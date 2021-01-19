Today in Techrights
- The Linux Foundation is Trying to Obscure Racism Using Microsoft-Inspired Tactics (Vouchers Disguised as Actual Money)
- InteLeaks – Part XXVII: 'Pulling a Nokia' on Intel (Outsourcing to Microsoft)
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, January 21, 2021
- InteLeaks – Part XXVI: Harbor Research is Horrible 'Research', Lacking Actual Technical Background
- Links 21/1/2021: Raspberry Pi Pico, Ubuntu 21.04 Picks GNOME 3.38, KDE Plasma 5.21 Beta
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 418 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux vs. BSD: Everything You Need to Know
BSDs are free and open-source systems that are very popular among old-school admins. They are direct descendants of the traditional Unix system and offer many rock-solid features. However, despite their robust performance, BSD systems do not enjoy the widespread popularity of Linux. So many users wonder if switching from Linux to BSD is a good idea. This guide aims to shed some light on this. BSDs are a group of POSIX-compliant operating systems derived from the original Unix. They follow proven development strategies and focus on stability and performance. When talking about BSDs, we generally refer to one of the three main BSD distributions: FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD.
Today in Techrights
Today in Techrights
Video: Linux Mint 20.1 "MATE", Epic Game Store, and Women In Linux Podcast
Recent comments
25 min 33 sec ago
43 min 36 sec ago
47 min 18 sec ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago