This is the subject of an interesting thread on the debian-devel mailing list.

It started with ".. The current policy of hiding other versions of Debian is limiting the adoption of your OS by people like me.."

It seems that this user managed to contact us developers and give us some important information how we can improve the user experience. The following discussion shows that all our users need non-free firmware to get their wireless network cards run.

Do we provide such installation images for our users?

Sure. We build them regularly, host them on our servers, we also sign the hash sum with our official signing key. But we hide them very well and still call them unofficial. Why? I would like to have a more positive name for those images. Ubuntu has the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel. Maybe Debian firmware enablement images?