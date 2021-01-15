EasyOS works on Raspberry Pi 3B with 1GB RAM
Well I'll be a monkey's uncle, I have created a better product than I realised. I plugged the EasyOS microSD card into my old Pi model 3B, with only 1GB RAM, and it booted, and everything works.
Well, everything after only a brief test. Connected to Internet automatically, because wifi was already setup when running on the Pi4. Was able to surf the Internet. I see the bluetooth applet in the tray, excellent, audio applet indicates working audio.
The only noticeable downside is very slow. Still quite usable though. SM started surprisingly fast.
