Top 7 Free Multi-Platform PDF Editors
The recent rise in popularity of eBooks has led to the emergence of several different file formats, of which the most popular and the most widely used is the Portable Document Format, or PDF for short. PDFs are one of the most reliable and efficient formats of documents that can easily be shared across computer systems. These files are also secure enough to prevent people from easily updating file contents. This article looks at seven of the best PDF Editors available on all major platforms.
[...]
Scribus is a free and open-source publishing software that is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Scribus provides several different PDF editing tools to users, of which the most notable features include highlighting, moving, and adding text; creating PDFs and lists; and making PDF files more interactive by adding text fields, checkboxes, and more. This is a property unique to Scribus, setting it apart from other PDF editors in this list.
GTK/GNOME: Changes in GNOME Shell and GNOME 40, GErrors in GLib
Looking to Ditch WhatsApp? Here are 5 Better Privacy Alternatives to WhatsApp
After the latest WhatsApp privacy policy updates, many users who trusted the service seem to be making the switch to alternatives like Signal. Even though WhatsApp tries to clarify and re-assure the change in the policies, users have made their mind while considering the benefits of using privacy alternatives to WhatsApp. But, what are some useful and impressive alternatives to WhatsApp? In this article, let us take a look at some of the best options. [...] Signal is the best blend of open-source and privacy. They’ve improved a lot over the years and is safe to assume as a perfect alternative to WhatsApp. You get almost every essential feature compared to WhatsApp. However, just because it does not store your data, you may not be able to access all the messages of your smartphone on Desktop. In addition to that, it relies on local backup (which is protected by a passphrase) instead of cloud backups. So, you will have to head to the settings, start the backup, safely copy the passcode of the backup, check where the local backup gets stored, and make sure you don’t delete it.
Bullseye freeze
Bullseye is freezing! Yay! (And Trondheim is now below -10.) It's too late for that kind of change now, but it would have been nice if plocate could have been default for bullseye... It seems that since buster, there's an override in place to change its priority away from standard, and I haven't been able to find anyone who could tell me why. (It was known that it was request moved away from standard for cloud images, which makes a lot of sense, but not for desktop/server images.)
