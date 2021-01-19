Android Leftovers
-
Android 10 ported to RISC-V board powered by Alibaba T-Head XuanTie C910 Processor
-
Motorola One Macro Android 10 stable update wider rollout begins
-
New Nokia Quicksilver with Android 11 and 6 GB RAM appears on Geekbench
-
Samsung rolls back Android 11/One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 lineup
-
TCL plans Android 11 update for its 2019 and 2020 TVs but it may bring Google TV
-
LG V60 devices on T-Mobile to get Android 11 update tomorrow
-
Samsung stops rollout of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for Galaxy S10 series
-
Redmi Note 9 series all set to get Android 11 update
-
18 advanced tips for Android 11
-
Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Listed on Geekbench With Android 11, 6GB of RAM
-
Android 12: Release date, features, leaks, rumours, and news
-
Android 12 will let you share Wi-Fi passwords with nearby devices
-
Android 12 will reportedly feature App Pairs to simplify launching apps in split screen mode
-
Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
-
The Mi A2 Lite receives another update with the latest Android security patch
-
Nuki smart locks drop support for using old Android devices as network hubs
-
Android has been ported to a RISC-V board
-
Use Android? There may soon be less choice when you want to upgrade your phone
-
Five Things To Consider While Streaming On Your Android Device
-
Google is changing Android TVs from March: What you should know
-
Building a career in the field of Android app development: What's new?
-
9 New & Obscure Android Launchers You Should Try
-
The best Android and iOS apps for learning Japanese
-
How to Remove Spyware on an Android Phone
-
How to transfer everything from your old phone to a new Android phone
-
MX Linux Now Has a Raspberry Pi Edition You Can Try Right Now
Meet the MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi respin, a special edition of this lightweight and very popular Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that aims to combine the goodness of MX Linux and the lightweight of the Fluxbox window manager with the educational flexibility of the official Raspberry Pi OS. The Fluxbox environment is accompanied by elements from the renowned GNOME, Xfce and LXDE desktop environment to make things even more fun. On top of that, you’ll find all your favorite apps, such as the Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser, Claws Mail email client, VLC media player, Thunar file manager, FeatherPad text editor, as well as Geany and Thonny IDEs.
exGENT Live Distro Makes Gentoo Linux Fun to Use in 2021 with the LXQt Desktop
About eight months since the last update to the exGENT distribution, which aims to offer the Linux community a live and installable operating system based on Gentoo. I’ve highlighted live and installable because Gentoo no longer generates regular live ISO images you can try without installing the system. The exGENT 2021 release makes things even more interesting since it uses the latest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which automatically translates to better hardware support and support for newer hardware. However, the kernel included in the live system is Linux 5.6.7 and Linux kernel 5.10 LTS will be used in the installed system.
Why KubeEdge is my favorite open source project of 2020
I believe edge computing, which "brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed to improve response times and save bandwidth," is the next major phase of technology adoption. The widespread use of mobile devices and wearable gadgets and the availability of free city-wide WiFi in some areas create a lot of data that can provide many advantages if used properly. For example, this data can help people fight crime, learn about nearby activities and events, find the best sale price, avoid traffic, and so on. Gartner says the rapid growth in mobile application adoption requires an edge infrastructure to use the data from these devices to further progress and improve quality of life. Some of the brightest minds are looking for ways to use the rich data generated from our mobile devices. Take the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. Edge computing can gather data that can help fight the spread of the virus. In the future, mobile devices might warn people about the potential for community infection by providing live updates to their devices based on processing and serving data collected from other devices (using artificial intelligence and machine learning).
