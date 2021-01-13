Debian: Ease of Use, Lomiri and More
Thomas Lange: Making Debian available
This is the subject of an interesting thread on the debian-devel mailing list.
It started with ".. The current policy of hiding other versions of Debian is limiting the adoption of your OS by people like me.."
It seems that this user managed to contact us developers and give us some important information how we can improve the user experience. The following discussion shows that all our users need non-free firmware to get their wireless network cards run.
Do we provide such installation images for our users?
Sure. We build them regularly, host them on our servers, we also sign the hash sum with our official signing key. But we hide them very well and still call them unofficial. Why? I would like to have a more positive name for those images. Ubuntu has the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel. Maybe Debian firmware enablement images?
UBports: Packaging of Lomiri Operating Environment for Debian (part 04)
Before and during FOSDEM 2020, I agreed with the people (developers, supporters, managers) of the UBports Foundation to package the Unity8 Operating Environment for Debian. Since 27th Feb 2020, Unity8 has now become Lomiri.
Things got delayed a little recently as my main developer contact on the upstream side was on sick leave for a while. Fortunately, he has now fully recovered and work is getting back on track.
Debian's Gunnar Wolf: Back to school... As a student
Although it was a much larger step when I made a similar announcement seven years ago, when I started my Specialization, it is still a big challenge ahead, and I am very happy to pursue this: I have been admitted to a PhD program at UNAM, the university I have worked at for almost 20 years, and one of the top universities in Latin America. What program will I be part of? Doctorado en Ciencia e Ingeniería de la Computación (Computer Science and Engineering Doctorate… Quite a broad program name, yes, sounds like anything goes).
[Debian-based] SteamTinkerLaunch – SparkyLinux
There is a new application available for Sparkers: SteamTinkerLaunch
