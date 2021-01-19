Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Software: Cockpit 236, New Pipe, Termux, cornyjokes and RapidDisk 7.1.0

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 22nd of January 2021 09:36:45 PM Filed under
Software

  • Cockpit 236

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.

    Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 236.

  • New Pipe: An Open Source Take on Android YouTube App

    You can install NewPipe in one of two ways. The first (recommended) way is to install the F-Droid app store, then search for New Pipe in the store to install it. F-Droid is a third-party app store and one of several great alternatives to the Google Play Store.

    Alternatively, you can just grab the app’s APK file directly from the F-Droid website.

  • Here's why the Termux app is no longer getting updates on Google Play

    As many of you may well be aware, the Android operating system is powered by the Linux kernel underneath. Despite this, Android and Linux apps are not readily exchangeable because of different runtime systems and libraries. You can, however, get a terminal emulator app like Termux up and running on any Android device. For years, crafty Android users have been using Termux as a handy terminal emulation software as well as a powerful GNU/Linux environment, thanks to its substantially large Linux Package Collection. Unfortunately, the app is now at a pivotal junction of its life, as its developers have decided to stop updating the Play Store version altogether and migrate to F-Droid due to recently introduced Google Play policy and Android SDK behavior changes.

  • Linux Candy: cornyjokes - corny jokes for the terminal - LinuxLinks

    Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

    Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

    There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

    cornyjokes is a terminal based program that tells you corny jokes. On each evocation of the program, you receive a corny joke and an ASCII graphic. Nothing more, nothing less.

  • RapidDisk 7.1.0 now available – Random [Tech] Stuff

    RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux vs. BSD: Everything You Need to Know

BSDs are free and open-source systems that are very popular among old-school admins. They are direct descendants of the traditional Unix system and offer many rock-solid features. However, despite their robust performance, BSD systems do not enjoy the widespread popularity of Linux. So many users wonder if switching from Linux to BSD is a good idea. This guide aims to shed some light on this. BSDs are a group of POSIX-compliant operating systems derived from the original Unix. They follow proven development strategies and focus on stability and performance. When talking about BSDs, we generally refer to one of the three main BSD distributions: FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD. Read more

Today in Techrights

Today in Techrights

Video: Linux Mint 20.1 "MATE", Epic Game Store, and Women In Linux Podcast

  • Linux Mint 20.1 "MATE" overview | Stable, robust, traditional. - YouTube

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20.1 "MATE" and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • The HEROIC quest to bring EPIC Game Store to Linux!

    Epic Game Store has been a thorn in the side of many Linux gamers due to Epic refusing to port their software and securing many exclusives. But the community is fighting back!

  • #WomenInLinux Podcast: Darlene Gillard Jones - digitalundivided - Women in Linux

    Darlene Gillard Jones is the Chief Community Officer, a Partner and founding team member of digitalundivided (DID), a social enterprise that fosters economic growth through the empowerment of Black and Latina women entrepreneurs using innovation as a tool. In addition to providing leadership to DID’s staff and key stakeholders, Darlene oversees all community partnerships and events for the organization. She is part of the leadership team behind some of DID’s signature programs and events including the recently launched BIG Innovation Center and BIG Incubator program – the first and only space and tech accelerator program dedicated to the training and support of Black and Latina women founders of high-growth tech companies.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6