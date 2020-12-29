Games: What Never Was, Dead Cells: Fatal Falls and More
What Never Was: Chapter II gets a teaser trailer and a Steam page | GamingOnLinux
What Never Was is a free short, story-driven first-person puzzle-solving adventure that released back in 2019. It was so popular that the developer is bringing out What Never Was: Chapter II.
The first part released in January 2019, with a Linux build arriving later in April 2019. It went on to gather over 4,000 user reviews and still has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating today. Epic Games later noticed it and gave the developer an Epic MegaGrant (no exclusivity) to help Acke Hallgren work on more of it.
"Starting immediately after the events of What Never Was - Sarah finds herself magically whisked away to a strange place. Where did the magical clock take her? What other secrets are to be discovered? What more did her eccentric grandfather hide from her?"
Dead Cells: Fatal Falls releases January 26 and gets a new trailer
Ready for more Dead Cells? I know I am! Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced the Dead Cells: Fatal Falls expansion will release on January 26.
This is the third expansion, although only the second that's paid as Dead Cells: Rise of the Giant was released free and comes after over 20 major updates to the game that have been released free. At release, they're also putting up a 'complete the set' bundle to save you 15% on The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls DLC together.
So what to expect from Dead Cells: Fatal Falls? There's two new mid-game biomes, which are alternative paths to Stilt Village / Clock Tower and Slumbering Sanctuary / Forgotten Sepulcher. "One is the Fractured Shrines, which is a load of floating islands connected by ledges that are covered with traps and ready to drop you into the abyss below. When you're not falling you'll be dealing with pagan snake people and giant statues with even bigger axes. After that you'll enter The Undying Shores where you need to descend a cliff in the middle of a storm. Some caves offer a way out of the rain but they're full of weird experiments and undead healers, so good luck getting out!"
Love turn-based strategies? Check out the Turn-Based Tactical Bundle on Steam
It appears that more developers are teaming up to create game bundles on Steam, where you get a couple games from different teams plus a discount to get them all together.
Much like the Devolver Digital Hidden Gems Bundle, this is a good chance to pick up even more indie greats if you don't already own them.
HotShot Racing, Review in Video
Following the article published at the end of 2020, here’s the follow up in video. It should have been published much earlier, but you know how plans go… Anyway, if you haven’t checked the review yet, this is a good and quick summary alongside some footage...
