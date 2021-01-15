Youtubedl-gui: New Graphical YouTube Downloader based on Youtube-DL
Youtubedl-gui is a simple new graphical interface for the popular command-line YouTube downloader youtube-dl.
The tool is quite simple to use, just paste the video URL, select audio quality and format, video resolution and format, and click download! And of course, there’s an option to change the destination folder of your downloads.
Once you click download, a small dialog will pop up with the process bar.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Trisquel 9 Review: Freedom Vehicle
Here is my review of Trisquel 9.0 Etiona the newly released computer operating system. It is the successor of Flidas and now based on Ubuntu 18.04. It brings the latest improvements by excellently keeping its user friendliness from the family of most secure operating systems on earth. As always, I choose the Regular Edition, with MATE Desktop choice, to report this to you. We will see what’s new in this release and why I call it Software Freedom Vehicle now continuing Successful Freedom in the past. With Etiona, everyone can see that Free Software as well as copyleft are already practical and now we can see that even clearer than before. Let's go!
Postgresql service failed because the control process exited with an error code
PostgreSQL is a free and open-source, community-driven, standard-compliant, and most popular object-relational database management system. It is used by popular IT companies like Uber, Netflix, Instagram, Spotify, etc. Recently I installed PostgreSQL and getting an error while running daemon. This is mainly because PostgreSQL not getting sufficient permission to create the folder required to store database information.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
31 min 18 sec ago
42 min 3 sec ago
12 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 31 min ago
21 hours 56 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago