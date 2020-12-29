Devices/Embedded Products With GNU/Linux
-
H2 Net Card adds four 2.5 GbE ports to ODROID-H2/H2+ SBC
ODROID-H2+ is already a cool single board computer with an Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processor, up to 32GB RAM, dual 2.5GbE networking, support for SATA and NVMe storage, dual 4K video output, and more.
But in recent days, I’ve read people complaining recently announced WiFI 6 or WiFi 6E routers only had one 2.5 Gbps or 5 Gbps Ethernet jack and wanted all/more RJ45 connectors to be 2.5 GbE ports or greater. But if even the two 2.5GbE ports on ODROID-H2+ are not quite enough for your needs, Hardkernel H2 Net Card triples that amount by adding four extra 2.5 GbE to the x86 SBC. It also works on ODROID-H2, meaning you’d get the existing dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, plus the four 2.5GbE ports from the M.2 card.
-
WRT54G History: The Router That Accidentally Went Open Source
How Linksys’ most famous router, the WRT54G, tripped into legendary status because of an undocumented feature that slipped through during a merger.
[...]
Intentionally or not, the WRT54G was hiding something fundamental on the router’s firmware: Software based on Linux.
-
Tough little Apollo Lake mini-PCs offer up to triple displays
The mini-PCs run Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455 or dual-core, up to 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single socket.
-
Apollo Lake maker board with dual GbE and dual SATA starts at $70
The SBC is pre-installed with “Linux” and supports OpenWrt, LibreELEC, Android, Windows, and the open source pfSense firewall software. The project aspires to be “open,” but it is unclear if that means open source hardware or community support features.
-
USB2IO high-speed interface explorer tool combines Intel Cyclone 10 FPGA and STM32H7 MCU
USB2IO is seen as a USB HID device (virtual COM port) on the host PC that can transmit data using ASCII or RAW protocols. Both the FPGA and MCU firmware can be upgraded. The tool can be controlled from any computer running Windows. MacOS, or Linux with a GUI application, and DAB Embedded also provides Python and C++ SDKs for developers who need to implement automated testing for instance.
-
Mini-ITX SBC with Tiger Lake UP3 CPU offers dual 2.5GbE, quad display support
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 417 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PinePhone Mobian Edition Is Coming on January 18, Powered by Debian Linux
I know many of you out there have been waiting on a Debian-powered PinePhone, so here it is. PinePhone Mobian Community Edition is running Mobian Linux, an embedded operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux’s ARM64 (AArch64) port. Mobian offers a pure Debian GNU/Linux experience on mobile devices and uses Purism’s GNOME-based Phosh (Phone Shell) user interface by default. Mobian Linux on the PinePhone has been tweaked to greet users with an installer where they can choose a password and enable full disk encryption.
How to Install Linux Mint’s Cinnamon Desktop in Ubuntu
Linux Mint is known for its cinnamon desktop environment. It is a free and open-source desktop environment designed and developed based on GNOME 3. If you are having Ubuntu on your desktop and get tried of using GNOME 3. Then you can easily switch to the cinnamon desktop in Ubuntu with few lines of command.
Fedora Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
26 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago