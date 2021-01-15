PostgreSQL is a free and open-source, community-driven, standard-compliant, and most popular object-relational database management system. It is used by popular IT companies like Uber, Netflix, Instagram, Spotify, etc. Recently I installed PostgreSQL and getting an error while running daemon. This is mainly because PostgreSQL not getting sufficient permission to create the folder required to store database information.

Here is my review of Trisquel 9.0 Etiona the newly released computer operating system. It is the successor of Flidas and now based on Ubuntu 18.04. It brings the latest improvements by excellently keeping its user friendliness from the family of most secure operating systems on earth. As always, I choose the Regular Edition, with MATE Desktop choice, to report this to you. We will see what’s new in this release and why I call it Software Freedom Vehicle now continuing Successful Freedom in the past. With Etiona, everyone can see that Free Software as well as copyleft are already practical and now we can see that even clearer than before. Let's go!

today's leftovers Bob’s 2021 Tech Predictions: What a Difference a Pandemic Makes I predicted that IBM would dump a big division and essentially remake itself as Red Hat, its Linux company. Well yes and no. IBM did announce a major restructuring, spinning-off Global Technology Services just as I predicted (score one for me) but it has all happened slowly because everything slows down during a pandemic. The resulting company won’t be called Red Hat (yet), but the rest of it was correct so I’m going to claim this one, not that anybody cares about IBM anymore.

openSUSE Smiles There is no end to my amazement of the openSUSE community. They do such a fantastic job of making a wonderful distribution with all the tools that keep me productive. I am very thankful for the reliability I enjoy using openSUSE. The community members also do a great job of helping me through a jam, should I drive myself into one.

Retroarch for Android – The Complete Guide - Make Tech Easier The first thing you need to do, of course, is install Retroarch from the Play Store. Once you’ve done that, open Retroarch, and you’ll be presented with the main menu, which may mean absolutely nothing to you if you’re unfamiliar with Retroarch.

Considering Preparedness In short it is necessary to update your IT Disaster Recovery Plan if you are relying on resources physically based in the United States, I think. Nobody is quite sure what exactly is coming down the pike.

Junichi Uekawa: Yesterday was our monthly Debian meeting. Yesterday was our monthly Debian meeting. We do one every month for Tokyo and Kansai combined, because it's online and no reason to split for now. I presented what I learnt about nodejs packaging in Debian. This time, I started using Emacs for presentation, presenting PDF file. This week I switched most of my login shells to emacsclient, and experimenting.

WordPress Post Vs. Page Welcome back to the WordPress 101 series. In this series, we are discussing the basics of WordPress for new WordPress users. In this article, you’ll learn the differences between WordPress post vs. page. Often new users get confused between WordPress posts and pages. I remember my cousin created more than 10 pages before he realized he should’ve created posts, not pages. For new users, it may be difficult to understand why WordPress has two separate options to publish content. For them, one can create 200 pages instead of 200 posts and that should make no difference in how search engines see that content.