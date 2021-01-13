Today in Techrights
- Why GNU/Linux Users (and the Public at Large) Should Support Leaking/Whistleblowing Sites (Including Wikileaks)
- EPO President António Campinos is Still Not Listening, According to Internal EPO Documents
- Why You Should Give Falkon (the Web Browser) a Chance on GNU/Linux, BSD, or Windows
- Kluwer Patent Spin and Distortion of Facts (Regarding UPC and More)
- Links 26/1/2021: 4MLinux 35.1, GParted 1.2, Gnuastro 0.14
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 25, 2021
- It's Wrong to Assume Red Hat Competes With Microsoft
- EPO Staff Representation Complains That EPO Management Exploits Pandemic and 'House Arrests' to Overwork Staff, Lower Quality
- Fake News is Not a 'Wing' Thing
- Links 25/1/2021: Huawei on GNU/Linux, NuTyX 20.12.1, Whisker Menu 2.5.3, Lutris 0.5.8.3, Linux 5.11 RC5
- Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in ZDNet is the Norm
