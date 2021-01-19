today's howtos
-
2 Simple Steps to Set Up SSH Public Key Authentication on CentOS
This tutorial explains how to set up SSH public key authentication on a CentOS/RHEL desktop. There’re basically two ways of authenticating user login with OpenSSH server: password authentication and public key authentication. The latter is also known as passwordless SSH login because you don’t need to enter your password.
-
Linux 101: Renaming files and folders - TechRepublic
I'm going to help you learn a bit more about Linux. If you're new to the operating system, there are quite a few fundamental tasks you're going to need to know how to do. One such task is renaming files and folders.
You might think there's a handy rename command built into the system. There is, but it's not what you assume. Instead of renaming a file or folder, you move it from one name to another, with the mv command. This task couldn't be any easier.
-
Linux 101: Listing files and folders within a directory - TechRepublic
For those new to Linux, you might be a bit concerned about learning the command line. After all, you probably come from a platform that uses a GUI for nearly every task and haven't spent much time with a command line interface. Fear not, that's what we're here for.
This time around, I want to show you how to list files and folders within a directory. This may sound like a very rudimentary task, but you'll be surprised at how much information you can actually glean from a single command. We're going to start out with the basics.
First, log in to your Linux system. If this is a GUI-less server, you'll already be at a terminal window, so you're ready to go. If not, open a terminal app and you should find yourself in your home directory.
-
qBittorrent 4.3.3 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10
The qBittorrent 4.3.3 was released a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint 19.x / 20.
This release contains mainly bug-fixes. Because Xcode doesn’t support C++17, Mac OS 10.13 (High Sierra) is no longer supported. And Ubuntu 18.04 is highly to be dropped in the next release.
-
Linux 101: How to create a directory from the command line - TechRepublic
Hello admins, Jack Wallen here with a Linux 101-level tip. This time around we're going to learn how to create a directory from the command line. I know, it sounds incredibly basic. It is, but it's also a skill you're going to need to know. Why? Because at some point you're going to be faced with administering a Linux server without a GUI.
When that happens, you'll be glad you know how to create a directory from the CLI.
But how do you do it? It's actually incredibly simple.
-
Gitlab runners with nspawn
I need to setup gitlab runners, and I try to not involve docker in my professional infrastructure if I can avoid it.
-
How to install Notepad++ on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Even though it has a small size but it has core word processor features and known for the ability to handle the syntax of all common programming languages or even more.
Notepad ++ doesn’t heavy on resources that’s why we can easily install it on Linux distros such as Ubuntu to access various tools, to get support in our work with syntax highlighting, multi-view, drag & drop, auto-completion, and much more.
Being an open-source program, its source code is available on its official website plus it supports plug-ins to extend features that make work even easier. We can select Plugin-ins during installation.
-
How to install Code::Blocks on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Code::Blocks on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Create a Web App in Linux Mint
If you haven't heard, Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" just dropped, and it comes prepackaged with a new utility called Web App Manager. In short, it allows you open and use a website, such as Twitter, Facebook, or Discord, as if it were a standalone app.
Here's how Mint's Web App Manager works and how to put it to use.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 609 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Red Hat’s Disruption of CentOS Unleashes Storm of Dissent
Five weeks after angering much of the CentOS Linux developer community by unveiling controversial changes to the no-cost CentOS operating system, Red Hat has unveiled alternatives for affected users that give them several options for using existing Red Hat products. But for many users of CentOS Linux, the Red Hat options won’t solve the huge problems that were created for them when Red Hat announced Dec. 8 that CentOS would no longer include a stable version with a long, steady future. Instead, CentOS will now only be offered as a free CentOS Stream operating system which will be a rolling release with frequent updates, essentially turning it into a beta OS that is no longer suitable for reliable production workloads. For users who have deployed CentOS throughout the internet, data centers, corporate and business uses and more, this is a potentially major blow. Also: Fedora program update: 2021-03
The Demise of Chromium as Free Software
José Antonio Rey: New times, new solutions
Just as humans change, the Ubuntu community is also changing. People interact in different ways. Platforms that did not exist before are now available, and the community changes as the humans in it change as well. When we started the Local Communities project several years ago, we did it with the sole purpose of celebrating Ubuntu. The ways in which we celebrated included release parties, conferences, and gatherings in IRC. However, we have lately seen a decline in the momentum we had with regards to participation in this project. We have not done a review of the project since its inception, and inevitably, the Community Council believes that it is time to do a deep dive at how we can regain that momentum and continue getting together to celebrate Ubuntu. As such, we are putting together the Local Communities Research Committee, an independent entity overseen by the Community Council, which will help us understand the behavior of Local Community teams, how to better adapt to their needs, and to create a model that is suitable for the world we are living in today. Also: Bits from Debian: New Debian Maintainers (November and December 2020)
Recent comments
24 min 1 sec ago
49 min 14 sec ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago