Graphics: Intel, AMD and Zink

Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Intel Sends In Another Batch Of Graphics Work For Linux 5.12 - More Display Fixes - Phoronix

    At the start of the month Intel sent out their initial graphics driver changes targeting Linux 5.12 while now a secondary set of changes have been sent to DRM-Next.

    That initial pull included restoring Tiger Lake Gen12 frame-buffer compression, HDR display support for select Intel Gen9 graphics hardware support, atomic mode-setting improvements for Big Joiner, and other changes.

  • AMDGPU Working On "Secure Display" Functionality - Phoronix

    The AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" open-source Linux kernel driver is tacking on another new feature: Secure Display TA.

    Over the past two years we have seen AMD Linux driver developers work on more "security" features that at least initially appeared to be driven by AMD picking up Chromebook design wins and needing to support this functionality for those use-cases. There has been HDCP display support for APUs to land as well as Trusted Memory Zones - TMZ for securing video memory buffers. The latest feature being tackled is "Secure Display TA".

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Overhead

    As in all software, overhead is the performance penalty that is incurred as compared to a baseline measurement. In Mesa, a lot of people know of driver overhead as “Gallium sucks” and/or “A Gallium-based driver is slow” due to the fact that Gallium does incur some amount of overhead as compared to the old-style immediate mode DRI drivers.

    While it’s true that there is an amount of performance lost by using Gallium in this sense, it’s also true that the performance gained is much greater. The reason for this is that Gallium is able to batch commands and state changes for every driver using it, allowing redundant calls to avoid triggering any work in the GPU.

    It also makes for an easier time profiling and improving upon the CPU usage that’s required to handle the state changes emitted by Gallium. Instead of having a ton of core Mesa callbacks which need to be handled, each one potentially leading to a no-op that can be analyzed and deferred by the driver, Gallium provides a more cohesive API where each driver hook is a necessary change that must be handled. Because of this, the job of optimizing for those changes is simplified.

Games: What Never Was, Dead Cells: Fatal Falls and More

  • What Never Was: Chapter II gets a teaser trailer and a Steam page | GamingOnLinux

    What Never Was is a free short, story-driven first-person puzzle-solving adventure that released back in 2019. It was so popular that the developer is bringing out What Never Was: Chapter II. The first part released in January 2019, with a Linux build arriving later in April 2019. It went on to gather over 4,000 user reviews and still has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating today. Epic Games later noticed it and gave the developer an Epic MegaGrant (no exclusivity) to help Acke Hallgren work on more of it. "Starting immediately after the events of What Never Was - Sarah finds herself magically whisked away to a strange place. Where did the magical clock take her? What other secrets are to be discovered? What more did her eccentric grandfather hide from her?"

  • Dead Cells: Fatal Falls releases January 26 and gets a new trailer

    Ready for more Dead Cells? I know I am! Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced the Dead Cells: Fatal Falls expansion will release on January 26. This is the third expansion, although only the second that's paid as Dead Cells: Rise of the Giant was released free and comes after over 20 major updates to the game that have been released free. At release, they're also putting up a 'complete the set' bundle to save you 15% on The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls DLC together. So what to expect from Dead Cells: Fatal Falls? There's two new mid-game biomes, which are alternative paths to Stilt Village / Clock Tower and Slumbering Sanctuary / Forgotten Sepulcher. "One is the Fractured Shrines, which is a load of floating islands connected by ledges that are covered with traps and ready to drop you into the abyss below. When you're not falling you'll be dealing with pagan snake people and giant statues with even bigger axes. After that you'll enter The Undying Shores where you need to descend a cliff in the middle of a storm. Some caves offer a way out of the rain but they're full of weird experiments and undead healers, so good luck getting out!"

  • Love turn-based strategies? Check out the Turn-Based Tactical Bundle on Steam

    It appears that more developers are teaming up to create game bundles on Steam, where you get a couple games from different teams plus a discount to get them all together. Much like the Devolver Digital Hidden Gems Bundle, this is a good chance to pick up even more indie greats if you don't already own them.

  • HotShot Racing, Review in Video

    Following the article published at the end of 2020, here’s the follow up in video. It should have been published much earlier, but you know how plans go… Anyway, if you haven’t checked the review yet, this is a good and quick summary alongside some footage...

How I Switched from Windows 10 to Linux Mint?

This article explains the reasons and process to switch from Windows 10 to the latest Linux Mint version, which is Linux Mint 20 Ulyana. I was using Microsoft Windows for almost 10 years. As of January 2020, Microsoft has terminated the support for windows. I had the option to use windows 7 by paying for Windows 7 Extended Security Updates or upgrade to Windows 10 for free. But I was not interested to upgrade from Windows 7 to 10. Now, I have decided to move to the Linux based operating systems rather than Microsoft Windows. The first question that arose in my mind is which Linux Distro will fulfill my needs in terms of professional and personal use. Some of the Linux distros are fine for professional use, but not meant for personal use like Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Therefore, I was keen on finding the best distro that can be used for professional, as well as personal use, and great community support. Community support is an important aspect to consider when you are selecting any distro. The reason is that if you face any problem while installing any software applications or doing some configuration, then you can post your problem on the community website, and anyone can give the solution. Read more

