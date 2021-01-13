Language Selection

Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of January 2021 11:09:42 AM Filed under
Moz/FF

Mozilla Firefox 85.0 is available today as the open-source web browser's first major release of the year.

For those more interested in Firefox now following the recent news of Google cutting off Chromium API access to various Google services in trying to steer more users to Chrome proper, Firefox 85.0 has arrived just in time. Firefox 85.0 is available this morning via the Mozilla FTP ahead of the official announcement.

Firefox 85.0 comes with privacy enhancements like network partitioning, the password manager can now more easily remove all saved logins, and the Adobe Flash support is removed in full.

Firefox 85.0 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of January 2021 07:24:51 PM.
  • Version 85.0, first offered to Release channel users on January 26, 2021

    We'd like to extend a special thank you to all of the new Mozillians who contributed to this release of Firefox.

    At Mozilla, we believe you have a right to privacy. You shouldn’t be tracked online. Whether you are checking your bank balance, looking for the best doctor, or shopping for shoes, unscrupulous tracking companies should not be able to track you as you browse the Web. For that reason, we are continuously working to harden Firefox against online tracking of our users.

  • Firefox 85 Cracks Down on Supercookies

    In Firefox 85, we’re introducing a fundamental change in the browser’s network architecture to make all of our users safer: we now partition network connections and caches by the website being visited. Trackers can abuse caches to create supercookies and can use connection identifiers to track users. But by isolating caches and network connections to the website they were created on, we make them useless for cross-site tracking.

  • January brings us Firefox 85

    To wrap up January, we are proud to bring you the release of Firefox 85. In this version we are bringing you support for the :focus-visible pseudo-class in CSS and associated devtools,
    , and the complete removal of Flash support from Firefox. We’d also like to invite you to preview two exciting new JavaScript features in the current Firefox Nightly — top-level await and relative indexing via the .at() method. Have fun!

  • Mozilla Firefox 85 is Here, This is What’s New

    We started with the biggest new feature in Firefox 85, which improves the browser’s privacy credentials. Firefox now has support for network partitioning — don’t worry; despite the name this (thankfully) isn’t anything to do with your OS partitions or local drives.

    Network partitioning is an anti-tracking feature that curtails the ability for cross-site tracking through shared cache resources using what’s known as ‘super cookies’.

    As per ZDnet’s writeup, network partitioning in Firefox 85 sees the browser store all of the temporary images, web fonts, and other cruft collected as you browse separately, on a per-website, instead of in a grouped “pool” that all website can use.

Mozilla Firefox 85 Released with Enhanced Privacy Protection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of January 2021 08:04:15 PM.
  • Mozilla Firefox 85 Released with Enhanced Privacy Protection

    Mozilla Firefox 85.0 was officially released today with improvements to privacy protection, bookmarks, and password manager.

    Firefox 85 introduces a fundamental change in the network architecture. It now partitions network connections and caches, including HTTP cache, image cache, favicon cache, HSTS cache, OCSP cache, style sheet cache, font cache, DNS cache, HTTP Authentication cache, Alt-Svc cache, and TLS certificate cache. So it protects you from supercookies.

About:Community: New contributors to Firefox 85

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of January 2021 09:21:38 PM.
  • About:Community: New contributors to Firefox 85

    ankushsinghal1995: 1674611
    gero: 1674806
    manekenpix: 1664768
    Andrey Cherepanov: 1678839
    Ankush Dua: 1671579
    Arnd Issler arndissler: 1679331
    David Ward: 1679664
    Florent Viard: 1674622
    Kartik Gautam: 1677247
    Liz Krane: 1650956
    Moritz Firsching: 1588310
    Neha Kochar: 1589103
    WGH: 1680909
    ZaWertun: 1550074

