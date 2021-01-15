Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL and GNU World Order

Sunday 17th of January 2021 03:30:22 PM
GNU
Linux
  • TWIL 134: WINE 6.0, Flatpak 1.10, Fedora Kinoite, Slimbook Titan, AlmaLinux, JingOS

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got an update for you about a CentOS alternative from CloudLinux called AlmaLinux. The company Slimbook announced a new Laptop called the Slimbook Titan and it is a very interesting piece of hardware with AMD Ryzen 7 & RTX 3070. We’ve also got releases from some big open source projects like WINE 6.0 and Flatpak 1.10. We’ve also got some interesting distro news from Fedora and a new OS called JingOS which has a very iPad-like design. In App News, we’ll talk about Mozilla’s VPN Now Available for Linux and we’ll end the show with a big Humble Bundle Bonanza. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • GNU World Order 389

    Hardware review of the Devastator 3 keyboard and mouse, and all about **tmux** , plus an obligatory mention of **usbmuxd**.

KDE Customization Guide: Here are 11 Ways You Can Change the Look and Feel of Your KDE-Powered Linux Desktop

KDE Plasma desktop is unarguably the pinnacle of customization, as you can change almost anything you want. You can go to the extent of making it act as a tiling window manager. KDE Plasma can confuse a beginner by the degree of customization it offers. As options tend to pile on top of options, the user starts getting lost. To address that issue, I’ll show you the key points of KDE Plasma customization that you should be aware of. Read more

EasyOS works on Raspberry Pi 3B with 1GB RAM

Well I'll be a monkey's uncle, I have created a better product than I realised. I plugged the EasyOS microSD card into my old Pi model 3B, with only 1GB RAM, and it booted, and everything works. Well, everything after only a brief test. Connected to Internet automatically, because wifi was already setup when running on the Pi4. Was able to surf the Internet. I see the bluetooth applet in the tray, excellent, audio applet indicates working audio. The only noticeable downside is very slow. Still quite usable though. SM started surprisingly fast. Read more Also: Norwegian language PETs for EasyOS

  • How to install Balena Etcher on Manjaro Linux? - Linux Shout

    Balena Etcher is an open-source software to quickly create a bootable USB drive using ISO and raw images of the various Linux flavours including Windows 10/8/7 and others. Its interface is very straightforward, after the installation the user just needs to Select ISO or raw image than a USB drive which he wants to create bootable and simply Flash it. There are two ways to install Balena Etcher on Manjaro, one is using the AUR package repository and build Etcher from its source package and the second is to directly download the App image from the official website. I will show both.

  • GNU Linux Debian and others – how to view play RTSP (surveillance and webcam and other cams) streams with mplayer

    if the user wants to know who or what is lurking behind the house… the user needs to view live streams of surveillance cams on GNU Linux.

  • How to Find and Replace Text in Chrome and Firefox

    A browser, as its name implies, is meant for browsing the Web. It is not meant to be used as a text editor. That’s why you seldom find text-editing features like “Find and Replace Text” in the browser. However, there are times where you are writing your blog post, typing a comment, composing emails or moderating forums, and find yourself wanting to replace a couple of words that appear multiple times throughout. This is where a “Find and Replace Text” function is useful.

  • How to run a Linux distribution in a container

    The page that you are reading now is very much developer-perspective, looking at how a different Linux distribution can be converted to run in a container in EasyOS. So far, I have only done this with various Puppy Linux derivatives, as the 'dir2sfs' conversion script is aware of certain Puppy features. However, in theory, any Linux distribution can be converted. The case study for this page is for 64-bit EasyOS running on the Raspberry Pi4, and to convert RasPup to run in a container. At the time of writing, EasyOS is not yet released for the Pi4, but is expected to be soon -- monitor my blog.

  • Code to check if a module is used in python code
  • How to install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Master PDF Editor is a freemium solution available for Linux, Windows, and macOS systems. Here we will see the steps to install it on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. One of the popular PDF editors that is Adobe Acrobat is not available for Linux systems, thus in such a case Master PDF editor in both free and premium version could be a good option. It comes with various features such as Edit PDF text, images; create new PDFs, Encrypts, and/or protect PDF files using 128-bit encryption, convert XPS files into PDF, and more… However, the free edition is limited in features and allow only the creation of new PDF documents, Fill PDF forms, add and/or edit bookmarks in PDF files; comment and annotate PDF documents; Split and merge PDF documents.

  • How to Check and print PHP version installed On Linux / Unix Server

    How do I find out PHP version under Linux operating systems? What command do I need to type to show the PHP version under Unix-like systems?

