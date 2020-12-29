Kernel: CXL, Systemd, Old Hardware and More
-
CXL 2.0 Support Steps Closer To The Mainline Linux Kernel - Phoronix
So far for the virtual CES this week there hasn't been any big CXL 2.0 announcements since the Compute Express Link 2.0 specification was finalized back in November, but the Linux kernel support for this CPU-to-device interconnect continues coming together and will be hopefully mainlined in a coming release.
Back in November the CXL 2.0 spec was published and immediately following that Intel began posting Linux support patches for implementing the specification with an initial focus on type-3 memory devices as memory expanders for RAM or persistent memory.
-
Systemd 248 To Allow Unlocking Encrypted Volumes Via TPM2 / FIDO2 / PKCS#11 Hardware
For those with TPM2 security chips in your system or various hardware security tokens like YubiKeys, the upcoming systemd 248 will make it much easier to use then for unlocking your encrypted LUKS2 volumes.
While systemd-cryptsetup has already supported unlocking LUKs2 volumes at boot via user-supplied passphrases and key files on a local or removable disk, with systemd 248 will be the ability to make use of TPM2 / FIDO2 / PKCS#11 security hardware for unlocking volumes if desired.
-
Unlocking LUKS2 volumes with TPM2, FIDO2, PKCS#11 Security Hardware on systemd 248
Blogging is a lot of work, and a lot less fun than hacking. I mostly focus on the latter because of that, but from time to time I guess stuff is just too interesting to not be blogged about. Hence here, finally, another blog story about exciting new features in systemd.
-
Following LTO, Linux Kernel Patches Updated For PGO To Yield Faster Performance - Phoronix
Clang LTO for the Linux kernel to provide link-time optimizations for yielding more performant kernel binaries (plus Clang CFI support) looks like it will land for Linux 5.12. With that compiler optimization feature appearing squared away, Google engineers are also working on Clang PGO support for the Linux kernel to exploit profile guided optimizations for further enhancing the kernel performance.
Google engineers on Tuesday posted their latest patches providing the necessary kernel infrastructure around Clang Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO). This is more complicated than LTO support since with compiler PGO functionality it relies on first collecting profiles during run-time to then provide that feedback back to the compiler in order to generate a more optimized binary based on that actual run-time profile/feedback.
-
Some Older ARM Platforms Will Be Saved While Others On The Chopping Block For Linux
Following the very active discussions the past several days over the Linux kernel potentially dropping a number of old CPU targets/architectures, an updated list of planned ARM platforms for removal has been published now that some have been saved thanks to expressed interest.
Several platforms like Axxia, Broadcom Kona, Digicolor, Dove, Nspire, and Spear are no longer expected for removal at this time. Work on them will supposedly resume otherwise they might be dropped in the future.
-
Final days for some Arm platforms
Arnd Bergmann stirred up a bit of a discussion with his January 8 "bring out your dead" posting, wherein he raised the idea of removing support for a long list of seemingly unloved Arm platforms — and a few non-Arm ones as well. Many of these have seen no significant work in at least six years. In a January 13 followup, he notes that several of those platforms will be spared for now due to ongoing interest.
-
GTK/GNOME: Changes in GNOME Shell and GNOME 40, GErrors in GLib
Looking to Ditch WhatsApp? Here are 5 Better Privacy Alternatives to WhatsApp
After the latest WhatsApp privacy policy updates, many users who trusted the service seem to be making the switch to alternatives like Signal. Even though WhatsApp tries to clarify and re-assure the change in the policies, users have made their mind while considering the benefits of using privacy alternatives to WhatsApp. But, what are some useful and impressive alternatives to WhatsApp? In this article, let us take a look at some of the best options. [...] Signal is the best blend of open-source and privacy. They’ve improved a lot over the years and is safe to assume as a perfect alternative to WhatsApp. You get almost every essential feature compared to WhatsApp. However, just because it does not store your data, you may not be able to access all the messages of your smartphone on Desktop. In addition to that, it relies on local backup (which is protected by a passphrase) instead of cloud backups. So, you will have to head to the settings, start the backup, safely copy the passcode of the backup, check where the local backup gets stored, and make sure you don’t delete it.
Bullseye freeze
Bullseye is freezing! Yay! (And Trondheim is now below -10.) It's too late for that kind of change now, but it would have been nice if plocate could have been default for bullseye... It seems that since buster, there's an override in place to change its priority away from standard, and I haven't been able to find anyone who could tell me why. (It was known that it was request moved away from standard for cloud images, which makes a lot of sense, but not for desktop/server images.)
Top 7 Free Multi-Platform PDF Editors
The recent rise in popularity of eBooks has led to the emergence of several different file formats, of which the most popular and the most widely used is the Portable Document Format, or PDF for short. PDFs are one of the most reliable and efficient formats of documents that can easily be shared across computer systems. These files are also secure enough to prevent people from easily updating file contents. This article looks at seven of the best PDF Editors available on all major platforms. [...] Scribus is a free and open-source publishing software that is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Scribus provides several different PDF editing tools to users, of which the most notable features include highlighting, moving, and adding text; creating PDFs and lists; and making PDF files more interactive by adding text fields, checkboxes, and more. This is a property unique to Scribus, setting it apart from other PDF editors in this list.
