for scripts to a much higher degree. For a long time, sfdisk lagged behind on supporting GPT since version 2.26, it does support GPT.
Install Signal Desktop App In Ubuntu / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Signal is a free, cross-platform application for communication purpose, it’s main aim is to protect users PRIVACY and one of the best alternative to Whatsapp messenger.
With Signal messenger you can do HD Voice / Video calls, Chat, etc.
How to Run Google Chrome OS from a USB Drive – Linux Hint
Google Chrome OS is based on the open-source Chromium OS. It is a browser-based operating system. You will only have the Google Chrome web browser installed on it. You can install Chrome web apps or extensions from the Chrome Web Store and add more functionality to the operating system.Sadly, the Google Chrome OS is not publicly available for download, and only the source code of Chromium OS is publicly available. So, you can’t run the Google Chrome OS or Chromium OS directly on your computer.
Luckily, a few Chromium OS-based operating systems are available that you can download and install on your computer. The most popular one is Neverware’s CloudReady OS.
This article will show you how to make a Live bootable USB thumb drive of Neverware’s CloudReady OS and run it from the USB thumb drive. So, let’s get started.
How to Install and Use FFmpeg on Linux Distros | Beginner's Guide
The FFmpeg is a popular media library function that you can install individually or alongside a media player on your Linux system. This tool was initially created under the Linux project, but now available for Mac and Windows OS also. The FFmpeg tool is a formation of two media codec packets, which are the FF and the MPEG. The FF is the short form of Fast Forward, and the MPEG is the acronym of Moving Picture Experts Group.
You can directly use the FFmpeg tool on your Linux system through the command-line interface to convert, cut, join, and compress media files. You can also use it for live streaming or feeding live media into a server.
How to Install Linux Mint’s Cinnamon Desktop 4.8 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS | UbuntuHandbook
Want to try out the Cinnamon Desktop Environment? Without installing Linux Mint, you can get the desktop packages in Ubuntu via a few commands.
Cinnamon is available in Ubuntu main repositories, though the package version is however a little old. You can simply run the command in step 2 to install it if you don’t stick to the latest features.
The Wasta Linux team maintains an Ubuntu PPA that contains Cinnamon 4.8 packages for Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install Atom 1.54.0 in Ubuntu / Linux Mint [Ed: But Microsoft is in the mist]
Atom editor is built on the Electron framework, which lets developers create modern desktop apps using state-of-the-art Web technologies like HTML5, CSS, Node.js, and JavaScript.
How to Check CPU Temperature in Linux – Linux Hint
Device temperature control is, therefore, very important. Most of the time, your laptop computer gets too hot because different parts and components of the laptop device are closely coupled to one another. So, in slim laptops, there seems to be little space for airflow. It would do any harm to the physical hardware components and to your body as well if your machine gets too hot. We will learn about how to install temperature sensor packages on any Linux system and how to check the temperature of the CPU.
How to Backup Btrfs Snapshots to External Drives – Linux Hint
By default, you can store the snapshots you take of your Btrfs subvolumes in the same Btrfs filesystem, but it is not possible to store the snapshots of one Btrfs filesystem directly to another Btrfs filesystem. However, the Btrfs filesystem provides you with the necessary tools to back up snapshots of one Btrfs filesystem to another Btrfs filesystem. This article shows you how to back up Btrfs snapshots to an external Btrfs filesystem on an external drive.
How To Install Xfce 4.16 On Xubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) Or 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) - Linux Uprising Blog
Xfce 4.16 was released back in December, and it includes some important changes like a dark mode for the Xfce panel, fractional scaling support, and more. This article explains how to install Xfce 4.16 on Xubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) or Xubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla). Undoing the changes is also covered in the article.
