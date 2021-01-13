RHEL no-cost* vs openSUSE Leap
Ever since Red Hat announced that they are changing the development model of CentOS and making it an upstream project rather than downstream, it left many CentOS users frowning. No matter what argument brought forward, CentOS users, especially running production machines, relied on the stability of an enterprise-grade Linux distribution. Compiled from RHEL sources, CentOS offered such stability that it powered many web servers and enjoyed a massive 20% share of the top 500 supercomputers of the world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
8 min 39 sec ago
10 min 38 sec ago
35 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago