Python Programming
-
Python Deque – Linux Hint
A deque means double-ended-queue with the addition of elements from any end; users can also remove elements from any end. This module comes from the collections library and is implemented using this module. It is generally preferable over the list where we need to have a faster method to append operations. The additions and removal can be done from both container ends. Users can add the values in the deque or remove them from both sides. They can even reverse the entire deque. The tutorial will cover all possible use cases along with elaborate examples for the ease of the users.
We ideally use the latest version of Python for implementation that is Python x3.8, but if anyone does not have the latest version, even then they can implement it on their versions. It will generate similar results.
-
Python Eclipse and PyDev Installation – Linux Hint
Eclipse is a framework for interactive development that is being used in software development. It comprises a base platform and an optimized environment customization plug-in framework. On the other hand, PyDev is a third-party module or plug-in, which is used in Eclipse. It is an optimized development platform that facilitates code refactoring, graphic debug, code inspection, and other functions for Python coding. If you are searching for a guide to install and configure both the tools, then you are in the right place.
-
Python Enumerate Function Tutorial – Linux Hint
Enumerate is a Python built-in method. Enumerate() takes a set (e.g. a tuple) and returns it like an entity of enumeration. In a small statement, its significance can not be described. Although it is unfamiliar to most beginners, as well as some proficient programmers. It enables one to loop and provide an auto-counter about something. A counter is inserted by the enumerate() method as the enumerate object key.
-
Python Map() Function Tutorial – Linux Hint
Often you may face cases where you need to execute the same procedure on all the objects of an iterable input to generate a new iterable. Python’s map() is an integrated method that enables all the objects to be interpreted and translated into an iterable instead of an explicit loop, usually referred to as mapping. Using a Python for loop is the simplest but using the map, you can also solve this issue without the need for an explicit loop(). When you’re about to implement a transformation method to each object in an iterable, map() helps translate them into a fresh iterable. One of the methods which are promoting a functional programming type in Python is a map(). In this guide, you will learn about how the map() method works with different object types.
-
What is Pony ORM and How to Get Started?
Pony ORM is a Python programming language directory that enables people to work comfortably with objects kept as tuples in a relational database system. It enables you to deal with the information of the databank, in the form of substances/objects. In the database, there are tables having tuples of data. Conversely, when it is possible to view the data obtained from the databank in object form, it is far more useful when writing the code in an advanced-level object-oriented semantic. If you wish to work with Pony ORM, you have to go through the below-appended steps thoroughly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 674 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Mecool KM6 Deluxe (Amlogic S905X4) TV Box Review
For a TV box it is great, and as 2nd device to watch Youtube while I’m using another device with a Linux desktop. But as a main device, it would be too limited for me. I don’t have a smartphone, and I like to be able to browse the internet and check my emails while I’m watching a Youtube video or a movie. That is not possible with Android. I do love to be able to use my display at 4K and play 4K videos. Having AV1 is great for people who watch Netflix or any other streaming site that supports it. It saves bandwidth and is royalty-free, but it does not seem to work in the YouTube app yet. I like Android TV 10 more than older versions. It’s simple and easy to use. Either with the remote or with my PS3 controller. And also with mouse and keyboard. I love to be able to use the Google Assistant with the remote to search for things. It ain’t perfect but often does a great job. This is the official Google ATV 10. So I suppose this will get updates, and hopefully more supported software.
How Nextcloud is the ultimate open source productivity suite
In prior years, this annual series covered individual apps. This year, we are looking at all-in-one solutions in addition to strategies to help in 2021. Welcome to day 11 of 21 Days of Productivity in 2021. Web-based services allow for access to your data almost anywhere and they support millions of users hourly. For some of us, though, running our own service is preferable to using a big company's service for various reasons. Maybe we work on things that are subject to regulation or have explicit security requirements. Perhaps we have privacy concerns, or just like being able to build, run, and fix things ourselves. Whatever the case may be, Nextcloud can provide most of the services you need, but on your own hardware.
Lightworks 2021.1 Is Out: Biggest Release For Linux, Mac, And Windows
The professional-grade cross-platform video editing software Lightworks has received the first major release of Lightworks version 2021.1 for Windows, Linux, and Mac. Lightworks 2021.1 is also probably the biggest release in the last ten years as it has rewritten some fundamental foundations and added several new features.
Recent comments
12 min 2 sec ago
12 min 5 sec ago
13 min 34 sec ago
19 min 7 sec ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago