ShellCheck is easy to use, free, and open-source static analysis tool that automatically finds bugs in your shell scripts. If you write shell scripts for automation or containers, you need this tool. Let us see how to install and use ShellCheck on the FreeBSD development Unix server.The post How to install ShellCheck on FreeBSD to analysis scripts appeared first on nixCraft.
Squid proxy server is an open-source proxy server for Linux distributions. You can install the Squid proxy server on your network to pass all your bandwidth through the proxy server. Now, you may ask why you would use the Squid proxy server? Here is the answer, the Squid allows you to connect your computers without an active internet connection through the proxy server.
You can also enable the DNS cache, web cache, memory cache, and other internet caching to faster load the web pages. You can see that the Squid proxy server can enable caching, increase your server’s efficiency, improve the network performance, reduce bandwidth usages, and make your server secure.
Dashboard is a web-based Kubernetes user interface.
In our previous article, we demonstrated how we would push our git repositories from our local system out to GitHub. In this article, we will demonstrate how we would actually make changes in a file within a repository on GitHub and then pull the changes/updates to our local machine.
In our previous article on the git version control system, we explained how we could modify our files in repositories in our GitHub account and then pull the changes from GitHub to the git repositories on our local system and keep the files in synchronization. Now, what if we modified the same piece of information in a file on GitHub as well as within our local git repository? In this article, we will demonstrate how we would proceed if we modified the same information in a file on GitHub as well as locally within our git repository.
In this guide I will show you how to install Ubuntu Mate on the Raspberry PI 400.
[...]
Raspberry PI Imager is available for Windows, MacOS, Ubuntu and Raspberry PI OS.
If you are using Windows open Windows Explorer and double click on the downloaded file (called something like imager_n where n is the verson number).
When the installer pops up click “Install” and then click “Finish”. Raspberry PI Imager should start automatically but if it doesn’t you can find it by clicking on the Windows start menu and searching for “Imager”.
If you are using Ubuntu, the downloaded file can be found in the “Downloads” folder. Open the file manager and click on the downloaded Raspberry PI imager file and you will be able to install the application as you would any other .deb file.
In Linux, we can use the command terminal to check various system hardware configurations and information such as CPU, Memory, hard disk, etc., and here are those to use…
Although there are tools that can display Linux system info graphically, however, here we are going to use the inbuilt commands.
The question of how a system is equipped and how it performs in harsh everyday life is not only of theoretical interest. Lot’s of time to solve a problem we need to know hardware and its utilization to remove some bottleneck. Thus, if you are new to Linux systems or running any cloud server where you want to know about the system load, the network interface, and type of processor and chipset, or what hardware is actually in the system? Then here some top commands to follow…
Yarn is an open-source dependency manager for javascript developed by Facebook. It is an alternative to the popular npm package manager. Yarn provides an easier way to automate the process of installing, updating, configuring, and removing packages from the system. Yarn is faster because it caches every package it downloads. So you don't need to download it again.
Cockpit is an open-source and free remote server management software that is sponsored by Red Hat. This software has a simple, web-based interface for managing the administrative tasks of a Linux-based server through a web browser. Cockpit can run on several Linux-based operating distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, and more.
Cockpit gives you a real-time report of the CPU, RAM, and disk utilization of your system. Using this application, you can perform server tasks management remotely, such as creating user accounts, configuring the network, managing services, monitoring the system, managing the firewall, configuring OpenVPN, and more. Cockpit supports the Openshift cluster and Kubernetes. You can also measure your system performance and update your system using the Cockpit tool.
For any operating system, the kernel is at the core. Linux is the kernel, rather than the entire operating system, of any Linux distribution. The kernel is responsible for interacting between the hardware of the computer and the software.
The Linux kernel is regularly updated to offer the best possible experience. This guide shows you how to check the version and update the kernel of Fedora.
Google Chrome OS is based on the open-source Chromium OS. It is a browser-based operating system. You will only have the Google Chrome web browser installed on it. You can install Chrome web apps or extensions from the Chrome Web Store and add more functionality to the operating system.
Sadly, the Google Chrome OS is not publicly available for download, and only the source code of Chromium OS is publicly available. So, you can’t run the Google Chrome OS or Chromium OS directly on your computer.
Luckily, a few Chromium OS-based operating systems are available that you can download and install on your computer. The most popular one is Neverware’s CloudReady OS.
This article will show you how to make a Live bootable USB thumb drive of Neverware’s CloudReady OS and run it from the USB thumb drive. So, let’s get started.
Trisquel 9 Review: Freedom Vehicle
Here is my review of Trisquel 9.0 Etiona the newly released computer operating system. It is the successor of Flidas and now based on Ubuntu 18.04. It brings the latest improvements by excellently keeping its user friendliness from the family of most secure operating systems on earth. As always, I choose the Regular Edition, with MATE Desktop choice, to report this to you. We will see what’s new in this release and why I call it Software Freedom Vehicle now continuing Successful Freedom in the past. With Etiona, everyone can see that Free Software as well as copyleft are already practical and now we can see that even clearer than before. Let's go!
