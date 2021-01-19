Open source is still not a business model
If you thought 2021 was going to be the year without big drama in the world of open source licensing, you didn’t have to wait long to be disappointed. Two stories have already sprung up in the first few weeks of the year. They’re independent, but related. Both of them remind us that open source is a development model, not a business model.
A few years ago, it seemed like I couldn’t go to any sysadmin/DevOps conference or meetup without hearing about the “ELK stack“. ELK stands for the three pieces of software involved: Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana. Because it provided powerful aggregation, search, and visualization of arbitrary log files, it became very popular. This also meant that Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw value in providing an Elasticsearch service.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MX Linux Now Has a Raspberry Pi Edition You Can Try Right Now
Meet the MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi respin, a special edition of this lightweight and very popular Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that aims to combine the goodness of MX Linux and the lightweight of the Fluxbox window manager with the educational flexibility of the official Raspberry Pi OS. The Fluxbox environment is accompanied by elements from the renowned GNOME, Xfce and LXDE desktop environment to make things even more fun. On top of that, you’ll find all your favorite apps, such as the Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser, Claws Mail email client, VLC media player, Thunar file manager, FeatherPad text editor, as well as Geany and Thonny IDEs.
exGENT Live Distro Makes Gentoo Linux Fun to Use in 2021 with the LXQt Desktop
About eight months since the last update to the exGENT distribution, which aims to offer the Linux community a live and installable operating system based on Gentoo. I’ve highlighted live and installable because Gentoo no longer generates regular live ISO images you can try without installing the system. The exGENT 2021 release makes things even more interesting since it uses the latest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which automatically translates to better hardware support and support for newer hardware. However, the kernel included in the live system is Linux 5.6.7 and Linux kernel 5.10 LTS will be used in the installed system.
Android Leftovers
Why KubeEdge is my favorite open source project of 2020
I believe edge computing, which "brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed to improve response times and save bandwidth," is the next major phase of technology adoption. The widespread use of mobile devices and wearable gadgets and the availability of free city-wide WiFi in some areas create a lot of data that can provide many advantages if used properly. For example, this data can help people fight crime, learn about nearby activities and events, find the best sale price, avoid traffic, and so on. Gartner says the rapid growth in mobile application adoption requires an edge infrastructure to use the data from these devices to further progress and improve quality of life. Some of the brightest minds are looking for ways to use the rich data generated from our mobile devices. Take the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. Edge computing can gather data that can help fight the spread of the virus. In the future, mobile devices might warn people about the potential for community infection by providing live updates to their devices based on processing and serving data collected from other devices (using artificial intelligence and machine learning).
Recent comments
50 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago