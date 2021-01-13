Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy S21 has an annoying Android update problem
Android 12 may let you hibernate unused apps to free up space
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 visits Geekbench with Exynos 850 and Android 11
OnePlus Nord Android 11-based OxygenOS open beta 2 update released: Here are all the new features
Always-on Display can be enabled on OnePlus 7/7T series devices with Android 11 – Here’s how
Motorola's "Ibiza" may launch soon as a phone with Android 11 and Wi-Fi 5
How to use Android messenger on your Chromebook
How To Stop Spam Calls On Android Using Caller ID & Spam Protection
Smart TV Deal: This Hisense Android TV Is the Best $200 You Can Spend on Amazon Today
4K AV1 Android TV dongles surface with Amlogic S905Y4 Cortex-A35 processor
Google is working on MicroDroid, a stripped-down version of Android for virtual machines
Google Photos finally gets a tablet-optimized UI on Android
“Seamless updates” is a great Android feature that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra still doesn’t have
Google Lens for Android rolling out offline translate capability
Google makes big changes this week with a new look on Android and iPhone
Netflix gets a serious boost on Android, and you should be able to hear the difference now
Apple's iMessage coming to Android? Sounds exciting until you hear the catch
The best affordable Android tablets for gaming
FAU-G gaming app available for download on Android in India
FAU-G launched on Android: Gameplay in pics
Grimes and Endel bring their AI-powered sleep sounds to Android
