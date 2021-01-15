Postgresql service failed because the control process exited with an error code
PostgreSQL is a free and open-source, community-driven, standard-compliant, and most popular object-relational database management system. It is used by popular IT companies like Uber, Netflix, Instagram, Spotify, etc.
Recently I installed PostgreSQL and getting an error while running daemon. This is mainly because PostgreSQL not getting sufficient permission to create the folder required to store database information.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 405 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel and Graphics: exFAT, Linux 5.12, Mesa's Panfrost Gallium3D and Mesa 21.0
Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL and GNU World Order
KDE Customization Guide: Here are 11 Ways You Can Change the Look and Feel of Your KDE-Powered Linux Desktop
KDE Plasma desktop is unarguably the pinnacle of customization, as you can change almost anything you want. You can go to the extent of making it act as a tiling window manager. KDE Plasma can confuse a beginner by the degree of customization it offers. As options tend to pile on top of options, the user starts getting lost. To address that issue, I’ll show you the key points of KDE Plasma customization that you should be aware of.
EasyOS works on Raspberry Pi 3B with 1GB RAM
Well I'll be a monkey's uncle, I have created a better product than I realised. I plugged the EasyOS microSD card into my old Pi model 3B, with only 1GB RAM, and it booted, and everything works. Well, everything after only a brief test. Connected to Internet automatically, because wifi was already setup when running on the Pi4. Was able to surf the Internet. I see the bluetooth applet in the tray, excellent, audio applet indicates working audio. The only noticeable downside is very slow. Still quite usable though. SM started surprisingly fast. Also: Norwegian language PETs for EasyOS
Recent comments
10 hours 10 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago