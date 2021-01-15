Programming Leftovers
-
GCC's Profile Guided Optimization Performance With The Ryzen 9 5950X - Phoronix
Given the talk in prior days around patches for PGO'ing the Linux kernel and some readers not being familiar with Profile Guided Optimizations by code compilers, here are some fresh benchmarks on a Ryzen 9 5950X looking at the benefits of applying PGO optimizations to various benchmarks.
We have benchmarked GCC and Clang PGO performance many times over the years with this just being some fresh data using a Ryzen 9 5950X and the latest software stack on Ubuntu 20.10. The testing was done by first running various open-source benchmarks without PGO, repeating the tests to generate profiles for the compiler to consume with PGO, and then benchmarking those PGO-enabled builds. These numbers are about best case scenarios given that with the testing for the PGO-enabled build, the benchmarks are repeated and thus matching well to the original profile. In more real-world, general purpose scenarios it can be more difficult generating an accurate profile for your actual workflow / software usage.
-
libsigsegv @ Savannah: libsigsegv 2.13 is released
libsigsegv version 2.13 is released.
-
I told you so, 2021 edition
You will recall that in 2004, which is now seventeen years ago, I wrote a document explaining why I made the design trade-offs that I did in XScreenSaver, and in that document I predicted this exact bug as my example of, "this is what will happen if you don't do it this way."
And they went and made that happen.
Repeatedly.
-
Jamie Zawinski Calls Cinnamon Screensaver Lock-Bypass Bug 'Unconscionable'
Legendary programmer Jamie Zawinski has worked on everything from the earliest releases of the Netscape Navigator browser to XEmacs, Mozilla, and, of course, the XScreenSaver project.
-
Why and How to Use Java.util.stream.Collectors
Streams are a wonderful feature in Java allowing you to write clean, efficient and powerful code.
If you haven’t consumed the output of the stream, you will probably want to collect it. That’s when the methods from Java.util.stream.Collectors come to help.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 428 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel and Graphics: exFAT, Linux 5.12, Mesa's Panfrost Gallium3D and Mesa 21.0
Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL and GNU World Order
KDE Customization Guide: Here are 11 Ways You Can Change the Look and Feel of Your KDE-Powered Linux Desktop
KDE Plasma desktop is unarguably the pinnacle of customization, as you can change almost anything you want. You can go to the extent of making it act as a tiling window manager. KDE Plasma can confuse a beginner by the degree of customization it offers. As options tend to pile on top of options, the user starts getting lost. To address that issue, I’ll show you the key points of KDE Plasma customization that you should be aware of.
EasyOS works on Raspberry Pi 3B with 1GB RAM
Well I'll be a monkey's uncle, I have created a better product than I realised. I plugged the EasyOS microSD card into my old Pi model 3B, with only 1GB RAM, and it booted, and everything works. Well, everything after only a brief test. Connected to Internet automatically, because wifi was already setup when running on the Pi4. Was able to surf the Internet. I see the bluetooth applet in the tray, excellent, audio applet indicates working audio. The only noticeable downside is very slow. Still quite usable though. SM started surprisingly fast. Also: Norwegian language PETs for EasyOS
Recent comments
10 hours 10 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago