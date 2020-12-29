Programming Leftovers Ravgeet Dhillon: Dynamic Home Route in a Flutter App In any production app, the user is directed to a route based on some authentication logic whenever the app is opened. In our Flutter App, we have at least two routes, Login and Dashboard. The problem is how can we decide which route should a user be redirected to? In this app, we will check the value of a locally stored boolean variable to dynamically decide the home route. We can use any method for writing our authentication logic, like checking the validity of the API token, but for the sake of simplicity, we will explore a simple logic.

How to add and customize Bootstrap in Nuxt.js Configuring things in any framework is always tricky especially when we are just starting. We will learn today that how can we add and customize Bootstrap in our Nuxt project. Once we go through this guide, we will get an overall idea of how to make things work in Nuxt. By learning how to setup Bootstrap, we can install Popper.js and JQuery as well which are peer dependencies for Bootstrap.

GCC 11 Is Moving Closer But Still Challenged By Many Regressions - Phoronix GCC 11 is slated to enter "Stage 4" development at the end of this weekend after which only regression and documentation fixes will be permitted. The first GCC 11 stable release should be out in 2~3 months, but at the moment there is an increasing number of P1 regressions that are of the highest priority. SUSE's Richard Biener announced today that GCC 11 will transition from stage three to stage four at the end of the week, at which point only regression fixes and documentation updates can be merged to trunk. There has been though another 30 P1 regressions, which are bugs of the highest priority, bringing the total count to 67. There is also 331 P2 regressions, 34 P3 regressions, 190 P4 regressions, and 24 P5 regressions. While some 60 P3 regressions were closed, there is a net gain of around 50 new bugs since the prior GCC 11 status report.

Cross-compiling made easy with Golang | Opensource.com I work with multiple servers with various architectures (e.g., Intel, AMD, Arm, etc.) when I'm testing software on Linux. [...] Until then, I had never accounted for this scenario (although I knew about it). I primarily work on scripting languages (usually Python) coupled with shell scripting. The Bash shell and the Python interpreter are available on most Linux servers of any architecture. Hence, everything had worked well before. However, now I was dealing with a compiled language, Go, which produces an executable binary. The compiled binary consists of opcodes or assembly instructions that are tied to a specific architecture. That's why I got the format error. Since the Arm64 CPU (where I ran the binary) could not interpret the binary's x86-64 instructions, it errored out. Previously, the shell and Python interpreter took care of the underlying opcodes or architecture-specific instructions for me.

C++ Types A C++ entity is a value, object, reference, function, enumerator, type, class member, bit-field, structured binding, namespace, template, template specialization, or parameter pack. An entity can be of one or more types. There are two categories of C++ types: fundamental and compound types. A scalar is arithmetic or a pointer object type. Fundamental types are scalars, while the rest of the entity types are compound types. The memory of a computer is a series of cells. Each cell has the size of one byte, it is normally the space occupied by a Western European character. The size of an object is given in bytes. This article gives a summary of C++ types. You should already have basic knowledge of C++, in order to understand this article.

Firebird Embedded in a sandboxed MacOS App For those who might not be aware, Firebird on MacOS is now relocatable, in that you don't necessarily have to install it as a Framework, this also means that you can create an embedded version out of the current installer.

5 things we learned about Java in 2020 | Opensource.com In 2020, Java marked its 25th anniversary and, despite its age, remains strong and active. Its seven to 10 million developers make it one of the top three languages in use today, according to the TIOBE Index. To help celebrate Java reaching a quarter-century, Daniel Oh recounted Java's history before he explained How to install Java on a Mac (because its future depends on more people using it). To continue the party, we've compiled the top five things we learned about Java in 2020. Whether you're just starting with the language or experienced and trying to improve your Java development skills, these are things you should know.

today's howtos Formatting tricks for the Linux date command | Enable Sysadmin The date command is simple. However, it has several useful options that enhance it. It's also capable of giving you practical information about past or future dates. This article shows you some of the format controls to manipulate the date command's output. At the end of the article, I offer some practical suggestions about how you can use this command in conjunction with common tasks.

7 Essential Linux Commands for Managing Users From the very beginning, the Linux operating system was designed to be a multi-user OS. As such, one of the most common administrative tasks performed on a Linux machine is managing user accounts. It’s a critical part of keeping a healthy and secure Linux machine. You might think that it is overwhelming to manage users from the command line. On the contrary, it is not at all. There are only a few basic commands that you need to know, and I will cover them in this article.

Analyze Kubernetes files for errors with KubeLinter | Opensource.com KubeLinter is an open source project released by Stackrox to analyze Kubernetes YAML files for security issues and errant code. The tool covers Helm charts and Kubernetes configuration files, including Knative files. Using it can improve cloud-native development, reduce development time, and encourage DevOps best practices.

Remote Directory Tree Comparison, Optionally Asynchronous and Airgapped In the previous installment on store-and-forward backups, I mentioned how easy it is to do with ZFS, and some of the tools that can be used to do it without ZFS. A lot of those tools are a bit less robust, so we need some sort of store-and-forward mechanism to verify backups. To be sure, verifying backups is good with ANY scheme, and this could be used with ZFS backups also.

Run a variety of virtual machines on your Chromebook with Gnome Boxes Now that Chrome OS is offering an official Windows Desktop via Parallels, Enterprise customers have a fully-supported and very viable way to access legacy applications while still embracing the cloud. That’s all fine and well for companies that have the means to purchase high-end Chromebooks along with licenses for Windows and Parallels but not so much for us common folk. Lucky for us – where there’s a will, there’s a way and we have a way. In the early days of Chrome OS, running a separate operating system meant putting your device in developer mode and jumping through a bunch of hoops to essentially dual boot a version on Linux on your machine. In all honesty, the process isn’t that difficult and when you’re finished, you have a fully-functional version of Linux running side-by-side with Chrome OS. The main drawback – aside from the technical expertise required – was the fact that developer mode technically makes a Chromebook less secure and it throws out any and all support you may get from Google should you brick your machine.