Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release
Mozilla Firefox 85.0 is available today as the open-source web browser's first major release of the year.
For those more interested in Firefox now following the recent news of Google cutting off Chromium API access to various Google services in trying to steer more users to Chrome proper, Firefox 85.0 has arrived just in time. Firefox 85.0 is available this morning via the Mozilla FTP ahead of the official announcement.
Firefox 85.0 comes with privacy enhancements like network partitioning, the password manager can now more easily remove all saved logins, and the Adobe Flash support is removed in full.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1765 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox 85.0 released
Version 85.0, first offered to Release channel users on January 26, 2021
Firefox 85 Cracks Down on Supercookies
January brings us Firefox 85
Mozilla Firefox 85 is Here, This is What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 85 Released with Enhanced Privacy Protection
Mozilla Firefox 85 Released with Enhanced Privacy Protection
About:Community: New contributors to Firefox 85
About:Community: New contributors to Firefox 85