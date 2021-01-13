Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of January 2021 11:09:42 AM

Mozilla Firefox 85.0 is available today as the open-source web browser's first major release of the year.

For those more interested in Firefox now following the recent news of Google cutting off Chromium API access to various Google services in trying to steer more users to Chrome proper, Firefox 85.0 has arrived just in time. Firefox 85.0 is available this morning via the Mozilla FTP ahead of the official announcement.

Firefox 85.0 comes with privacy enhancements like network partitioning, the password manager can now more easily remove all saved logins, and the Adobe Flash support is removed in full.