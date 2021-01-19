today's howtos
How to force awk not to print a newline
I have two columns (fields) in my text file. I am trying to insert ‘|' between two and create an HTML table based upon the updated file.
7 fun Linux containers/image transports features | Enable Sysadmin
If you work with Linux containers, here are seven fun transports features that you need to know.
How to install Kdenlive 20.12 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Kdenlive 20.12 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Podman on Ubuntu - TechRepublic
For those who don't know, Podman is the drop-in replacement for Docker on the Red Hat/CentOS/Fedora environments. This new container technology improves on Docker by decentralizing the components necessary for container management. Instead of having a single daemon for everything, Podman uses individualized components that are only used when necessary.
How to use the new DEB822 apt format on Ubuntu - TechRepublic
If you're a long-time Ubuntu user, there's something new that's arrived with the latest iteration of the platform that will trip you up for a while. Said something new is the 822 apt source format. You're probably used to apt source files that contain a single line like deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free.
How to Store a Linux Command as a Variable in Shell Script
Shell scripting is quite popularly used to automate stuff in Linux. It is used not only for system and server administration purposes but also by regular Linux users for automating day to day stuff on their systems.
A shell script is nothing but a sequence of commands; which a command-line interpreter (Eg. Bash, Zsh) will run. Along with the sequence of commands, there are features like loops, conditional statements, variables that can be used in a shell script.
How to configure WireGuard VPN client with NetworkManager GUI
WireGuard is an open-source VPN protocol implementation which is quickly gaining its popularity among VPN users due to its speed, ease-of-use and well-designed codebase. WireGuard kernel module is shipped with the mainline Linux kernel 5.6 or later, and its userland tools are already incorporated into the base repositories of all modern Linux distributions. If you are looking to set up a DIY VPN router on a public VPS under your control, there is really no reason not to try WireGuard.
Setting up a WireGuard VPN router does not require any expert knowledge on the underlying VPN protocol, nor involve learning cryptic configuration language or huge configuration space. There are also various user-friendly frontends in the works that make client-side VPN configuration straightforward.
How to Install Scribus (Desktop Publishing Tool) on Linux
Scribus is a free and open source desktop publishing (DTP) tool available for Linux, UNIX and Windows platform. Scribus is used to create PDF files, e-books, newsletter, magazines and posters etc. It can also be used to edit the existing PDF file.
In this article, we will learn how to install and use scribus on different Linux distributions to create publication. To Install scribus, sudo rights or privilege access is needed
How to Fix “No Command” Error on Android
It is common in Android that when trying to access the recovery mode or install a new software update, the phone is waiting for a command to access the recoveryoptions. However, in some cases, the phone may be stuck on the “No Command” screen.
In this article we will provide some solutions to help you fix this issue so that you can start your Android phone normally.
How to Edit PDF Files in Linux Desktop
PDF (Portable Document Format) is popular file system used specially for documentation. In all the Linux distribution you can find PDF viewer but not PDF editor. PDF editor allow you to edit, annotate, highlight and remove the content in PDF file. Not only editing it also allows you to merge, split the PDF files.
In this article, I’m going to show how to install and use some popular PDF editor in Linux desktop environment. In this article, I have used Ubuntu 20.0 LTS desktop environment for the demonstration of these PDF editors.
How To Install Invoice Ninja on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Invoice Ninja on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Invoice Ninja is a free and open-source web-based application software that can end up being used for invoicing, payments, time traffic monitoring, and many more. It is the particular best solution for invoicing and invoicing customers. You can easily create in addition to send invoices online in seconds. Account Ninja allows you to create your current own custom invoice and show a new live invoice as a PDF record.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Invoice Ninja on CentOS 8.
How To - Linux List Disk Partitions Command
MX Linux Now Has a Raspberry Pi Edition You Can Try Right Now
Meet the MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi respin, a special edition of this lightweight and very popular Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that aims to combine the goodness of MX Linux and the lightweight of the Fluxbox window manager with the educational flexibility of the official Raspberry Pi OS. The Fluxbox environment is accompanied by elements from the renowned GNOME, Xfce and LXDE desktop environment to make things even more fun. On top of that, you’ll find all your favorite apps, such as the Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser, Claws Mail email client, VLC media player, Thunar file manager, FeatherPad text editor, as well as Geany and Thonny IDEs.
exGENT Live Distro Makes Gentoo Linux Fun to Use in 2021 with the LXQt Desktop
About eight months since the last update to the exGENT distribution, which aims to offer the Linux community a live and installable operating system based on Gentoo. I’ve highlighted live and installable because Gentoo no longer generates regular live ISO images you can try without installing the system. The exGENT 2021 release makes things even more interesting since it uses the latest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which automatically translates to better hardware support and support for newer hardware. However, the kernel included in the live system is Linux 5.6.7 and Linux kernel 5.10 LTS will be used in the installed system.
Android Leftovers
Why KubeEdge is my favorite open source project of 2020
I believe edge computing, which "brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed to improve response times and save bandwidth," is the next major phase of technology adoption. The widespread use of mobile devices and wearable gadgets and the availability of free city-wide WiFi in some areas create a lot of data that can provide many advantages if used properly. For example, this data can help people fight crime, learn about nearby activities and events, find the best sale price, avoid traffic, and so on. Gartner says the rapid growth in mobile application adoption requires an edge infrastructure to use the data from these devices to further progress and improve quality of life. Some of the brightest minds are looking for ways to use the rich data generated from our mobile devices. Take the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. Edge computing can gather data that can help fight the spread of the virus. In the future, mobile devices might warn people about the potential for community infection by providing live updates to their devices based on processing and serving data collected from other devices (using artificial intelligence and machine learning).
