Netgate Announces pfSense Plus With Greater Divergence From pfSense
Netgate has announced pfSense as a rebranded and improved edition of this popular BSD-based firewall/network OS platform.
The pfSense Plus offering is based on the existing pfSense Factory Edition and with that a greater divergence is forming between pfSense Community Edition and this commercial offering,
Moving ahead, pfSense Community Edition and pfSense Plus will diverge but with Netgate continuing to "donate features" to the community project. pfSense Plus will be made available to Netgate customers and will be installed on all Netgate appliances.
Original: Announcing pfSense® Plus
