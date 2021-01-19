today's howtos
What Are Bash Variables and How Can You Use Them? - Make Tech Easier
Bash allows you to map whole strings of text to single variables, simplifying its use and script writing. How do they work, and how can you use them? Let’s find out. What’s a Variable? Variables are easy-to-remember names that can contain different alphanumeric values. They’re useful because they allow the same function to be applied on different values, without having to rewrite a script/piece of code. They also make writing the script/piece of code easy, since instead of dealing with individual values, you can use the same name for all of them.
Virtualbox Error - Failed to load ring-0 module VBoxEhciR0.r0 - OSTechNix
This brief guide explains how to fix "Failed to load ring-0 module VBoxEhciR0.r0 for device usb-ehci" in Virtualbox 6.1 in Linux.
Advanced Git Tutorial
This article is in continuation to my existing article Getting started with GIT on Linux. If you are new to Git, I would recommend you to first go through my previous article and then continue with this.
In this article, we will cover creating a branch, tag, renaming the branch and revert the commits on Git.
Docker Essentials (Part 1) - Introduction
Docker Essentials (Part 2) - What is Docker?
Docker Essentials (Part 3) - Installing Docker on Windows 10, macOS, and Ubuntu
Docker Essentials (Part 4) - Running Containers
Docker Essentials (Part 5) - Making Containers Persist
Docker Essentials (Part 6) - Accessing Containerized Apps
Docker Essentials (Part 7) - Creating Images
How to install WeChat on Manjaro 21
How To Install KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KeePassX offers a little utility intended for secure password generation. The username and password generator is very customizable, quick, and easy to work with. Especially an individual who generates passwords frequently can appreciate this feature. The full database is always encrypted either using AES or Twofish encryption criteria using a 256-bit key. For that reason, the saved information can get considered quite safe. KeePassX makes use of a database format that is definitely appropriate for KeePass Password Safe. This kind of makes the application of that application perhaps more favorable.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Install Blender 2.91.2 In Ubuntu / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Blender is an open-source 3D creation suite and completely free for use. It is a public project and made by hundreds of people.
Blender Supports Animation, 3D modeling, Sculpting, camera tracking, video editing, rendering, composting, and much more.
It is a cross-platform software and supports Windows, Linux, and macOS.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install blender 2.91.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint 20.1.
How to check for and stop DDoS attacks on Linux - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen walks you through some of the steps you can take to check for and mitigate distributed denial of service attacks on a Linux server.
How To Plot Unix Directory Structure Using Python Graphviz
Graphviz is great library for visualizing connections between any network. In this notebook, I will show you how to plot Unix directory structure using Graphviz. There is a Python package python-graphviz which I will use to plot using Python.
How a Linux migration led to the creation of Amazon Web Services
Dan Rose, chairman of Coatue Ventures and Coatue Growth, posted a thread on Twitter the other day, 280 characters or less at a time, in which he chronicled how it came about that AWS infrastructure is built on Linux. Rose was at Amazon from 1999 to 2006, where he managed retail divisions and helped incubate the Kindle reader before moving to Facebook. So he was at Amazon in 2000 when the internet bubble popped,and one high-flying dot-com after another was shriveling up and dying, having burned through ridiculous amounts of capital on luxurious offices while often having nothing by way of a product to show for it. Rose said Amazon’s biggest expense was the data center outfitted with expensive Sun servers. Amazon’s motto was “get big fast,” and site stability was critical. Every second of downtime meant lost sales, and Sun was the gold standard for internet servers back then. I can recall them having a significant software business led by a VP named Eric Schmidt.
Kernel: Restricted DMA and AMD Work in Linux 5.11
System76 Brings Back the Darter Pro Linux Laptop with Longer Battery Life, Tiger Lake CPUs
The Darter Pro is one of System76's most versatile all-around Linux laptops and the 2021 refresh is here with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and i7-1165G7 CPUs with 4 cores / 8 threads and integrated Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and up to 4TB M.2 SSD storage. Best of all, the new Darter Pro comes with System76’s Coreboot-based Open Firmware and Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware to give customers full control over the hardware, and also make the Linux laptop faster and more secure.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
