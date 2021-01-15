Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 17th of January 2021 09:44:46 PM

Filed under

Linux 5.10.8 is out today as the latest stable release for the Linux 5.10 LTS series. Making this point release notable is that it finally addresses the 5.10 Btrfs performance regression.

As noted back on Christmas, Linux 5.10 was seeing significant slowdowns on Btrfs. For simply unpacking a Linux kernel source .tar.zst file it could easily take multiple times longer on this stable kernel version.

While patches for addressing this poor Btrfs behavior on Linux 5.10 were floating around since before the end of the year, it's taken until now to get them tested and queued up for mainline integration. Linux 5.11 meanwhile has a plethora of Btrfs improvements.

Also: Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12