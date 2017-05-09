Is Oracle Linux a valid replacement for CentOS?
By now you're probably suffering from CentOS exposure--it's been all over the place. Every day, someone is writing about what Red Hat did to the beloved Linux distribution that powers so many data centers and services. The reaction has been so sharp, that many forks of CentOS have begun to pop up. Some of these forks look seriously promising, even drop-in 1:1 binary compatibility with RHEL 8. When those forks appear, the landscape will most likely shift. However, until then, where's a business to turn?
Do you go with CentOS 8 Stream? Some might. Others, on the other hand, see Stream as an impossible option, due to cPanel pulling support, which is a very big deal.
What do you do? You could turn to Oracle Linux. Before you protest, I didn't say you should turn to Oracle Linux; I said you could.
Why did I feel the need to make that clarification?
Let me explain, and then I'll get into why Oracle Linux is a viable choice.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 683 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
8 min 39 sec ago
10 min 38 sec ago
35 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago