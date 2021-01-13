Write GIMP scripts to make image processing faster
Some time ago, I wanted to give a blackboard-style look to a typeset equation. I started playing around with the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) and was satisfied with the result. The problem was that I had to perform several actions on the image, I wanted to use this style again, and I did not want to repeat the steps for all the images. Besides, I was sure that I would forget them in no time.
GIMP is a great open source image editor. Although I have been using it for years, I had never investigated its batch-processing abilities nor its Script-Fu menu. This was the perfect chance to explore them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1124 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
8 min 39 sec ago
10 min 38 sec ago
35 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago